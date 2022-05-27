</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Weekend Football Tips: The best bets for the Champions League final and Championship Play-offs
Mike Norman
27 May 2022
5:00 min read Play-offs", "name": "Weekend Football Tips: The best bets for the Champions League final and Championship Play-offs", "description": "Weekends don't come much bigger in football than this one, with both the Champions League final and Championship Play-off final taking place. Get our experts...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/weekend-football-tips-the-best-bets-for-the-champions-league-final-and-championship-play-offs-260522-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/weekend-football-tips-the-best-bets-for-the-champions-league-final-and-championship-play-offs-260522-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-27T11:32:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-27T13:14:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Salah.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Weekends don't come much bigger in football than this one, with both the Champions League final and Championship Play-off final taking place. Get our experts' previews and top tips all in one place... Liverpool v Real Madrid: Reds to reign over Real in Paris Liverpool v Real Madrid Saturday, 20:00 Live on BT Sport Paul Higham thinks Liverpool have just enough to get over the line against Real Madrid and lift their seventh European Cup in Paris. Paul says: "The Reds now have multiple choices up front, but the excellent Luis Diaz looks the man to keep onside as a [3.4] anytime scorer. He's looked their best player in their big games this season without getting too many goals. "This could be a prime chance for him, and Liverpool will need it as one goal doesn't look like it'll be enough, but after missing out on the league again and with revenge on their minds, they have enough here to get the job done - just!" Paul's Bet: Back Liverpool to beat Real Madrid & both teams to score @ just over [4.0] Champions League Final: Key tactical battles lead to a Liverpool win Liverpool v Real Madrid Saturday, 20:00 Live on BT Sport Alex Keble takes a look at the Champions League final and predicts that Liverpool will be able to win despite some advantages that Real Madrid hold. Alex says: "Klopp's weariness of that threat behind Alexander-Arnold means the English side will probably focus mainly on their own left side, with Luis Diaz - phenomenal in the Champions League this season - fancying his chances up against Dani Carvajal. Of course, the excellent defensive work of Federico Valverde tucking in from the right will help Real. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-real-madrid/951725/"] "But the major advantage of Liverpool moving mostly down the left is that it will drag Real across, meaning one sweeping diagonal from Andrew Robertson can find Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in space on the other side, where the Egyptian will attack Real's weakest link, Ferland Mendy. "Mendy doesn't have the quality to deal with Salah should the Liverpool forward be on form. Ultimately, this is the problem everywhere for Real; if Klopp's side are at their ferocious best, they will sweep a far inferior Real side away. Alex's Bet: Back Liverpool to win @ [2.1] Champions League Final: Liverpool fair favourites but Real must be respected Liverpool v Real Madrid Saturday, 20:00 Live on BT Sport We asked Football Only Bettor host and Liverpool fan Kevin Hatchard to take a look at Saturday's Champions League final in Paris, and he believes 13-time champions Real Madrid pose a genuine threat. Kev says: "Liverpool are fair favourites, given their extraordinary consistency this season and the quality throughout their team, but I'm far less bullish about their chances than a lot of Liverpool fans and pundits seem to be. "We shouldn't forget that Real knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League last season - yes, it was an injury-ravaged and demoralised Reds team without fans in the stadium to support them, but it still means that Real won't have any fear. You can back Real +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.88], so you win if Real win or the final goes to extra time. I think and hope Liverpool will lift that famous trophy, but they might have to do it the hard way. Kev's Bet: Back Real Madrid +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ [1.88] Champions League Final: Real Madrid offer more value over Liverpool Liverpool v Real Madrid Saturday, 20:00 Live on BT Sport Ste Tudor assesses this Saturday's big one, and finds the Spanish giants underestimated and generously priced. Ste says: "Highlighting the considerable attacking threat posed by Benzema and Vinicious Jr is an obvious shout that is obvious for one hundred reasons. This season, the timeless French striker has scored 44 goals and made 15 assists. "His 21-year-old partner-in-crime has scored 21 and assisted 20. When combined these are figures that require a double-take and reach treble figures. "Just focusing on Benzema, his career zenith amounts to a direct goal involvement every 68 minutes going all the way back to last August and perhaps it's pertinent that PSG tried to stop him but couldn't and Chelsea tried to stop him but couldn't." Ste's Bet: Back Benzema to Score at Anytime at [2.3] Champions League Final: Bet Builders for Liverpool and Real Madrid backers Liverpool v Real Madrid Saturday, 20:00 Live on BT Sport Dan Fitch has picked out Champions League final Bet Builders for punters who fancy Liverpool, those that are backing Real Madrid and anyone that wants to sit on the fence. Dan says: "Perhaps you've got no preference as to who will win this final and just want to sit back and enjoy the action, armed with a small Bet