Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Scottish League Two

Scotland football fans and flags
Clyde and Forfar go toe to toe under the floodlights in Scotland tonight

Clyde and Forfar could put on a show at New Douglas Park tonight, says Tobias Gourlay...

  • +2.5 Goals in 7/9 at Clyde

  • +2.5 Goals in 3 straight Forfar road games

  • Back +2.5 Goals

    • Clyde v Forfar
    Tuesday 19:45

    In Turkey yesterday, Besiktas scored a brace of second-half goals to beat Konyaspor 2-0 and give us a winning start to the week.

    We're north of the border today for the Scottish League Two game between tenth-placed Clyde and fourth-placed Forfar. We're hopeful of seeing a few goals in this one...

    Clyde have improved at home recently, taking seven of the last nine points on offer. They've scored nine in their last five at New Douglas Park. But Ian McCall's men have still only managed two clean sheets in 12 appearances there this season. Eight of those games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, including seven of the most recent nine.

    Forfar are an even W3-D4-L3 on the road. The Sky Blues are slight favourites for this one, though they've conceded on each of their last four road trips. They've scored twice themselves in 4/7, with all of the last three producing Over 2.5 Goals. At anything above even money, that's our bet on this one.

    Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.0421/20

    We've got tips on tonight's Premier League game here!

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Clyde v Forfar @ 2.0421/20

Tuesday 20 February, 7.45pm

