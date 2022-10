Chelsea 1.738/11 v AC Milan 5.49/2, the Draw 4.1

20:00

BT Sport 2

Dave Tindall says: "I'm leaning towards Chelsea regardless of team news but with the info that Milan have a raft of injuries that opinion in strengthened. Up front, Zlatan and Divock Origi are absent while Simon Kjaer and Alexis Saelemaekers both came off injured at the weekend. Saelemaekers would be a big loss as he's scored in both Champions League matches so far.

"It means former Chelsea star Olivier Giroud will likely start against his former team, as will ex-Blues defender Fikayo Tomori. Chelsea are set to be without Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante and Marc Cucurella again but their squad is deeper than Milan's.

"Chelsea's big problem so far this season has been a focal point but that has changed following the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. And the former Arsenal striker is off the mark after an expertly-taken goal against Crystal Palace at the weekend."

Man City 1.081/12 v Copenhagen 50.049/1, the Draw 17.016/1

20:00

BT Sport 3

Andy Schooler says: "A look through City's Champions League history shows they've often produced a big home win in the group stage. In 2018/19, Shakhtar Donetsk were smashed 6-0 and the following season Atalanta took a 5-1 pounding.

"There was no big victory in 2020/21 - that was the no-fans season - but last season they were back in business, putting six past RB Leipzig in a 6-3 success.

"If they are going to run riot this term, this looks the likely game with Copenhagen clearly the weakest team in a group which also includes Dortmund and Sevilla, a side City have already dismissed 4-0 away. City to score over 4.5 goals again is at 11/5, while over 5.5 at 9/2 will interest some too.

"Sunday's victory over Manchester United was the second time City have hit six in five home games this season, while they've managed four in two of the others so these two bets both make appeal."

RB Leipzig 1.584/7 v Celtic 6.05/1, the Draw 4.77/2

20:00

BT Sport 4

Frank Monkhouse says: "There isn't much between these teams on the head-to-head stats, their recent form in this competition or how they have been performing domestically.

"RB Leipzig will be disappointed at their start, but there's still time to claw their way back into contention. Celtic have done as well as could be expected and know they will be in with a chance of going through if they win here.

"Since starting their Champions League adventure, Celtic have played four games and managed just one win. The spare was a 2-1 at home to Motherwell on Saturday, but they needed a second-half goal to avoid another draw.

"On Saturday, RB Leipzig was seen hammering VfL Bochum 1848 in the Bundesliga. RB's weekend win and their home advantage push us towards a bet on the locals."

Benfica 4.57/2 v PSG 1.784/5, the Draw 4.47/2

20:00

BT Sport 4

Dan Fitch says: "It's PSG that are top of Group H with maximum points, ahead of Benfica on goal difference. PSG have beaten Juventus 2-1 at home and then won 3-1 away at Maccabi Haifa. Benfica started with a 2-0 home win against Maccabi Haifa, before upsetting the odds with a 2-1 win away at Juventus.

"These are relatively large odds for a PSG win, compared to what they normally trade at. That's a mark of respect for Roger Schmidt's Benfica side and their brilliant form this season.

"It's fair to say though that Benfica have yet to face a team of PSG's class. Their win at Juve was very impressive, but the Italian team are struggling. The 1.774/5 for a PSG win is decent value and worth backing as a standalone bet. Should you want to increase the odds, combine a PSG win with Mbappe to score at 2.6613/8, with the French forward having scored eleven goals in ten games this season."

Real Madrid 1.192/11 v Shakhtar 18.017/1, the Draw 8.88/1

20:00

BT Sport Extra

Dan Fitch says: "The reigning La Liga and Champions League holders went into Sunday's match with Osasuna, with a 100% perfect record this season. Their run of nine straight victories came to an end, with Osasuna holding Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, in a match that saw the returning Karim Benzema miss a penalty.

"Though Benzema was responsible for the dropped points, ultimately it is a big positive for Real to have the French striker back available, after his absence through injury. Real Madrid are now second in La Liga, behind Barcelona on goal difference, but they are top of Group F in the Champions League, having beaten Celtic 3-0 and RB Leipzig 2-0.

"In second place are Shakhtar, who started their Champions League campaign with a surprise 4-1 win at RB Leipzig and then drew 1-1 at home with Celtic. That 'home' match was actually played in Warsaw, Poland, due to the current conflict in Ukraine."

Hull 2.77/4 v Wigan 2.942/1, the Draw 3.3512/5

19:45

Live on Sky Sport Red Button

Jack Critchley says: "Shota Arveladze was dismissed as Hull boss last week following a run of four consecutive defeats. The Georgian had overseen just nine wins during his 30-match tenure and his preferred attacking brand of football had failed to deliver in recent weeks.

"Owner Acun Ilicali gave the players a rousing speech ahead of their 2-0 defeat to Luton on Friday, however, his words seemingly had very little impact. Nevertheless, the Turkish businessman is keen to have a new manager in place ahead of this contest.

"Whoever is appointed as Arveladze's successor is likely to have a huge job on their hands. Hull haven't found the net since August 30th and have conceded 10 goals across their last four matches.

"Wigan picked up yet another away victory at the weekend as Leam Richardson's men continue to impress on the road. The Latics have taken 13 points from their first five away matches and have been breached on just three occasions. Having eased past managerless Rotherham on Saturday, they'll fancy their chances of beating another side with an unsettled dugout."