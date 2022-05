The Liverpool Backing Bet Builder

Liverpool go into this Champions League final as favourites and are rated on the Exchange as 2.111/10 to win in 90 minutes, or 1.625/8 to ultimately lift the trophy though any method of victory.

These odds are perhaps a little short given the standard of the opposition, but that's simply due to the fact that a lot of people are backing Liverpool to win. That's no surprise, with Liverpool, along with the Premier League champions Manchester City, looking like the two best teams in the world right now.

Real Madrid have eliminated City en-route to the final, but Liverpool don't have the mental issues regarding the Champions League, that their domestic rivals are still struggling with. Liverpool won this trophy as recently as 2019 and it would be a huge achievement for this team and their manager Jurgen Klopp, if they could win the competition so shortly after their last triumph.

Given that we feel that Liverpool are a little short in a game that should be competitive, we'll start this Bet Builder in a cautious manner. Rather than backing Liverpool to win in 90 minutes, we'll simply back them to lift the trophy at 8/15 on the Sportsbook.

Aside from the FA Cup final against Chelsea, some five of Liverpool's last six games have seen both teams score. With Real Madrid's scoring power, this trend seems likely to continue and if you add both teams to score at 6/10, it creates a double at odds of 2.3611/8.

Should you wish to add more selections, Sadio Mane is the forward in the most form for Liverpool. If you add him to have just one shot on target at 4/9, the Bet Builder swells to 3.39/4. Another possible addition involves Liverpool's corner tally. The Reds average 7.50 corners per-game and just by cautiously backing them at 4/9 to have over 4.5 corners, creates a Bet Builder of 5.39/2.

The Real Madrid Backing Bet Builder

As mentioned, it's my belief that Real Madrid's odds should be closer to Liverpool's. It makes every sense that Liverpool should be favourites, but Real Madrid have continually proved in this competition that they don't know when they're beaten.

This state of affairs is good news for those that fancy backing a Madrid win, as they are arguably the value. You can back them Double Chance at 8/11, which pays out for a Real Madrid win or draw in 90 minute, while covering you against Liverpool winning in extra time or on penalties.

To that we will add both teams to score again, which would create a double at odds of 2.4529/20. It's landed in each of Madrid's last five games in the knockout rounds, since losing 1-0 away at PSG.

The obvious player to add into the mix if looking for a bigger price is Karim Benzema. He's scored 44 goals in 45 games this season, which includes 15 in eleven Champions League appearances. Benzema is 10/11 to score or assist in 90 minutes, which looks a really big price and brings the Bet Builder up to 3.613/5.

In the second-legs of their knockout games, when the pressure has really been on, Real have seen at least three yellow cards on every occasion. If that were to continue and over 2.5 cards were shown to Madrid at 7/5, you could have a winning four-fold at 9.417/2.

The Fence Sitting Bet Builder

Perhaps you've got no preference as to who will win this final and just want to sit back and enjoy the action, armed with a small Bet Builder to add some interest.

Just using picks that we've already selected, you could add together both teams to score, Mane to have a shot on target and Benzema to score or assist to give odds of 3.613/5. Throw in Liverpool's over 4.5 corners and Real Madrid's over 2.5 cards and you'd have a five-fold at 13.012/1.