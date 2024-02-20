Liverpool v Luton: Back a 7/1 Bet Builder on Reds duo

Depleted Reds still hot favourites

The Carabao Cup final is coming up on Sunday but this is undoubtedly a bigger game for Liverpool as they continue to chase the Premier League title in Jurgen Klopp's final season.

Injuries are mounting up though, with Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota both at Brentford, Darwin Nunez also being taken off as a precaution and Mohammed Salah only just returning from a hamstring injury.

So Klopp will have to be wary when picking his team for Luton's first league trip to Anfield since 1992 - especially as the Hatters were seconds away from a famous win in the reverse fixture.

Anfield has been a fortress this season though, with only Man Utd and Arsenal leaving with a point and 2/111.18 shots Liverpool scoring in 11 in their last three wins.

You can get 14/115.00 on a first ever league win for Luton at Liverpool after 14 previous attempts - but that's just one of a number of overwhelming stats against them.

Liverpool have lost just one of 54 league games at home and unbeaten in their last 24, while only four promoted teams have ever won their first Premier League game at Anfield.

Show more Show less Powered by

On the plus side for Rob Edwards' side, they're unbeaten in three away games, scoring eight in the process including four at Newcastle - and the Reds have only kept on clean sheet in nine at Anfield.

So both teams to score at 4/51.80 could be in play, especially with Luton a real handful at set pieces, and we're certainly expecting goals with a quote of 10/111.91 for over 3.5 goals.

Back Liverpool to win & over 3.5 goals @ 11/102.11 Bet now

Back Diaz in a double

Salah was thrust into action at Brentford quicker than anticipated, and it remains to be seen if hes fit enough to start on Wednesday.

The way Liverpool's subs often impact the game though, even if he's on the bench chances are he'll be involved in a goal - just as he did at Brentford with a goal and assist after being subbed on.

Salah's 10/34.33 to score and assist a goal at Anfield which if he starts would look like a decent bet. He's just one assist short of becoming just the second player in Premier League history with 10+ goals and assists in five different seasons.

With Liverpools injuries and doubts, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are the only two definite starters against a Luton side that's allowed 131 shots on target this season.

Gakpo and Diaz are the subject of a Sportsbook OddsBoost of 13/27.50 for them both to have 2+ shots on target.

If anyone is to strike for Luton then Carlton Morris looks the man to be involved having scored in the club's last two away league games, and is

It's 16/54.20 for Morris to score anytime, or leaning on the fact he's been involved in a goal in six of his last seven, you could take the 5/23.50 on a goal or assist from him.

Diaz, who scored the late equaliser at Luton, is the man to side with here, with goals in his last two league games at Anfield and a strong record against the newly-promoted sides so far - he's 4/51.80 for a goal or assist.

Better, then to back Diaz for 2+ shots on target at 15/82.88 - something he's managed in three of his last five starts.

Even better, add him in a Bet Builder with the excellent Conor Bradley for 2+ shots at 17/102.70 - which he manaed in his last game at Brentford and will have plenty of the ball to match that here.

They're both worth backing as singles, but we'll double them up for a Bet Builder

Back Bradley 2+ shots & Diaz 2+ shots on target @ 7/18.00 Bet now

Now read Porto v Arsenal tips