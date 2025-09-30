Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and Championship

Haaland goals backed as Man City go to Monaco

Paul Higham: "Newcastle are slight odds-against here at 21/20. Yes, they're three points behind Union, who beat PSV on matchday one, ahead of the trip to Belgium but Eddie Howe's side are still easily good enough to win.

"They've had three 0-0s away from home this season, and although Howe will play it reasonably safe again they'll have too much going forward and should win this with reasonable comfort."

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle win to nil SBK 13/5

Against a Monaco defence that conceded four on Matchday 1 and has not kept a clean sheet this season, the Norwegian will be licking his lips.

He was the first goalscorer against Napoli, and has managed it four times in the league this season, so we will back him to put his team ahead on Wednesday. If he does that then he will be hungry for me, so double up in a bet builder with Haaland to score two or more.

And remember, with Safe Sub in play, if City are winning comfortably and Haaland is taken off, his replacement will carry the bet.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score first and score two or more SBK 6/1

Dave Tindall: "Arsenal have won each of their last 12 group stage/league phase home games in Europe. The last 10 have been achieved with a clean sheet but Arsenal to win and both teams to score at 2/1 still has some appeal. Instead, though, I'll turn to the scorer and shot markets.

"It's fair to say that Viktor Gyokeres hasn't convinced everyone since his big-money summer move. But the Swedish striker could be one to watch out for at home against weaker opposition. He netted twice in the 5-0 win over Leeds and also in the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. So far, he has three in three at the Emirates.

"He scored six times in last season's Champions League, his four goals at home for previous club Sporting including a hat-trick against Manchester City. The Gunners were ahead at the interval in both those home wins so let's go with a Gyokeres goal and Arsenal to lead at half-time which pays around 5/4."

Recommended Bet Back Viktor Gyokeres Anytime Goalscorer and Arsenal to lead at HT on Bet Builder SBK 6/5

EFL Championship tips and predictions

Wednesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App

Millwall have taken five points from their last three matches, and have conceded just twice during that run. Alex Neil's side have lost twice in Bermondsey already this season, which is unusual, but they were the better side against Wrexham, and put on a decent show against the current league leaders. The Lions have endured significant injury issues with Casper de Norre, a huge loss in the centre of the park.

Coventry have an excellent start to the season, and were fantastic at the weekend when hosting Birmingham. This is a tough run for the Sky Blues who are on the road late Wednesday before an early KO on Saturday lunchtime. They will be missing Jack Rudoni for these fixtures, which is a significant loss, although Ephron Mason-Clark's return to action is timely.

Josh Eccles is back, but he looked to be struggling after 40 minutes on Saturday, and he hasn't played many minutes so far this season. Coventry have a poor midweek record on their travels, and they've already lost here in the EFL Cup on a Tuesday night. They might avoid defeat here, but at 13/10 is a bit short for the visitors.

Recommended Bet Back the Draw SBK 12/5