Builder to add some interest. "Just using picks that we've already selected, you could add together both teams to score, Mane to have a shot on target and Benzema to score or assist to give odds of [3.6]. Throw in Liverpool's over 4.5 corners and Real Madrid's over 2.5 cards and you'd have a five-fold at [13.0]. Dan's Bet: Back both Liverpool and Real Madrid to score, Mane to have a shot on target and Benzema to score or assist at [3.6] Championship Play-off Final: Goals at a premium in high-stakes showdown Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest Sunday, 16:30 Live on Sky Sports Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head for a place in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday in the Championship play-off final, a match often described as the richest in world football. Mark O'Haire analyses the odds. Mark says: "Since the famous Sunderland 4-4 Charlton play-off final 24 years ago, 14 (64%) Championship curtain-closers have reached the 90 minute mark with Under 2.5 Goals [1.67] - 48% of those 23 encounters produced no more than a solitary strike, including six of the most recent nine. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/huddersfield-town-vs-nottingham-forest/952712/"] "Only five of the past 21 finals have paid out for Both Teams To Score [1.90] backers, potentially highlighting the value in going against the grain and opposing goals. "With that in mind, we can combine the two major goals markets by supporting Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score 'No' for a [2.00] shout via the Bet Builder on Betfair Sportsbook." Mark's Bet: Back Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score 'No' @ [2.0] Championship Play-off Final: A fascinating battle between two astute tacticians Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest Sunday, 16:30 Live on Sky Sports Jack Critchley takes an early look at the Championship play-off final focusing on where the game could be won or lost for each of these two sides. Jack says: "These two sides are led by superb tacticians and although Forest edged two of the side's three meetings during the regular season, this may be a closely contested 90 minutes. "As a result, it could be worth backing either team to win in extra time at 5/1 or taking either team to win on penalties at 9/2 on the Sportsbook." Jack's Bet: Back either team to win on penalties @ [5.5]", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Salah.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Salah.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Salah.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Salah.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Salah.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Liverpool's Mo Salah"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Mo Salah get his hands on the Champions League trophy on Saturday night</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717227" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Champions League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198717227","entry_title":"Weekend Football Tips: The best bets for the Champions League final and Championship Play-offs"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717227">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Weekend%20Football%20Tips%3A%20%20The%20best%20bets%20for%20the%20Champions%20League%20final%20and%20Championship%20Play-offs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fweekend-football-tips-the-best-bets-for-the-champions-league-final-and-championship-play-offs-260522-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fweekend-football-tips-the-best-bets-for-the-champions-league-final-and-championship-play-offs-260522-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fweekend-football-tips-the-best-bets-for-the-champions-league-final-and-championship-play-offs-260522-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fweekend-football-tips-the-best-bets-for-the-champions-league-final-and-championship-play-offs-260522-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fweekend-football-tips-the-best-bets-for-the-champions-league-final-and-championship-play-offs-260522-200.html&text=Weekend%20Football%20Tips%3A%20%20The%20best%20bets%20for%20the%20Champions%20League%20final%20and%20Championship%20Play-offs" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Weekends don't come much bigger in football than this one, with both the Champions League final and Championship Play-off final taking place. Get our experts' previews and top tips all in one place...</p> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/liverpool-v-real-madrid-tips-reds-to-reign-over-real-in-paris-260522-1063.html">Liverpool v Real Madrid: Reds to reign over Real in Paris</a></h2></strong><p><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717227">Liverpool v Real Madrid</a><br> <strong>Saturday, 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p><strong>Paul Higham</strong> thinks Liverpool have just enough to get over the line against Real Madrid and lift their seventh European Cup in Paris.</p><p><strong>Paul says:</strong> "The Reds now have multiple choices up front, but the excellent <strong>Luis Diaz</strong> looks the man to keep onside as a <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> anytime scorer. He's looked their best player in their big games this season without getting too many goals.</p><p>"This could be a prime chance for him, and <strong>Liverpool will need it as one goal doesn't look like it'll be enough</strong>, but after missing out on the league again and with revenge on their minds, they have enough here to get the job done - just!"