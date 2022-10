Back Van Dijk to strike in Amsterdam

Sporting will score against Spurs

Rangers playing for pride in Naples

Bayern to deny Barca vital win

Ajax 4.0 v Liverpool 1.93, the Draw 4.2

17:45

Live on BT Sport 4

Pau Higham says: "Four-time European champions Ajax will have been bitterly disappointed to have lost 6-1 and 4-2 to Napoli - but the Italian league leaders are in exceptional form and have battered many teams this season, including Liverpool.

"The Dutch side are still just about in this group but nothing less than a win will do here, and with Liverpool then having to face Napoli again in the final game it'll be hanging in the balance.

"Jurgen Klopp has big injury problems to contend with but the Reds just need a draw to progress - and after it was the 7-1 thumping of Rangers that prompted their mini-revival he'll hope the Champions League can again put some life back into his struggling outfit...

"Even a limping Liverpool will be dangerous going forward if Ajax leave too much space in behind, but they could also be in trouble in the air as they've conceded four headed goals in the Champions League this season - that's the most in the competition."

Tottenham 1.52 v Sporting 7.2, the Draw 4.8

20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Jamie Pacheco says: "Long-term stats show that Tottenham matches in Europe have been full of goals since the 2019-20 season.

"Opta tell us that their last ten matches have produced 41 goals, an average of 4.1 per game, and that could well see plenty of people heading for that back of over 3.5 goals at 2.8.

"But it hasn't been so much the case this season that Tottenham European games have been full of goals.

"Just one of Spurs' four matches in the Champions League this season went over 2.5 goals, their most recent match in the competition, a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt."

Napoli 1.251/4 v Rangers 15.014/1, the Draw 7.413/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport

Frank Monkhouse says: "The Italians have been in sensational form so far this season and sit top of Group A with a maximum of 12 points already on the board. That tally has them three better than nearest rivals Liverpool and nine above Ajax in third.

"The group leaders against the basement boys should be a straightforward result, and if this game follows the trends set by both clubs so far, Napoli should collect another comfortable win. They did just that at Ibrox when silencing the crowd with a 3-0 win back in September."

Barcelona 2.38 v Bayern Munich 2.96; The Draw 4.1

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Dan Fitch says: "Barcelona must surely beat Bayern Munich if they are to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"Bayern have already qualified (P4 W4) and a victory would guarantee that they win Group C. Barcelona are in third place (P4 W1 D1 L2) and they are three points behind second placed Inter, who are expected to beat Viktoria Plzen.

"If it looks like a tough ask for the Spanish giants, they at least come into this match in good form. Since losing El Clasico, Barca have bounced back with strong home wins against decent opposition, beating Villarreal 3-0 last week and then Athletic Bilbao 4-0 over the weekend."

Atletico Madrid 1.79 v Bayer Leverkusen 5.0; The Draw 3.95

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Dan Fitch says: "Club Brugge have already sealed one of the qualification positions, leaving Atletico, Leverkusen and Porto to fight for the other place. It's Porto that are currently second on six points, with Atletico on four (P4 W1 D1 L2) and Leverkusen on three (P4 W1 D0 L3).

"Leverkusen's sole victory came in the reverse fixture, which they won 2-0. Not only have they lost their other three games, but they have failed to score a single goal in those matches. Leverkusen's Bundesliga form has been equally dismal. Xabi Alonso was recently appointed as the new manager and enjoyed a 4-0 win over Schalke in his first game, but at the weekend they lost 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt, which leaves them in 15th place in the German top flight.

"Atletico won 2-1 at Real Betis at the weekend, with Antoine Griezmann grabbing a brace which included a goal direct from a corner. They are now unbeaten in five (W3 D2) and are third in La Liga, but have struggled to find any real consistency this season."