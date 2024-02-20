Man City v Brentford: Haaland can strike in 35/1 Bet Builder

City haven't been blowing sides away in the first half

Manchester City v Brentford

Tuesday February 20, 19:30

City looking to kick on again after Chelsea draw

Manchester City had been on a nine-game winning streak since arriving home triumphant from the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia. A home game against mid-table Chelsea offered a fairly straightforward way of extending that run into double figures but the visitors had other ideas, holding out for a 1-1 draw.

It could have been even worse for Pep Guardiola's men had it not been for a late leveller from Rodri although City's overriding emotion wasn't exactly relief as they had several golden chances to make their 70% possession tell in a much-improved second-half display.

But with Liverpool and Arsenal both winning convincingly, the loss of two points had an impact. City can still go above the Gunners with victory over Brentford but they'd remain a point behind Liverpool with all three title contenders having played 25 games. And, a little unusually, City also have an inferior goal difference: +31 against Liverpool's +35 and Arsenal's +36.

City have now dropped points in four home games this season, a fall in the ridiculous standards set in the previous campaign when they won 17 of their 19 matches. Only one team emerged with victory from the Etihad last season and that was Tuesday night's opponents Brentford.

Brentford still struggling despite Toney goals

While Brentford fans won't be slow to bring up that memorable 2-1 win at City last season, they'll be less keen to discuss the meeting between the two sides earlier this month. Neal Maupay actually put the Bees in front but Phil Foden's hat-trick gave the visitors a 3-1 win.

Thomas Frank's side suffered an even bigger home defeat at the weekend as leaders Liverpool pounced on several defensive mistakes to score a convincing 4-1 win and leave Brentford in 14th place, just five points above the relegation zone.

There is some good news though. Ivan Toney has been an instant hit since returning from a lengthy ban, scoring in four of his five games. And that run includes the second goal in a 2-0 win at Wolves in Brentford's last away match. His only blank was against City.

City price can be boosted with BTTS

Manchester City are very, very short at just 1.21/5 to return to winning ways. That skews the other prices in the match odds market, with Brentford a massive 1817/1 to repeat last season's success at the Etihad and The Draw 8.415/2.

There's a fairly obvious way to boost that City price though and it's easy to justify. Pep's team have scored in their last 45 Premier League home matches so are virtually guaranteed to find the net.

Brentford, meanwhile, have registered in each of their last eight top-flight fixtures. With a home success expected, Man City to win and Both teams to Score appeals at 8/52.60.

Chance to cash in City's slow starts

At a bigger price, even though it leads to the same eventual outcome of City winning, backing Draw/Man City in the Half Time/Full Time market at 16/54.20 makes definite appeal.

The two sides were drawing 1-1 at the break in the reverse fixture a couple of weeks ago and City trailed Chelsea at half-time on Sunday. In City's previous home game, a disciplined Everton got to the interval at 0-0 so Pep's men haven't been blowing teams away in the first half.

Brentford, meanwhile, have produced some perky first-half displays in their last two away games and led after 45 minutes against both Wolves and Tottenham.

Back Draw/Man City HT/FT @ 16/54.20 Bet here

Overlooked Rodri can add serious BB boost

Goals are expected so who do we turn to? Erling Haaland was clearly miffed at firing blanks against Chelsea, as were the PL Fantasy League players who had triple-captained the Norwegian. His second-half header which flew over the bar after a perfect Kevin De Bruyne cross was a particular gut-punch.

Haaland is 4/91.44 to register on Tuesday night, 11/53.20 to score first, 23/103.30 for two or more and 17/29.50 to bag a hat-trick. True, he got a brace against Everton but it's worth noting that the striker has failed to hit the back of the net in six of his last seven matches. That relative barren run won't last for long though and I expect him to score on Tuesday.

Jeremy Doku and Bernardo Silva haven't scored a home Premier League goal for over three months while Foden's last Etihad strike in the top flight came more than two months ago.

The real goalscorer value lies with Rodri at 9/25.50. True, he's there to make things tick and start moves that lead to goals but he's wheeled away in celebration in three of his last four home Premier League matches. That's a better strike-rate than even Haaland!

For Brentford, Toney scored twice in this fixture last year so add that to his four goals in the last five games and he has to enter calculations at 7/24.50.

A three-pronged Bet Builder of Rodri, Toney and Haaland all to score pays a massive 35/136.00 and is worth a play.

Back Erling Haaland, Ivan Toney and Rodri all to Score Anytime on Bet Builder @ 35/136.00 Bet here

