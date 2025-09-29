Wednesday's Champions League Tips: Back Barca to pip PSG & a Gunners-Gyokeres double

17:45 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 2

Newcastle are slight odds-against here at 21/202.05. Yes, they're three points behind Union, who beat PSV on matchday one, ahead of the trip to Belgium but Eddie Howe's side are still easily good enough to win.

They've had three 0-0s away from home this season, and although Howe will play it reasonably safe again they'll have too much going forward and should win this with reasonable comfort.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle win to nil SBK 13/5

17:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 3 & Discovery+

Not only did Qarabag produce a huge shock beating Benfica away from home, they came from 2-0 down to do it, and have since won 5-0 and 2-0 domestically so they're in fine spirits and 17/102.70 to bag two Champions League wins in a row.

FC Copenhagen by contrast took the lead twice against Bayer Leverkusen but were pegged back twice including a stoppage time own goal sealing a 2-2 draw. That was a good performance though and they're ever so slightly favoured at 13/82.63 but they've got a rancid record on the road in the competition so their form I think will only get them so far.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 5/2

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+

A nice kind fixture for Arsenal after their tough trip to Newcastle on Sunday, as Olimpiacos have lost 10 Champions League away group games on the spin, conceding at least twice every time, and have scored just once in their last six in the competition.

The Greek side have actually won on their last three trips to the Emirates amazingly enough, but this is a different Arsenal in much better form - one defeat in 12 Champions League home games in fact - so they'll win this as they're expected to at 2/111.18.

The Gunners' defence will be too good for the visitors so I'll back the win to nil at 5/61.84 but I'll throw in a Viktor Gyokeres goal here as this sort of opposition will be right up his street.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal win to nil & Gyokeres to score SBK 15/8

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 4

Here's the big one of the night - Barcelona odds-on at 9/101.90 to beat the defending champions PSG - who are 27/103.70. In Matchday 1 the French side hammered Atalanta while Barca survived a big test at Newcastle, but this is a much bigger test for both.

PSG have won 4-1 on their last two visits to Barca but have a few important injury problems while Lamine Yamal returned at the weekend so that slight edge has to go with the hosts.

The French side can defend well but seven of Barca's eight games this campaign have seen over 2.5 goals while they've scored twice or more in 11 of 12 home games in the Champions League - let's go for more goals again.

Recommended Bet Back Barcelona to win & both teams to score SBK 15/8

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 2 & Discovery+



It was an awful start for Monaco with a 4-1 loss away at Club Brugge while Man City beat Napoli and they're just finding a nice little groove now so I expect them to take care of business as 4/91.44 favourites.

The French side have won all three home games this season though with a ton of goals flying in, 11 of them for Monaco who also let in five so perhaps they can grab a goal against Pep Guardiola's side.

Ultimately though I think City are just rounding into form and if Monaco play like they have been then the visitors will take advantage and win this won commandingly, so backing the handicap seems smart.

Recommended Bet Back Man City -1 on the handicap SBK 11/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+

Dortmund remain unbeaten this season but will still be reeling by that late madness in Turin as Juventus somehow grabbed a 4-4 draw with two stoppage time goals - the way Athletic Bilbao play though they're hardly likely to engage in a shootout as they simply couldn't keep up.

The Spaniards are 10/34.33 to win but have just one draw and one goal from five away trips this season while Dortmund are imperious at home with just one defeat in 18 UCL games on their own patch (W11, D6).

Dortmund usually can't help themselves, but they've won to nil in the last two games and Bilbao will come and sit back so I'll go against the grain slightly and not back as many goals as you'd expect.

Recommended Bet Back Dortmund to win & under 3.5 goals SBK 8/5

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

A home defet to Union SG was a sloppy way to start for PSV, who now face a much tougher assigment as 29/103.90 underdogs at Bayer Leverkusen - who were lucky to grab a late draw in their opener in Copenhagen.

So PSV need to step things up while Bayer have been picking up few too many draws lately - three in the last five in fact so let's roll with the Dutch side to get a point.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 29/10

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 13 games at home and they're 20/231.87 to beat Sporting, which they should really do in front of their own fans, but we can add a bit more juice to the bet by including a couple of player props here too.

And Scott McTominay, who leads Napoli in shots in target this season, is the obvious choice along is Kevin De Bruyne who has eight shots on target in eight games this season.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli to win, McTominay & De Bruyne 1+ shot on target SBK 5/2

20:00 kick-off

Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra

Juventus will have to go some to beat their incredible late draw at home against Dortmund last time out, and their form hasn't been brilliant with back-to-back draws since then, while Villarral followed up losing at Spurs with three straight wins.

Juve have calmed down since that 4-4 with those 1-1s but with Villarreal's early home this season the 13/102.30 Spaniards have every chance to pinch another low scorer on their own patch.