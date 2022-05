The Champions League final feels particularly weighed down with signficance for Liverpool. After last Sunday's disappointment they need to complete a cup treble in order to feel they have been justly rewarded for their efforts, and defeat will make an exceptional season suddenly look ordinary.

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool supporters will want to prove that they are worthy of being considered one of the great teams in English football history.

As it stands, one league title and one Champions League title doesn't really cut it. Plus, of course, there is the matter of revenge for what happened three years ago, when Mohamed Salah's injury and Lorus Karius's concussion-caused mistakes handed Real Madrid a 3-1 win.

Here are four key battles ahead of Saturday's final in Paris:

Liverpool possession v Modric-led breaks

The general tactical pattern of the game will be Liverpool dominating possession while Real Madrid sit deep and wait patiently for chances to counter-attack behind Klopp's high defensive line. Carlo Ancelotti has tended towards this strategy throughout the knockout stages, banking on his team's experience to feel out the rhythm of a game and strike at the right moment.

This was particularly prominent in the game against Paris Saint-German, when Real's fear of the speed of Kylian Mbappe saw them drop very deep and play entirely on the break. It is almost certain this will happen on Saturday, then, and on the whole this will suit Liverpool; Real don't have the defensive talent to withstand so much pressure, while Klopp's team only tend to get stunted by low blocks when facing a back five. Ancelotti will use a 4-4-2 when out of possession.

However, Liverpool's possible injury concerns throw a spanner in the works. Both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are doubts, and without the former Liverpool may struggle to counter-press onto the Real midfielders well enough to prevent the counters. Without the latter, they may lack the creaticity to unlock such a defensive formation.

If both are out, meaning Jordan Henderson at the base and James Milner on the left, there is a serious danger of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos sneaking into spaces behind the Liverpool midfield - receiving a pass out of defence and finding enough room to set away the two lethal Real Madrid forwards.

Vinicius Junior v Alexander-Arnold

Real will be hoping to hit early through balls to catch Liverpool out, focusing almost entirely down their left flank where Vinicius Junior has been dominating in the Champions League this season. His mis-match with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will be lured ahead of Vinicius throughout the game and is generally weak when isolated one-on-one, is undoubtedly the most interesting battle.

This threat is increased by Karim Benzema's work in moving out to the left to link with Vinicius, as well as to replace him on the left wing, dragging out the right-sided centre-back to create room for the Brazilian to make more runs through on goal. Consequently, Klopp's choice of partner for Virgil van Dijk is crucial.

He is likely to choose Ibrahima Konate for his greater pace, although even that won't be enough to stop Vinicius should Liverpool's central midfield be dirsupted. Henderson has a vital role to play in shuttling out to the right and covering Alexander-Arnold, but if he is needed to replace Fabinho as the six then it's up to Naby Keita - a significant downgrade in that regard.

Dias & Robertson v Carvahal

As for Liverpool's attack, Klopp's weariness of that threat behind Alexander-Arnold means the English side will probably focus mainly on their own left side, with Luis Diaz - phenomenal in the Champions League this season - fancying his chances up against Dani Carvajal. Of course, the excellent defensive work of Federico Valverde tucking in from the right will help Real.

But the major advantage of Liverpool moving mostly down the left is that it will drag Real across, meaning one sweeping diagonal from Andrew Robertson can find Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in space on the other side, where the Egyptian will attack Real's weakest link, Ferland Mendy.

Mendy doesn't have the quality to deal with Salah should the Liverpool forward be on form. Ultimately, this is the problem everywhere for Real; if Klopp's side are at their ferocious best, they will sweep a far inferior Real side away. But Real Madrid have a knack for turning up when it matter, and they have fitness on their side...

Ancelotti subs v Liverpool tiredness

If the scores are level with 30 minutes on the clock, then it's advantage Real Madrid. That's because Liverpool have had a particularly exhausting season and are likely still drained from last weekend's emotional finale to the Premier League season, but also because Ancelotti has a good eye for making the right subs at the right time.

Rodrygo made a huge difference in the second leg of their semi-final against Man City, while the energy of Eduardo Camavinga has been the secret to all of their Champions League knockout comebacks. His verticality and driving force in the middle may swing the game should Liverpool look leggy in central midfield, playing Benzema, Vinicius, and Rodrygo into dangerous areas in the final third.

However, on balance Liverpool are expected to welcome Fabinho back to the starting line-up and should be able to start quickly enough to race ahead long before those subs can make a difference.