Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Back some back and forth in Slovenia

Slovenian football fans
Champions Olimpija host Domzale in Slovenia this afternoon

Slovenian champs Olimpija might struggle to keep a clean sheet this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay

  • BTTS in 9/11 head-to-heads

  • And also in 6/9 Olimpija home games

  • Back BTTS

  • Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

    • Olimpija v Domzale
    Wednesday 14:00

    In Scotland last night, Forfar beat Clyde to leave us a goal short on our bet.

    We've come to Slovenia today for the top-flight Prva Liga game between second-placed Olimpija and seventh-placed Domzale. We reckon both teams can get on the score sheet...

    Both teams have scored in 9/11 runnings of this particular fixture since 2018 - and all five head-to-heads here since the start of 2021/22.

    This season, both teams have scored in all of Olimpija's last five home and away. On their own patch, the reigning champs have conceded in 7/9, with BTTS being the right bet in 6/9.

    Domzale are down in seventh in a 10-team league, but they have a decent scoring record. The Yellows have netted in 18/21 home and away, including 10/11 on the road. BTTS has landed in 8/11 and it's the bet we're making on this one.

    Back Both Team To Score in Olimpija v Domzale @ 1.9420/21

    Bet now

    Find more tips on Wednesday's football here!

Recommended bets

Back Both Team To Score in Olimpija v Domzale @ 1.9420/21

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Slovenian Premier League: Olimpija v Domzale (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Man City v Brentford: Haaland can strike in 35/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    PSV v Dortmund: Close and competitive contest forecast

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday Football Tips: Back 17/2 shots double in PSV v Dortmund

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Porto v Arsenal: Back early goals in a 13/2 Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Everton v Crystal Palace: Toffees can win vital clash without conceding

  6. Football Betting Tips

    Jones Knows Notebook: Arsenal winning to nil offers up huge value

More Bet of the Day