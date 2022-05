Liverpool v Real Madrid: Reds to reign over Real in Paris



Liverpool v Real Madrid

Saturday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Paul Higham thinks Liverpool have just enough to get over the line against Real Madrid and lift their seventh European Cup in Paris.

Paul says: "The Reds now have multiple choices up front, but the excellent Luis Diaz looks the man to keep onside as a 3.412/5 anytime scorer. He's looked their best player in their big games this season without getting too many goals.

"This could be a prime chance for him, and Liverpool will need it as one goal doesn't look like it'll be enough, but after missing out on the league again and with revenge on their minds, they have enough here to get the job done - just!"

Champions League Final: Key tactical battles lead to a Liverpool win

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Saturday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Alex Keble takes a look at the Champions League final and predicts that Liverpool will be able to win despite some advantages that Real Madrid hold.

Alex says: "Klopp's weariness of that threat behind Alexander-Arnold means the English side will probably focus mainly on their own left side, with Luis Diaz - phenomenal in the Champions League this season - fancying his chances up against Dani Carvajal. Of course, the excellent defensive work of Federico Valverde tucking in from the right will help Real.

"But the major advantage of Liverpool moving mostly down the left is that it will drag Real across, meaning one sweeping diagonal from Andrew Robertson can find Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in space on the other side, where the Egyptian will attack Real's weakest link, Ferland Mendy.

"Mendy doesn't have the quality to deal with Salah should the Liverpool forward be on form. Ultimately, this is the problem everywhere for Real; if Klopp's side are at their ferocious best, they will sweep a far inferior Real side away.

Champions League Final: Liverpool fair favourites but Real must be respected

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Saturday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

We asked Football Only Bettor host and Liverpool fan Kevin Hatchard to take a look at Saturday's Champions League final in Paris, and he believes 13-time champions Real Madrid pose a genuine threat.

Kev says: "Liverpool are fair favourites, given their extraordinary consistency this season and the quality throughout their team, but I'm far less bullish about their chances than a lot of Liverpool fans and pundits seem to be.

"We shouldn't forget that Real knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League last season - yes, it was an injury-ravaged and demoralised Reds team without fans in the stadium to support them, but it still means that Real won't have any fear.

You can back Real +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.8810/11, so you win if Real win or the final goes to extra time. I think and hope Liverpool will lift that famous trophy, but they might have to do it the hard way.

Champions League Final: Real Madrid offer more value over Liverpool

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Saturday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Ste Tudor assesses this Saturday's big one, and finds the Spanish giants underestimated and generously priced.

Ste says: "Highlighting the considerable attacking threat posed by Benzema and Vinicious Jr is an obvious shout that is obvious for one hundred reasons. This season, the timeless French striker has scored 44 goals and made 15 assists.

"His 21-year-old partner-in-crime has scored 21 and assisted 20. When combined these are figures that require a double-take and reach treble figures.

"Just focusing on Benzema, his career zenith amounts to a direct goal involvement every 68 minutes going all the way back to last August and perhaps it's pertinent that PSG tried to stop him but couldn't and Chelsea tried to stop him but couldn't."

Champions League Final: Bet Builders for Liverpool and Real Madrid backers

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Saturday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Dan Fitch has picked out Champions League final Bet Builders for punters who fancy Liverpool, those that are backing Real Madrid and anyone that wants to sit on the fence.

Dan says: "Perhaps you've got no preference as to who will win this final and just want to sit back and enjoy the action, armed with a small Bet Builder to add some interest.

"Just using picks that we've already selected, you could add together both teams to score, Mane to have a shot on target and Benzema to score or assist to give odds of 3.613/5. Throw in Liverpool's over 4.5 corners and Real Madrid's over 2.5 cards and you'd have a five-fold at 13.012/1.

Championship Play-off Final: Goals at a premium in high-stakes showdown

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head for a place in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday in the Championship play-off final, a match often described as the richest in world football. Mark O'Haire analyses the odds.

Mark says: "Since the famous Sunderland 4-4 Charlton play-off final 24 years ago, 14 (64%) Championship curtain-closers have reached the 90 minute mark with Under 2.5 Goals 1.674/6 - 48% of those 23 encounters produced no more than a solitary strike, including six of the most recent nine.

"Only five of the past 21 finals have paid out for Both Teams To Score 1.9010/11 backers, potentially highlighting the value in going against the grain and opposing goals.

"With that in mind, we can combine the two major goals markets by supporting Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score 'No' for a 2.001/1 shout via the Bet Builder on Betfair Sportsbook."

Championship Play-off Final: A fascinating battle between two astute tacticians

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Jack Critchley takes an early look at the Championship play-off final focusing on where the game could be won or lost for each of these two sides.

Jack says: "These two sides are led by superb tacticians and although Forest edged two of the side's three meetings during the regular season, this may be a closely contested 90 minutes.

"As a result, it could be worth backing either team to win in extra time at 5/1 or taking either team to win on penalties at 9/2 on the Sportsbook."