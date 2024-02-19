Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Back Besiktas to KO Konyaspor

Turkey football fans and flag
Besiktas can star in Turkey this evening

Besiktas can best Konyaspor in the Turkish Super League, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • Besiktas have won 7/11 at home

  • Konyaspor have netted in 2/5 on the road

  • Back Besiktas to win & shut out the visitors

    • Besiktas v Konyaspor
    Monday 17:00

    In Germany last night, Bayern's wobble continued, but so did Kev's good form. The Bundesliga champs went down 3-2 at Bochum, but Harry Kane got his goal - striking in the 87th minute to give our man a fifth straight winner after Bayern also won the corners battle easily and Bochum's Bernando committed a couple of fouls.

    Our week starts in Turkey, where fourth-placed Besiktas are expected to win at home to Konyaspor this evening. We reckon they could notch another clean sheet too...

    The hosts are W7-D2-L3 at home this season. Across the nine games they haven't lost, they've conceded just two goals. Six of the seven wins have been accompanied by clean sheets.

    Visiting Konyaspor are W1-D7-L5 on their travels, losing already to all of the top three. They have managed just two goals across their last five away days. We'll back Besiktas to shut them out and take all three points in this one.

    Back Besiktas Win To Nil @ 2.89/5

    

Recommended bets

Back Besiktas Win To Nil v Konyaspor @ 2.89/5

Turkish Super League: Besiktas v Konyaspor (Besiktas Win to Nil)

Monday 19 February, 5.00pm