</p><blockquote><strong>Paul's Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717160">Back Liverpool to beat Real Madrid & both teams to score @ just over <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/champions-league-tips-key-tactical-battles-lead-to-liverpool-win-250522-722.html">Champions League Final: Key tactical battles lead to a Liverpool win</a></h2></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717227">Liverpool v Real Madrid</a><br> <strong>Saturday, 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p><strong>Alex Keble</strong> takes a look at the Champions League final and predicts that Liverpool will be able to win despite some advantages that Real Madrid hold.</p><p><strong>Alex says</strong>: "Klopp's weariness of that threat behind Alexander-Arnold means the English side will probably focus mainly on their own left side, with <strong>Luis Diaz</strong> - phenomenal in the Champions League this season - fancying his chances up against Dani Carvajal. Of course, the excellent defensive work of <strong>Federico Valverde</strong> tucking in from the right will help Real.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#BE141F;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#BE141F;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#BE141F;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_1_" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> </defs> <clippath id="Shirt_Colour_3_"> <use xlink:href="#Shirt_Colour_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Shirt_Colour_3_);"> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="-28.1" y1="66" x2="138.3" y2="297.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="-4.4" y1="49" x2="162.1" y2="280.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="19.4" y1="32" x2="185.8" y2="263.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="43.1" y1="15" x2="209.5" y2="246.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="66.8" y1="-2.1" x2="233.2" y2="229.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="90.5" y1="-19.1" x2="256.9" y2="212.8"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="114.2" y1="-36.1" x2="280.6" y2="195.8"></line> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path style="fill:#BE141F;" d="M90.3,11.4h46.9v16.7L111,35.2C111,35.2,83.3,28.7,90.3,11.4z"></path> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FA3725;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_28_"> <g> <rect id="Right_7_9_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3538 99.1137)" style="fill:#FA3725;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_9_" x="26" y="88.1" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5047 87.1748)" style="fill:#FA3725;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Liverpool</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shirt_-_Grain" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#4B57B3;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24s30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8 z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_8_"> <rect id="Right_3_30_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.7036 98.54)" style="fill:#4B57B3;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_13_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.5329 87.0835)" style="fill:#4B57B3;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_10_"> <rect id="Right_2_19_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4004 99.1185)" style="fill:#4B57B3;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_18_" x="28" y="88.3" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.6835 87.2911)" style="fill:#4B57B3;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_3_"> <g> <rect id="Right_1_47_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.0973 99.6971)" style="fill:#F49741;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_47_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6594 87.5764)" style="fill:#F49741;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#4B57B3;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#4B57B3;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#4B57B3;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#4B57B3;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2 z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1 c0,13-13.6,23.6-30.2,23.6S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1L140.1,8.3L140.1,8.3z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3 C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9s30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70 L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1s-0.1,0.1,0,0.2 C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill:none;stroke:#F49741;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#F49741;" points="89.3,13.7 91.4,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#F49741;" points="140.7,13.7 138.6,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> </svg> <h3>Real Madrid</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Villarreal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Real Betis</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cádiz</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Levante</span></li> <li><span class="team">Atlético de Madrid</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Espanyol</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Liverpool vs Real Madrid</strong> Saturday 28 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-real-madrid/951725/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"But the major advantage of Liverpool moving mostly down the left is that it will drag Real across, meaning one sweeping diagonal from <strong>Andrew Robertson</strong> can find Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in space on the other side, where the Egyptian will attack Real's weakest link, <strong>Ferland Mendy</strong>.</p><p>"Mendy doesn't have the quality to deal with Salah should the Liverpool forward be on form. Ultimately, this is the problem everywhere for Real; if Klopp's side are at their <strong>ferocious best</strong>, they will sweep a far inferior Real side away.