The Championship play-off final is often described as the 'richest game in football' and with a place in the 2022-23 Premier League up for grabs as well as an estimated windfall of £100m, fans of both Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest will be desperately hoping that their side can triumph under the Wembley arch on May 29th.

Terriers aiming to defy the odds

Huddersfield to win in 90 minutes 3.953/1

Huddersfield weren't expected to finish in the top six this season. In fact, many predicted that the Terriers would become embroiled in a relegation battle. However, Carlos Corberan's side have defied expectations and are potentially just 90 minutes away from returning to the top flight.

Although the West Yorkshire outfit were priced up as favourites when the two sides met in September, they have been significant outsiders in their two subsequent meetings.

They have a terrific record at this stadium, winning promotion in four of their last five play-off campaigns and Forest cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

Nottingham to win in 90 minutes 2.0811/10

The Tricky Trees are understandably favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League, and having won two of their three meetings with Huddersfield this season, they'll be feeling extremely confident coming into this lucrative fixture.

Nevertheless, Steve Cooper's side needed penalties to overcome Sheffield United at the City Ground, despite taking a 2-1 lead into the second leg.

How will each side set up?

Although he has shown plenty of flexibility this season, Steve Cooper has tended to favour a 3-4-1-2 formation. Having won 59% of his 44 matches in charge, the Welshman has clearly found a successful formula. Interestingly, Forest have won just one of the last four matches in which they've opted for a different set-up (1-0 vs Fulham).

In recent games, Cooper has chosen a back three of Scott McKenna, Steve Cook and Joe Worrall, although Sheffield United's two second half goals both came down Forest's left-hand side and that is an obvious area of concern.

Carlos Corberan is as flexible as they come. The Spaniard tends to change his system to stifle the opposition and although he has ultimate trust in his players, he rarely sets up to play to their strengths. He's opted for a different set-up in each of his last five matches and isn't afraid to tweak the system mid-match. When the two sides met in December, he used a 3-4-2-1 system, however, he's subsequently used this formation on just three occasions.

Goalkeeping heroics?

Although it's not necessarily an obvious angle, the outcome of this game could potentially be decided by the respective goalkeepers. Despite finishing in third position, Huddersfield's Lee Nicholls has produced more saves than any other goalkeeper in the second tier (137). His opposite number Brice Samba has the second highest save percentage in the division (78.7%) and was superb during Forest's penalty shoot-out victory over Sheffield United.

Although Nicholls didn't feature against Bristol City on the final day of the season, he has been a mainstay at the John Smith's Stadium this season and he's conceded just two first half goals since March 19th. It's worth noting that Brice Samba has also conceded just twice in his last 12 appearances. At 6/4 on the Sportsbook, backing the 0-0 HT correct score is an extremely tempting option.

O'Brien vs Yates

Although he has been utilised further forward and also in wider positions, Lewis O'Brien is undoubtedly at his best when he's deployed in the centre of the park. The talented 23-year old has taken the captains armband in the absence of Jonathon Hogg on numerous occasions this season and he rarely puts in a below-par performance.

Only Blackpool's Kenny Dougall and Hull's George Honeyman have won more tackles than him this season and he's also been extremely savvy at drawing fouls out of the opposition. Only Callum O'Hare and Isaiah Jones have been fouled more than the Colchester-born midfielder (95) and with Huddersfield having scored more goals from set-pieces than any other side (21) this season, his ability to win free-kicks could prove pivotal at Wembley.

Ryan Yates has established himself as a fan favourite this season and will be looking to cap off a superb campaign by guiding his side to victory in West London. The 24-year also has a knack of drawing fouls out of the opposition (77) and has also added goals to his game this season (8).

Having played 3,674 minutes so far, his importance cannot be underestimated. As well as improving his output in the final third, he's also completed 52 interceptions, 15 more than last season, and it could be an interesting battle between these two much-improved performers.

Threat from wide areas

Both sides offer a significant threat on the flanks with Brennan Johnson and Sorba Thomas likely to enjoy utilising the width of the Wembley pitch. The former has enjoyed a terrific season and has found the net in both of Forest's play-off semi-finals. Having been responsible for 16 goals and 10 assists this season, the former Lincoln loanee will be aiming to fire his side into the top flight. Nevertheless, Corberan is likely to have a plan up his sleeve to stop the talented 20-year old from finding space.

Sorba Thomas may not be back to full fitness yet, however, he could still play an important role in this fixture. With highest number of crosses in the Championship (333) and the fifth most assists (11), he is an obvious danger and he may look to follow Sheffield United's blueprint and attack Forest's left-hand side.

Very little to separate these two sides

These two sides are led by superb tacticians and although Forest edged two of the side's three meetings during the regular season, this may be a closely contested 90 minutes. As a result, it could be worth backing either team to win in extra time at 5/1 or taking either team to win on penalties at 9/2 on the Sportsbook.