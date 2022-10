Ajax have conceded the most UCL headed goals

Only Lewandowski has more headers on goal than Van Dijk

Both teams have scored in Ajax's last eight games

Liverpool won the last three v Ajax

Last throw of the dice for desperate Dutch

Four-time European champions Ajax will have been bitterly disappointed to have lost 6-1 and 4-2 to Napoli - but the Italian league leaders are in exceptional form and have battered many teams this season, including Liverpool.

The Dutch side are still just about in this group but nothing less than a win will do here, and with Liverpool then having to face Napoli again in the final game it'll be hanging in the balance.

Doesn't get any more in the corner than that!



Kudos to Ajax's Mohammed Kudus #UCL pic.twitter.com/ASOBP4wf7y -- Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2022

Alfred Schreuder's side have had a couple of confidence boosting Eredivisie wins (7-1 and 4-1) to prepare and if they watched Saturday's game at the City Ground then they'll more than fancy their chances at a rocking Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

It's a last throw of the dice for the Dutch to stay in the competition, and even though they've won just one of their last nine against English teams, expect a fast and furious start as they throw the kitchen sink at a vulnerable visiting side.

Reds need reviving again after Forest slump

Just when you thought they'd turned a corner, Liverpool were brought back down to earth with an almighty thump and an embarrassing defeat at struggling Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp has big injury problems to contend with but the Reds just need a draw to progress - and after it was the 7-1 thumping of Rangers that prompted their mini-revival he'll hope the Champions League can again put some life back into his struggling outfit.

The way it's going in the Premier League, Liverpool may have to win this for a seventh time to get back in next season - although they've done that before as they lifted the trophy in 2020 a year after losing the final to Real Madrid.

Darwin Nunez could return after missing Saturday's defeat and Ibrahima Konate could also be in contention, while they'll check on Thiago's ear infection ahead of the game - where you suspect Klopp would bite your hand off for a draw and no new injuries.

Reds still favourites despite wobble

Ajax are a big price at 4.03/1 for a home win with Liverpool just 1.84/5 to win a fourth game in a row against the Dutch giants. The draw, which is all the visitors need remember, is 4.03/1.

Qualification would make it a perfect six from six for Klopp at Liverpool and mean their longest run of group stage progressions, so they'll be going all-out to get the job done here and now with a game to spare.

That's HUGE for Liverpool!



Joël Matip powers home a header and the Reds are minutes away from a vital win #UCL pic.twitter.com/IgHjmy2FH3 -- Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2022

Both teams have scored in Ajax's last eight games, whereas Liverpool's last three have all been 1-0 scorelines so they've tightened up their play after that magnificent 7-1 at Ibrox.

The bookies fancy goals with over 2.5 priced at just 1.42/5 while the under is 2.68/5 - Liverpool will try and keep things quiet early on and then take advantage of any gaps later on when Ajax drive forward, so you can understand the thinking behind goals.

With a leaky defence worse than anyone bar Rangers and Viktoria Plzen, Ajax know they may need to score a couple to get a win here.

Can the Reds use their heads?

Even a limping Liverpool will be dangerous going forward if Ajax leave too much space in behind, but they could also be in trouble in the air as they've conceded four headed goals in the Champions League this season - that's the most in the competition.

One of these headers came at Anfield when Joel Matip nodded in a late winner - so Liverpool know it's an avenue for success.

Roberto Firmino headed in a corner at Rangers, Virgil van Dijk should've scored two headers against Forest and Liverpool have a strong set piece game that could punish Ajax.

That brings more focus to Nunez at 2.255/4 and Firmino at 2.56/4 to score anytime given their aerial ability, depending on who plays - with Mohamed Salah 2.111/10 favourite to score in a fourth Champions League games on the spin but suffering an injury scare at Forest. Best check the team sheet before piling in.

Ajax v Liverpool Bet Builder: Both teams to score, Firmino & Kudus to score @ 9.8

The same goes for Konate, who may be worth an small investment at 1110/1 if fit after he scored twice in the competition last season, but Van Dijk will play, is back on home turf in the Netherlands and is 9.517/2 to score.

Most importantly though, Van Dijk has had more headers at goal in the Champions League than anyone not named Robert Lewandowski this season so he's worth backing against an Ajax side who struggle in the air.

For Ajax, Mohammed Kudus has scored in three of their four group games, including at Anfield and is 4.03/1 to add another.