</p><blockquote><strong>Alex's Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717227">Back Liverpool to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-final-tips-liverpool-fair-favourites-but-real-must-be-respected-230522-140.html">Champions League Final: Liverpool fair favourites but Real must be respected</a></h2></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717227">Liverpool v Real Madrid</a><br> <strong>Saturday, 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>We asked Football Only Bettor host and Liverpool fan <strong>Kevin Hatchard</strong> to take a look at Saturday's Champions League final in Paris, and he believes 13-time champions <strong>Real Madrid</strong> pose a genuine threat.</p><p><strong>Kev says</strong>: "Liverpool are fair favourites, given their extraordinary consistency this season and the quality throughout their team, but <strong>I'm far less bullish</strong> about their chances than a lot of Liverpool fans and pundits seem to be.</p><p>"We shouldn't forget that <strong>Real knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League last season</strong> - yes, it was an injury-ravaged and demoralised Reds team without fans in the stadium to support them, but it still means that Real won't have any fear.</p><p>You can back Real <strong>+0.5 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></strong>, so you win if Real win or the final goes to extra time. I think and hope Liverpool will lift that famous trophy, but they might have to do it the hard way.</p><blockquote><strong>Kev's Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717179">Back Real Madrid +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/champions-league-betting-tips-real-madrid-offer-more-value-over-liverpool-230522-718.html">Champions League Final: Real Madrid offer more value over Liverpool</a></h2></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717227">Liverpool v Real Madrid</a><br> <strong>Saturday, 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p><strong>Ste Tudor</strong> assesses this Saturday's big one, and finds the Spanish giants underestimated and generously priced.</p><p><strong>Ste says</strong>: "Highlighting the considerable attacking threat posed by <strong>Benzema and Vinicious Jr</strong> is an obvious shout that is obvious for one hundred reasons. This season, the timeless French striker has scored <strong>44 goals and made 15 assists</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Karim%20Benzema%20celebrates%203%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"His 21-year-old partner-in-crime has <strong>scored 21 and assisted 20</strong>. When combined these are figures that require a double-take and reach treble figures.</p><p>"Just focusing on Benzema, his career zenith amounts to a direct goal involvement <strong>every 68 minutes</strong> going all the way back to last August and perhaps it's pertinent that PSG tried to stop him but couldn't and Chelsea tried to stop him but couldn't."</p><blockquote><strong>Ste's Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717179">Back Benzema to Score at Anytime at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-final-tips-bet-builders-for-liverpool-and-real-madrid-backers-260522-629.html">Champions League Final: Bet Builders for Liverpool and Real Madrid backers</a></h2></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198717227">Liverpool v Real Madrid</a><br> <strong>Saturday, 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch</strong> has picked out Champions League final <strong>Bet Builders</strong> for punters who fancy Liverpool, those that are backing Real Madrid and anyone that wants to sit on the fence.</p><p><strong>Dan says</strong>: "Perhaps you've got no preference as to who will win this final and just want to <strong>sit back and enjoy the action</strong>, armed with a small Bet Builder to add some interest.</p><p>"Just using picks that we've already selected, you could add together <strong>both teams to score</strong>, Mane to have a shot on target and <strong>Benzema to score or assist to give odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></strong>. Throw in Liverpool's over 4.5 corners and Real Madrid's over 2.5 cards and you'd have a five-fold at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>.</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-v-real-madrid/31430195">Back both Liverpool and Real Madrid to score, Mane to have a shot on target and Benzema to score or assist at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-playoff-final-goals-at-a-premium-in-high-stakes-showdown-230522-766.html">Championship Play-off Final: Goals at a premium in high-stakes showdown</a></h2></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199318805">Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest</a><br> <strong>Sunday, 16:30<br> Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><p><strong>Huddersfield</strong> and <strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> go head-to-head for a place in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday in the Championship play-off final, a match often described as the richest in world football. <strong>Mark O'Haire</strong> analyses the odds.</p><p><strong>Mark says</strong>: "Since the famous Sunderland 4-4 Charlton play-off final 24 years ago, 14 (64%) Championship curtain-closers have reached the 90 minute mark with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199318787"><strong>Under 2.5 Goals</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.67</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> - 48% of those 23 encounters produced no more than a solitary strike, including six of the most recent nine.