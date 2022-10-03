</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Midweek Championship Tips: Latics to hammer hapless Hull
Jack Critchley
03 October 2022
5:00 min read "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Leam Richardson.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Jack Critchley previews and picks the best midweek bets in the Championship Hull's home misery to continue QPR to notch at Bramall Lane Hatters to ease past Terriers Latics to continue their superb form on the road Hull [2.74] v Wigan [2.82]; The Draw [3.4] Wednesday 19:45 Shota Arveladze was dismissed as Hull boss last week following a run of four consecutive defeats. The Georgian had overseen just nine wins during his 30-match tenure and his preferred attacking brand of football had failed to deliver in recent weeks. Owner Acun Ilicali gave the players a rousing speech ahead of their 2-0 defeat to Luton on Friday, however, his words seemingly had very little impact. Nevertheless, the Turkish businessman is keen to have a new manager in place ahead of this contest. Whoever is appointed as Arveladze's successor is likely to have a huge job on their hands. Hull haven't found the net since August 30th and have conceded 10 goals across their last four matches. Wigan picked up yet another away victory at the weekend as Leam Richardson's men continue to impress on the road. The Latics have taken 13 points from their first five away matches and have been breached on just three occasions. Having eased past managerless Rotherham on Saturday, they'll fancy their chances of beating another side with an unsettled dugout. Wigan to beat Hull 2.82 Another entertaining night at Ashton Gate Bristol City [2.26] v Coventry [3.45]; The Draw [3.6] Tuesday 19:45 Having put together a six-match unbeaten run at the end of August, Bristol City have now lost three consecutive matches. Admittedly, they have faced tough opposition including Norwich and Burnley and they will see this fixture as a chance to bounce back. The Robins are always likely to find the back of the net and are yet to draw a blank this season, however, individual errors at the back continue to plague them. Coventry appear to have turned a corner with the Sky Blues coming into this contest off the back of consecutive clean sheets. Mark Robins' side are unbeaten in three and with several games in hand, fans will be feeling increasingly confident of seeing their side pull clear of the bottom three. Viktor Gyokores appears to be finding form again and he should be able to take advantage of the Robins' generosity at the back. Both Teams to Score 1.71 QPR to produce another good away display Sheffield United [1.79] v QPR [5.3]; The Draw [3.9] Tuesday 19:45 Sheffield United dropped points at home for the first time this season on Saturday as they failed to build upon Oli McBurnie's opener. The Blades have been excellent so far, however, they left Troy Deeney completely unmarked and Paul Heckingbottom's side will be keen to bounce back on Tuesday evening. QPR are building some momentum and Mick Beale's side are looking better with each passing game. They've lost just one of their last seven matches and have won three of their last four away games. The West Londoners have travelled well and having netted nine times so far, they should be able to register on the road once again. Both Teams to Score 1.88 Terriers terrible travels to continue Luton [1.86] v Huddersfield [5.1]; The Draw [3.7] Tuesday 19:45 Luton possess a fantastic away record, however, they've struggled to recreate these performances at Kenilworth Road. Despite this, they are now unbeaten in two of their last three matches here and have also managed notched twice in each of their last two games home outings. Nathan Jones' side are ticking along nicely and have put their uncharacteristically slow start firmly behind them. Mark Fotheringham admitted that he was given a tough introduction to the Championship at the weekend and Huddersfield's recently-appointed coach is fully aware that he has a tough job on his hands. The Terriers are yet to win on the road and they've also lost each of their last four midweek fixtures. Luton to beat Huddersfield 1.86 Tight and tense affair at the Cardiff City Stadium Cardiff [2.62] v Blackburn [3]; The Draw [3.25] Tuesday 20:00 Mark Hudson's tenure got off to a positive start as Cardiff battled back to snatch a point against high-flying Burnley. Across the course of the campaign, the Bluebirds have been tough to beat here and have suffered just a home single defeat. Their xG numbers have reflected this trend and despite hosting both Norwich and Burnley, they have still only been breached on just three occasions. Blackburn picked up another home victory at the weekend as Jon Dahl Tomasson's side continued their inconsistent start to the campaign. On the road, they've failed to score in three of their last four outings and have also drawn a blank in four of their last eight overall. They could find it tough to break down the resilient hosts. Cardiff Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals 2.03 Entertaining 90 minutes at the SOL Sunderland [2.62] v Blackpool [3]; The Draw [3.25] Tuesday 19:45 Sunderland remain strikerless and their lack of potency counted against them as they failed to break down a dogged and determined Preston outfit at the weekend. Nevertheless, the Black Cats are tough to break down and have conceded just four goals across their last seven outings. At the other end of the field, only four Championship sides have fired in more shots than the Wearsiders so far this season. The Seasiders put on a much-improved showing at the weekend as they were narrowly defeated by Norwich at Bloomfield Road. Michael Appleton's side created plenty of chances, with the manager insisting that his team will give someone a 'hiding' at some stage. The Lancastrians created