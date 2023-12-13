Jack Critchley: "Having won just one of their first 18 league games this season (D4 L13), Sheffield Wednesday have since won both of their last two. The Owls last won three successive Championship games in September 2018.
"The Sheffield Wednesday revival continues. The Owls took advantage of a tentative Stoke City at the weekend with their victory resulting in the dismissal of Alex Neil. Danny Ruhl has improved the South Yorkshire outfit in just about every area and remarkably, they have a realistic chance of climbing out of the drop zone.
"Norwich have been picking up points without looking convincing. David Wagner's position is still a little unstead, and their match against Preston was hardly a thriller at the weekend. They may struggle to match the visitors newly-discovered intensity."
Back Sheff Wed Double Chance 5/61.84
