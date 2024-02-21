Football Bet of the Day: Back some back and forth in Slovenia

BTTS in 9/11 head-to-heads



And also in 6/9 Olimpija home games



Back BTTS



Olimpija v Domzale

Wednesday 14:00

In Scotland last night, Forfar beat Clyde to leave us a goal short on our bet.

We've come to Slovenia today for the top-flight Prva Liga game between second-placed Olimpija and seventh-placed Domzale. We reckon both teams can get on the score sheet...

Both teams have scored in 9/11 runnings of this particular fixture since 2018 - and all five head-to-heads here since the start of 2021/22.

This season, both teams have scored in all of Olimpija's last five home and away. On their own patch, the reigning champs have conceded in 7/9, with BTTS being the right bet in 6/9.

Domzale are down in seventh in a 10-team league, but they have a decent scoring record. The Yellows have netted in 18/21 home and away, including 10/11 on the road. BTTS has landed in 8/11 and it's the bet we're making on this one.