enough opportunities on Saturday to potentially avoid another blank here. Both Teams to Score 1.89 Royals and Canaries to share the points Reading [4.3] v Norwich [2.02]; The Draw [3.55] Tuesday 20:00 Reading put in another memorable home performance at the weekend as they eased past lowly Huddersfield. This is likely to be much tougher for Paul Ince's side as four of their six matches here have come against bottom eight opposition. Nevertheless, the Berkshire outfit will make it tough for the Canaries throughout the 90 minutes. Dean Smith admitted that Norwich weren't at their best at the weekend, yet his side still managed to come away with maximum points. They are yet to face any of their fellow top six sides and this is their biggest test so far. Each of their three away victories have been by a single goal margin, so this one could be tight. Draw 3.55 Boro and Blues to trade blows Middlesbrough [1.71] v Birmingham [6.4]; The Draw [3.85] Wednesday 19:45 Leo Percovich has been put in temporary charge of Middlesbrough following Chris Wilder's sacking on Monday morning. Boro currently sit in the relegation zone having picked up just ten points from a possible 33. The Teessiders have created plenty of chances, yet they have somehow failed to find the net in each of their last two outings. Despite the unbalanced squad, the hosts should be able to register in this one. Birmingham have been slowly improving under John Eustace and have avoided defeat in each of their last four games. They've also managed to find the net in each of their last three away games and having stabilised at the back, the Blues are now starting to become a little more adventurous going forward. Both Teams to Score 2.00 Clarets to beat injury-hit Potters Burnley [1.79] v Stoke [5.3]; The Draw [3.85] Wednesday 19:45 Burnley failed to hold onto a lead yet again at the weekend with Vincent Kompany's side dropping yet more points on the road. The Clarets have been a touch more efficient at home and have won each of their last two matches at Turf Moor. They are also unbeaten at this venue so far and the Belgian boss also has the luxury of being able to rotate his squad during this hectic stage of the season. Stoke suffered their heaviest defeat home defeat in five years as they were hammered by a rejuvinated Watford outfit on Sunday lunchtime. Alex Neil has demanded a response from his troops, however, the Potters have several absentees with midfielder Jordan Thompson having recently been added to list of casualties. They are lacking numbers and are likely to struggle here. Burnley to beat Stoke 1.79 Another entertaining night in Hertfordshire Watford [1.97] v Swansea [4.3]; The Draw [3.75] Wednesday 19:45 Watford sprung into life at the weekend as Slaven Bilic's tenure got off to a flying start. The Hornets produced an xG of 3.1 and were relentless in their attacking play. The Hertfordshire side have been fairly efficient at home so far this season and their games here have been hugely entertaining affairs. Their last three matches at this venue have contained 12 goals and this is likely to follow suit. Swansea also picked up an away victory at the weekend as they took advantage of West Brom's defensive woes. Russell Martin's side have improved significantly in recent weeks and fans will be pleased to see Michael Obafemi back amongst the goals. The Swans have now scored six times across their last two matches and should play their part in an entertaining contest. Over 2.5 Goals 2.00 Stalemate in South Yorkshire Rotherham [2.68] v Millwall [2.98]; The Draw [3.25] Wednesday 19:45 Rotherham struggled to find any rhythm at the weekend as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Wigan. The Millers are still adjusting to life post-Paul Warne although Exeter's Matt Taylor is a frontrunner for the role at the time of writing and could be appointed prior to kick-off. The South Yorkshire outfit have a poor record against Millwall and have failed to find the net in each of their last three meetings with the Lions. Millwall have taken just a single point on their travels so far and were defeated by Blackburn at the weekend. The Lions have scored just three times on the road, however Zian Flemming was guilty of missing a glorious opportunity at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon. Neither of these sides are playing well enough to win this. Draw 3.25 Another low-scoring 90 minutes at Deepdale Preston [3.3] v West Brom [2.4]; The Draw [3.35] Wednesday 20:00 Preston continued to fire blanks at the weekend as they picked up their sixth goalless draw of the campaign. PNE are struggling in front of goal and they are yet to win in front of their own fans. The Lancastrian club need to start firing and Ryan Lowe must find a way to improve his side's output in the final third. Steve Bruce is under pressure and Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Swansea is unlikely to help his cause. WBA missed a penalty and wasted several opportunities, however, it was their ponderous defence which cost them a point. The Baggies have avoided defeat in six of their last eight and might have to settle for another point here. West Brom Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals 2.05 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Leam%20Richardson.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jack Critchley" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Leam Richardson.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Leam Richardson.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Leam Richardson.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Leam Richardson.