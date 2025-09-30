Monaco v Man City: Back red-hot Haaland to strike twice in win for Pep's men

City out to make it two from two in the Champions League

Monaco v Man City

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+



French side big outsiders despite home form

Monaco warmed up for their match against Manchester City by losing away to Lorient. In the Champions League, meanwhile, Adi Hutter's side got off to a losing start when they went down 4-1 at Club Brugge.

On the upside, they have been much stronger at home, winning all three of their matches at Stade Louis II this term, scoring 11 goals in the process. Monaco are yet to host a side of City's quality, however, and are 5/16.00 to maintain their 100 per cent record at home. They would probably settle for the draw which is 18/54.60.

Man City are building momentum

It is now four wins from five in all competitions for Manchester City and, while that includes beating third tier Huddersfield, it also features a comprehensive defeat of Manchester United and a 2-0 victory against Italian champions Napoli in matchday one.

This more direct version of City appears to be finding its feet, as does the new defence, which has conceded just two goals across those five games. On Saturday, they showed that they are still pretty good up front, putting five past Burnley at the Etihad. For all of these reasons, Guardiola's men are odds-on to win in France on Wednesday.

Listen to Champions League matchday 2 preview

Back goals at both ends as City win in Monaco

I fancy City to make it two wins from two against Monaco. However, the hosts have only failed to score in one of their seven matches this season and, as mentioned already, have been firing them in at home.

Last time out at Stade Louis II, Monaco put five past Metz. I don't see them managing anything like that against Gianluigi Donnarumma, who incidentally suffered a nasty facial injury while playing for PSG here last season, but I do believe there is a good chance the hosts will find the net.

Recommended Bet Back Man City and BTTS SBK 9/5

Monaco v Man City Player Bets - Back Haaland goals

With eight goals in six Premier League matches, including two on Saturday, Erling Haaland is in the kind of goalscoring form that you cannot ignore. The Norwegian is a must-bet at the moment, regardless of the opponent.

He is 7/18.00 to win the Champions League Golden Boot and, after opening his account against Napoli, that price may soon look generous and get gobbled up. Against a Monaco defence that conceded four on Matchday 1 and has not kept a clean sheet this season, the Norwegian will be licking his lips.

He was the first goalscorer against Napoli, and has managed it four times in the league this season, so we will back him to put his team ahead on Wednesday. If he does that then he will be hungry for me, so double up in a bet builder with Haaland to score two or more.

And remember, with Safe Sub in play, if City are winning comfortably and Haaland is taken off, his replacement will carry the bet.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score first and score two or more SBK 6/1

Finally, it is worth noting that City's Tijjani Reijnders has attempted 2+ shots in seven of his previous nine appearances in the UEFA Champions League. This included five on MD1 this season against Napoli.

When the Match Ups markets go live, you could consider backng the Dutchman to outshoot an opponent or team-mate, as he looks unlikely to let you down.

