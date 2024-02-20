Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Scottish League Two

+2.5 Goals in 7/9 at Clyde



+2.5 Goals in 3 straight Forfar road games



Back +2.5 Goals



Clyde v Forfar

Tuesday 19:45

In Turkey yesterday, Besiktas scored a brace of second-half goals to beat Konyaspor 2-0 and give us a winning start to the week.

We're north of the border today for the Scottish League Two game between tenth-placed Clyde and fourth-placed Forfar. We're hopeful of seeing a few goals in this one...

Clyde have improved at home recently, taking seven of the last nine points on offer. They've scored nine in their last five at New Douglas Park. But Ian McCall's men have still only managed two clean sheets in 12 appearances there this season. Eight of those games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, including seven of the most recent nine.

Forfar are an even W3-D4-L3 on the road. The Sky Blues are slight favourites for this one, though they've conceded on each of their last four road trips. They've scored twice themselves in 4/7, with all of the last three producing Over 2.5 Goals. At anything above even money, that's our bet on this one.