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Wigan boss Leam Richardson "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Leam Richardson will be hoping that his side can maintain their unbeaten away record</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203793199" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.203793199","entry_title":"Midweek Championship Tips: Latics to hammer hapless Hull"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203793199">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Latics%20to%20hammer%20hapless%20Hull&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-latics-to-hammer-hapless-hull-031022-904.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-latics-to-hammer-hapless-hull-031022-904.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-latics-to-hammer-hapless-hull-031022-904.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-latics-to-hammer-hapless-hull-031022-904.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fmidweek-championship-tips-latics-to-hammer-hapless-hull-031022-904.html&text=Midweek%20Championship%20Tips%3A%20Latics%20to%20hammer%20hapless%20Hull" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>Jack Critchley previews and picks the best midweek bets in <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/7129730">the Championship</a></span></li> <li>Hull's home misery to continue</li> <li>QPR to notch at Bramall Lane</li> <li>Hatters to ease past Terriers</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><h2>Latics to continue their superb form on the road</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203793199"><strong>Hull <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.74</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> v Wigan <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203793199"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Shota Arveladze was dismissed as Hull boss last week following a run of four consecutive defeats.</p><p>The Georgian had overseen just nine wins during his 30-match tenure and his preferred attacking brand of football had failed to deliver in recent weeks.</p><p>Owner Acun Ilicali gave the players a rousing speech ahead of their 2-0 defeat to Luton on Friday, however, his words seemingly had very little impact. Nevertheless, the Turkish businessman is keen to have a new manager in place ahead of this contest.</p><p>Whoever is appointed as Arveladze's successor is likely to have a huge job on their hands. <strong>Hull haven't found the net since August 30th and have conceded 10 goals across their last four matches</strong>.</p><p>Wigan picked up yet another away victory at the weekend as Leam Richardson's men continue to impress on the road.</p><p><strong> The Latics have taken 13 points from their first five away matches</strong> and have been breached on just three occasions. Having eased past managerless Rotherham on Saturday, they'll fancy their chances of beating another side with an unsettled dugout.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Wigan to beat Hull</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203793199" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.82</a></div><h2>Another entertaining night at Ashton Gate</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203787217"><strong>Bristol City <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.26</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Coventry 3.45; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b> </strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203787217"><strong>Tuesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Having put together a six-match unbeaten run at the end of August, Bristol City have now lost three consecutive matches.</p><p>Admittedly, they have faced tough opposition including Norwich and Burnley and they will see this fixture as a chance to bounce back.</p><p>The Robins are always likely to find the back of the net and <strong>are yet to draw a blank this season</strong>, however, individual errors at the back continue to plague them.</p><p>Coventry appear to have turned a corner with the Sky Blues coming into this contest off the back of consecutive clean sheets.</p><p>Mark Robins' side are unbeaten in three and with several games in hand, fans will be feeling increasingly confident of seeing their side pull clear of the bottom three.</p><p><strong>Viktor Gyokores</strong> appears to be finding form again and he should be able to take advantage of the Robins' generosity at the back.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Both Teams to Score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203787217" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.71</a></div><h2>QPR to produce another good away display</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203787109"><strong>Sheffield United <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> v QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>; The Draw 3.9</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203787109"><strong>Tuesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Sheffield United dropped points at home for the first time this season on Saturday as they failed to build upon Oli McBurnie's opener.</p><p>The Blades have been excellent so far, however, they left Troy Deeney completely unmarked and Paul Heckingbottom's side will be keen to bounce back on Tuesday evening.</p><p>QPR are building some momentum and Mick Beale's side are looking better with each passing game.</p><p><strong>They've lost just one of their last seven matches and have won three of their last four away games</strong>.</p><p>The West Londoners have travelled well and having netted nine times so far, they should be able to register on the road once again.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Both Teams to Score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203787109" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.88</a></div><h2>Terriers terrible travels to continue</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203787325"><strong>Luton <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> v Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203787325"><strong>Tuesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Luton possess a fantastic away record, however, they've struggled to recreate these performances at Kenilworth Road.