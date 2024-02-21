Napoli v Barcelona: Back a cagey first half and a fouls Bet Builder

Get 9/4 3.25 on a goalless first half in Naples

Back a fouls Bet Builder double

Back a cagey first half in Naples

The reigning champions of Italy and Spain meeting in the last 16 is not quite as big as it could be given how both of these teams have huge issues they'd love to try and fix with a big Champions League run.

Napoli's Serie A title defence has been a disaster and with Walter Mazzarri the second manager to be sacked by the club this season their preparations for the Barcelona game could not have been worse.

The Stadio Maradona will be bouncing despite Napoli being ninth in the domestic table and 27 points off leaders Inter - with the Diego Maradona connection meaning games against Barca are always special occasions.

And it's the visitors who are slight favourites at 13/102.30 while Napoli are 13/82.63 for the match and the draw priced at 9/52.80.

Barca have progressed in both of the last two knockout tie, both in the last four years, and Xavi's side won 4-2 on their last trip to Naples.

In the Champions League they've won just one of their last 10 knockout games on the road, but given the strife Napoli find themselves in then they'll fancy improving that record.

With plenty of problems for both teams, the best way in here could be with what could be a tentative first half in Naples - with 9/43.25 on a goalless first half.

Four of Napoli's last five games have ended 0-0 after 45 minutes, and that wouldn't be the worst first half for either side.

Back 0-0 at half-time @ 9/43.25 Bet now

A fouls double the way forward

Although we're not backing goals, we can still get Robert Lewandowski involved as he's also prolific in the fouls market.

The Polish striker is second on the team in terms of giving fouls away, and can be backed at 8/52.60 for 2+ fouls in Naples in what should be a hostile atmosphere.

He's given away two fouls eight times this season and this game sets up as good as any to make it nine.

If Victor Osimhen plays as he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations then 7/52.40 on him also giving away 2+ fouls appeals.

But Frank Anguissa can hopefully deliver for us if he can continue his run of seven straight games for club and country with two fouls or more.

You can back Anguissa at 5/61.84 for 2+ fouls but we'll add him to Lewandowski for a nice Bet Builder double.