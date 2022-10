Juventus v Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday 5 October

Live o n BT Sport Extra

Both Juventus and Maccabi Haifa have lost their first two games in this group as they prepare for a double-header that could decide the outcome of this section.

Juve will fancy bagging six points that would put them right back into the mix with PSG and Benfica facing off twice at the same time.

Losing 2-1 in Paris could have been expected, but a 2-1 defeat at home to Benfica was a blow for the Italians as they lost their opening two Champions League group games for the first time ever.

The Old Lady have got a fine home record in the competition so will hope that Benfica defeat was just a blip, and in Haifa they face a side without an away win in the Champions League and without even an away goal in 20 years.

The Israeli side have just one draw from seven Champions League away games and have lost their last eight in the competition by a combined 13-1 - although they did score first at home against PSG in their last outing.

And with Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri enduring his worst Champions League run the pressure will be one - but as 3/10 favourites the hosts really should deliver the win.

Still without the likes of Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba, Juve are also likely to miss Arkadiusz Milik so Angel Di Maria, Filip Kostic and in particular Dusan Vlahovic will be charged with creating the goals.

Vlahovic took just 33 seconds to score his first Champions League goal for Juve in February, but he hasn't scored in his next three games in the competition.

The Serbian has scored five in seven in Serie A this season and both scored and assisted against Bologna at the weekend.

Tjaronn Chery scored against PSG last game, but given their history in away games in this competition it's pretty unlikely they'll get a goal here.

So a Juventus win to nil is a pretty solid base for tonight's Bet Builder, and Vlahovic has to be the man to back to find the net.

Yes, he's not bagged in three Champions League games, but that's no huge worry and he's scored in his last two games for club and country.

He's a few levels above Maccabi and should be able to show it in what could well be a comfortable and welcome win for the Italian giants.