</p><p>Despite this, they are now unbeaten in two of their last three matches here and have also managed notched twice in each of their last two games home outings.</p><p>Nathan Jones' side are ticking along nicely and have put their uncharacteristically slow start firmly behind them.</p><p>Mark Fotheringham admitted that he was given a tough introduction to the Championship at the weekend and Huddersfield's recently-appointed coach is fully aware that he has a tough job on his hands.</p><p><strong>The Terriers are yet to win on the road and they've also lost each of their last four midweek fixtures</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Luton to beat Huddersfield</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203787325" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.86</a></div><h2>Tight and tense affair at the Cardiff City Stadium</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203764215"><strong>Cardiff <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> v Blackburn <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203764215"><strong>Tuesday 20:00</strong></a></p><p>Mark Hudson's tenure got off to a positive start as Cardiff battled back to snatch a point against high-flying Burnley.</p><p>Across the course of the campaign, the Bluebirds have been tough to beat here and <strong>have suffered just a home single defeat</strong>.</p><p>Their xG numbers have reflected this trend and despite hosting both Norwich and Burnley, they have still only been breached on just three occasions.</p><p>Blackburn picked up another home victory at the weekend as Jon Dahl Tomasson's side continued their inconsistent start to the campaign.</p><p>On the road, <strong>they've failed to score in three of their last four outings</strong> and have also drawn a blank in four of their last eight overall. They could find it tough to break down the resilient hosts.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Cardiff Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203764215" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.03</a></div><h2>Entertaining 90 minutes at the SOL</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203808773"><strong>Sunderland <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> v Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203808773"><strong>Tuesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Sunderland remain strikerless and their lack of potency counted against them as they failed to break down a dogged and determined Preston outfit at the weekend.</p><p>Nevertheless, the Black Cats are tough to break down and have conceded just four goals across their last seven outings. At the other end of the field, <strong>only four Championship sides have fired in more shots than the Wearsiders so far this season</strong>.</p><p>The Seasiders put on a much-improved showing at the weekend as they were narrowly defeated by Norwich at Bloomfield Road.</p><p>Michael Appleton's side created plenty of chances, with the manager insisting that his team will give someone a 'hiding' at some stage. The Lancastrians created enough opportunities on Saturday to potentially avoid another blank here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Both Teams to Score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203808773" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.89</a></div><h2>Royals and Canaries to share the points</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203764324"><strong>Reading <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b> v Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>; The Draw 3.55</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203764324"><strong>Tuesday 20:00</strong></a></p><p>Reading put in another memorable home performance at the weekend as they eased past lowly Huddersfield.</p><p>This is likely to be much tougher for Paul Ince's side as four of their six matches here have come against bottom eight opposition.</p><p>Nevertheless, the Berkshire outfit will make it tough for the Canaries throughout the 90 minutes.</p><p>Dean Smith admitted that Norwich weren't at their best at the weekend, yet his side still managed to come away with maximum points.</p><p>They are yet to face any of their fellow top six sides and this is their biggest test so far. <strong>Each of their three away victories have been by a single goal margin</strong>, so this one could be tight. <strong></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Draw</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203764324" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.55</a></div><h2>Boro and Blues to trade blows</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901556"><strong>Middlesbrough <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.71</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> v Birmingham <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901556"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Leo Percovich has been put in temporary charge of Middlesbrough following Chris Wilder's sacking on Monday morning.</p><p>Boro currently sit in the relegation zone having picked up just ten points from a possible 33. The Teessiders have created plenty of chances, yet they have somehow failed to find the net in each of their last two outings.</p><p>Despite the unbalanced squad, the hosts should be able to register in this one.</p><p>Birmingham have been slowly improving under John Eustace and have avoided defeat in each of their last four games.</p><p><strong>They've also managed to find the net in each of their last three away games</strong> and having stabilised at the back, the Blues are now starting to become a little more adventurous going forward.