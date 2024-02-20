Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more

Early goals bet the way to go in Porto

Both teams will know it's hard to win a Champions League knockout tie in the first leg but it's very possible to lose it. Arsenal's last Champions League journey brought a 5-1 first-leg defeat against Bayern Munich which left them out for the count before another North London hammering, while Porto's last round of 16 win saw them take a narrow lead to Juventus before scraping through on the away goals rule.

Arsenal have struggled at this stage of the tournament in the past, losing their last seven round of 16 ties. The last time they won at this stage, though, it was against Porto.

We've got our eye on the Bet Builder market ahead of this game, where we anticipate early goals in what could prove to be a tight affair. Porto +1 and more than 1.5 first-half goals can be backed at 13/2.

Back Porto +1 and over 1.5 first-half goals @ 13/2 Bet here

Paul Higham: "Although we're not backing goals, we can still get Robert Lewandowski involved as he's also prolific in the fouls market.

"The Polish striker is second on the team in terms of giving fouls away, and can be backed at 8/5 for 2+ fouls in Naples in what should be a hostile atmosphere.

"He's given away two fouls eight times this season and this game sets up as good as any to make it nine.

"If Victor Osimhen plays as he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations then 7/5 on him also giving away 2+ fouls appeals.

"But Frank Anguissa can hopefully deliver for us if he can continue his run of seven straight games for club and country with two fouls or more.

"You can back Anguissa at 5/6 for 2+ fouls but we'll add him to Lewandowski for a nice Bet Builder double."

Back Lewandowski & Anguissa 2+ fouls @ 15/4 Bet here

Premier League Tips & Predictions

Paul Higham: "With Liverpools injuries and doubts, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are the only two definite starters against a Luton side that's allowed 131 shots on target this season.

"Gakpo and Diaz are the subject of a Sportsbook OddsBoost of 13/2 for them both to have 2+ shots on target.

"If anyone is to strike for Luton then Carlton Morris looks the man to be involved having scored in the club's last two away league games. It's 16/5 for Morris to score anytime, or leaning on the fact he's been involved in a goal in six of his last seven, you could take the 5/2 on a goal or assist from him.

"Diaz, who scored the late equaliser at Luton, is the man to side with here, with goals in his last two league games at Anfield and a strong record against the newly-promoted sides so far - he's 4/5 for a goal or assist.

"Better, then to back Diaz for 2+ shots on target at 15/8 - something he's managed in three of his last five starts. Even better, add him in a Bet Builder with the excellent Conor Bradley for 2+ shots at 17/10 - which he manaed in his last game at Brentford and will have plenty of the ball to match that here."

Back Bradley 2+ shots & Diaz 2+ shots on target @ 7/1 Bet here

Max Liu: "Liverpool have lost just one of their last 54 Premier League games at Anfield (W41 D12) and they have never been beaten there by Luton.

"The Hatters did come close, however, to beating the Reds when the teams met at Kenilworth Road. Luis Diaz equalised in the 90th minute after Tahith Chong has put Luton ahead.

"Luton are unbeaten in three away league games (W1 D2) but they have lost their last two matches - 1-2 to Man Utd and 1-3 to Sheffield Utd - both at home and 1.66 on the Exchange for relegation.

"Liverpool, meanwhile, have rediscovered their groove after their defeat at Arsenal, beating Burnley 3-1 and Brentford 4-1 since that loss."