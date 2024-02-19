Football Bet of the Day: Back Besiktas to KO Konyaspor

Turkish Super League: Besiktas v Konyaspor (Besiktas Win to Nil)Show Hide
Monday 19 February, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Besiktas can best Konyaspor in the Turkish Super League, reckons Tobias Gourlay
Besiktas v Konyaspor
Monday 17:00
In Germany last night, Bayern's wobble continued, but so did Kev's good form. The Bundesliga champs went down 3-2 at Bochum, but Harry Kane got his goal - striking in the 87th minute to give our man a fifth straight winner after Bayern also won the corners battle easily and Bochum's Bernando committed a couple of fouls.
Our week starts in Turkey, where fourth-placed Besiktas are expected to win at home to Konyaspor this evening. We reckon they could notch another clean sheet too...
The hosts are W7-D2-L3 at home this season. Across the nine games they haven't lost, they've conceded just two goals. Six of the seven wins have been accompanied by clean sheets.
Visiting Konyaspor are W1-D7-L5 on their travels, losing already to all of the top three. They have managed just two goals across their last five away days. We'll back Besiktas to shut them out and take all three points in this one.
Read our preview for Monday night's Premier League game here!
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.
Monday 19 February, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.