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Both Teams to Score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-birmingham/31774903" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.00</a></div><h2>Clarets to beat injury-hit Potters</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901664"><strong>Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> v Stoke <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901664"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Burnley failed to hold onto a lead yet again at the weekend with Vincent Kompany's side dropping yet more points on the road.</p><p>The Clarets have been a touch more efficient at home and have won each of their last two matches at Turf Moor.</p><p><strong>They are also unbeaten at this venue so far</strong> and the Belgian boss also has the luxury of being able to rotate his squad during this hectic stage of the season.</p><p>Stoke suffered their heaviest defeat home defeat in five years as they were hammered by a rejuvinated Watford outfit on Sunday lunchtime.</p><p>Alex Neil has demanded a response from his troops, however, the Potters have several absentees with midfielder Jordan Thompson having recently been added to list of casualties. They are lacking numbers and are likely to struggle here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Burnley to beat Stoke</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901664" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.79</a></div><h2>Another entertaining night in Hertfordshire</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901772"><strong>Watford <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.97</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> v Swansea <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901772"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Watford sprung into life at the weekend as Slaven Bilic's tenure got off to a flying start. <strong>The Hornets produced an xG of 3.1 and were relentless in their attacking play</strong>.</p><p>The Hertfordshire side have been fairly efficient at home so far this season and their games here have been hugely entertaining affairs. Their last three matches at this venue have contained 12 goals and this is likely to follow suit.</p><p>Swansea also picked up an away victory at the weekend as they took advantage of West Brom's defensive woes.</p><p>Russell Martin's side have improved significantly in recent weeks and fans will be pleased to see Michael Obafemi back amongst the goals.</p><p><strong>The Swans have now scored six times across their last two matches</strong> and should play their part in an entertaining contest.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Over 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901772" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.00</a></div><h2>Stalemate in South Yorkshire</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901881"><strong>Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> v Millwall <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901881"><strong>Wednesday 19:45</strong></a></p><p>Rotherham struggled to find any rhythm at the weekend as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Wigan.</p><p>The Millers are still adjusting to life post-Paul Warne although Exeter's Matt Taylor is a frontrunner for the role at the time of writing and could be appointed prior to kick-off.</p><p>The South Yorkshire outfit have a poor record against Millwall and have failed to find the net in each of their last three meetings with the Lions.</p><p><strong>Millwall have taken just a single point on their travels so far</strong> and were defeated by Blackburn at the weekend.</p><p>The Lions have scored just three times on the road, however Zian Flemming was guilty of missing a glorious opportunity at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon. Neither of these sides are playing well enough to win this.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Draw</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901881" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.25</a></div><h2>Another low-scoring 90 minutes at Deepdale</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901989"><strong>Preston <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> v West Brom <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>; The Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901989"><strong>Wednesday 20:00</strong></a></p><p>Preston continued to fire blanks at the weekend as they picked up their sixth goalless draw of the campaign. PNE are struggling in front of goal and they <strong>are yet to win in front of their own fans</strong>.</p><p>The Lancastrian club need to start firing and Ryan Lowe must find a way to improve his side's output in the final third.</p><p>Steve Bruce is under pressure and Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Swansea is unlikely to help his cause. WBA missed a penalty and wasted several opportunities, however, it was their ponderous defence which cost them a point.</p><p><strong>The Baggies have avoided defeat in six of their last eight</strong> and might have to settle for another point here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>West Brom Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203901989" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.05</a></div><p></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Jack's 2022-23 Profit/Loss:</h2> <p>Staked: 106.00<p>Returned: 106.11</p><p>P/L: +0.11</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <div class="c-message_kit__gutter"> <div role="presentation" class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" data-qa="message_content"> <div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text"> <div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first"> <div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto"><span>You can get a <strong>£5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. 