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#414E71;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_26_"> <g> <rect id="Right_5_8_" x="179.6" y="103.2" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.8785 98.7233)" style="fill:#3676C1;" width="41.5" height="8.7"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_8_" x="25.3" y="86.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.045 87.0479)" style="fill:#3676C1;" width="8.7" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_78_"> <path id="_x35__44_" style="fill:#3676C1;" d="M170.6,53.7V25.1c8.3,3.6,15.6,6.7,15.9,6.9v0c-0.2,0.2-8.7,8.3-12.3,13.3 C172.6,47.6,171.4,50.5,170.6,53.7z M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-0.5-2.7-1.1-6.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x34__47_" style="fill:#3676C1;" d="M154.7,222V18.2c-5.4-2.3-9.3-4-9.3-4l0.1,0.1c0,5.7-2.5,10.9-6.7,15V222H154.7z"></path> <path id="_x33__50_" style="fill:#3676C1;" d="M115,222h7.9V37.4c-2.5,0.5-5.2,0.8-7.9,0.8c-2.7,0-5.4-0.3-7.9-0.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x32__53_" style="fill:#3676C1;" d="M91.2,222V29.2c-4.2-4.1-6.7-9.3-6.7-15l0.1-0.1c0,0-3.9,1.7-9.3,4V222H91.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__57_" style="fill:#3676C1;" d="M59.4,89.6V222h-4.9l3.8-125.6C58.3,96.4,58.8,93.7,59.4,89.6z M55.8,45.3 c1.6,2.3,2.8,5.2,3.6,8.4V25.1c-8.3,3.6-15.6,6.7-15.9,6.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#3676C1;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#3676C1;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#3676C1;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#3676C1;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path style="fill:#3676C1;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3 c0,12,11.3,22,26,23.7l0,9.8h9l0-9.8c14.7-1.7,26-11.7,26-23.7L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50 C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g> <path d="M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2 C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5l0.6-0.4l0,0l5-5.9h50.3l4.8,5.7 l0,0l0.4,0.4l0.7,0.3l0,0L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> </svg> <h3>Huddersfield Town</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#E12B21;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#E12B21;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#E12B21;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#E12B21;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_9_"> <g> <rect id="Right_7_18_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3538 99.1137)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_18_" x="26" y="88.1" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5047 87.1748)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Nottingham Forest</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bristol City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Coventry City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Barnsley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Middlesbrough</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sheffield United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Swansea City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest</strong> Sunday 29 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/huddersfield-town-vs-nottingham-forest/952712/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Only five of the past 21 finals have paid out for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199318804"><strong>Both Teams To Score</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.90</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> backers, potentially highlighting the value in going against the grain and opposing goals.</p><p>"With that in mind, we can combine the two major goals markets by supporting <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/huddersfield-v-nottm-forest/31465785">Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score 'No'</a></strong> for a <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> shout via the Bet Builder on Betfair Sportsbook."</p><blockquote><strong>Mark's Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/huddersfield-v-nottm-forest/31465785">Back Under 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score 'No' @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-play-off-final-corberan-aiming-to-thwart-forests-attacking-talent-200522-904.html">Championship Play-off Final: A fascinating battle between two astute tacticians </a></h2></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199318805">Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest</a><br> <strong>Sunday, 16:30<br> Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><p><strong>Jack Critchley</strong> takes an early look at the Championship play-off final focusing on where the game could be won or lost for each of these two sides.</p><p><strong>Jack says</strong>: "These two sides are led by <strong>superb tacticians</strong> and although Forest edged two of the side's three meetings during the regular season, this may be a closely contested 90 minutes.</p><p><img alt="steve-cooper-swansea-1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/steve-cooper-swansea-1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"As a result, it could be worth backing either team to win in <strong>extra time</strong> at 5/1 or taking either team to win <strong>on penalties</strong> at 9/2 on the Sportsbook."</p><blockquote><strong>Jack's Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/huddersfield-v-nottm-forest/31465785"><strong>Back either team to win on penalties @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></strong></a></strong></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. Read past articles

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Reds to reign over Real in Paris

EFL Play-off Finals: Forest can claim promotion but League Two affair too tight to call

Mansfield Town v Port Vale: Valiants to do it for Darrell 