1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-12">12 December 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more", "name": "Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more", "description": "Get the best bets for Wednesday's Champions League football, with Manchester City, Newcastle and Celtic in action, plus the pick of the Championship tips...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/wednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-chear-sheet-champions-league-and-more-121223-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/wednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-chear-sheet-champions-league-and-more-121223-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-12T20:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-13T17:09:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Get the best bets for Wednesday's Champions League football, with Manchester City, Newcastle and Celtic in action, plus the pick of the Championship tips... Foden to fire in [9/1] Man City Bet Builder Wilson key to [7/1] Newcastle Bet Builder Bets for Celtic, Atletico and Sheffield Wednesday Champions League Tips and Predictions 17:45 - Crvena Zvezda v Man City: Back a Foden masterclass with 9/1 Bet Builder Lewis Jones: "Phil Foden was mesmerising at times in the first half at Kenilworth Road, gliding past players with ease and setting attacks with his intelligent distribution. The Champions League is made for a talent like Foden, who has delivered in this group stage scoring three and registering three assists across his four starts. "In those matches he's averaged a whopping 4.7 shots per 90, including five in the corresponding fixture between these two teams that City won 3-1. Foden's expected goal tally in that clash was 0.87, according to Opta's model - yet he somehow failed to score. "No player has created more 'big chances' than Foden's five in the Champions League group stage either, reinforcing the point that City's maestro is an all-rounder. He's a creator. He's a goal threat. "All this leads to the [Evens] with the Betfair Sportsbook on Foden scoring or registering an assist rating a fair wager to attack. It's a bet that would have landed in all four of his starts in the Champions League this season." Back Foden to score, assist &amp; have 3+ shots @ 9/1 Bet now 20:00 - Newcastle v Milan Tips: Wilson can spark 7/1 Bet Builder Dave Tindall: "Newcastle's lengthy injury list is hurting them but at least the loss at Spurs saw Callum Wilson return to action after a month out. "He made an impact too, setting up Joelinton's late consolation and also finding space in the box for a late headed effort that, with extra sharpness, might have caused more trouble for the goalkeeper. "Wilson doesn't normally take long to get his eye in again when coming back from a layoff and I'll back him to get on the scoresheet on Wednesday night via a Bet Builder. "The theme of this BB is Wilson showing his extra freshness by getting Newcastle off to a fast start. That manifests in him scoring the first goal which helps secure a half-time lead and overall victory." Callum Wilson first goalscorer, Newcastle to lead at HT and Newcastle to win @ 7/1 Bet now 20:00 - Celtic v Feyenoord: Back strikers to shine in dead rubber Kevin Hatchard: "Celtic have become the first British club in history to go 15 group-stage games without a victory, and they have gone 12 Champions League home matches without success. Another failure on Wednesday night would see the Glasgow giants equal the record set by Lille and Romanian side FCSB. "Celtic are expected to be without injured trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada. Cameron Carter-Vickers could return after a hamstring injury, while Kyogo Furuhashi is pushing for a recall at centre-forward... "Three of Feyenoord's five UCL games have featured at least three goals, and they have scored at least once in 18 of their last 19 competitive matches. Celtic's home games in the UCL have both featured at least three goals, and they have conceded at least twice in every group game. "I'll back Over 2.5 Goals, Over 7.5 Corners and Kyogo to have a shot on target at 2.7 on the Bet Builder. The Japanese striker has had a shot on target in each of Celtic's two home matches in the group stage. Indeed, he scored in both games." Back Over 2.5 Goals, Over 7.5 Corners and Kyogo 1+ shots on target at 2.7 Bet now 20:00 - Atletico v Lazio: 11/4 shot has won eight times Dan Fitch: "Both have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages. Atletico are currently top with an extra point over Lazio, so the Italians will need a win to usurp them. That doesn't seem likely given Atletico's home record this season, with the LaLiga giants having won all ten of their games at the Metropolitano Stadium. "In contrast, Lazio are struggling on the road. They have failed to win any of their last four away games (D1 L3). This includes their 1-1 draw at Verona over the weekend." Back Atletico Madrid and both teams to score at 11/4 Bet now 20:00 - Antwerp v Barcelona: Back Barca to bounce back in Belgium Tobias Gourlay: "With Robert Lewandowski not his usual prolific self of late, the man to watch today could be Joao Felix. The on-loan forward notched twice in the reverse fixture and also scored in Barca's last CL outing against Porto a couple of weeks ago - before netting the winner in a La Liga clash with his parent club Atletico Madrid. "There's one reason to believe this one might not be another goal fest for the Catalans: they haven't scored more than two goals in any of their last 14 outings across the Champions League and La Liga. "That said, Antwerp's two previous Group H home games have thrown up a 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar and a 4-1 loss to Porto. If the hosts come out to play, looking to get at Barca's banged-up backline, there could be more goals today. Over 2.5 Goals is priced in accordingly at 1.67." Back Barcelona to win &amp; Joao Felix to score @ 2.9 Bet now Football... Only Bettor - Champions League Special - Watch now! Championship Tips &amp; Predictions 19:45 - Norwich v Sheff Wed: Owls to continue revival Jack Critchley: "Having won just one of their first 18 league games this season (D4 L13), Sheffield Wednesday have since won both of their last two. The Owls last won three successive Championship games in September 2018. "The Sheffield Wednesday revival continues. The Owls took advantage of a tentative Stoke City at the weekend with their victory resulting in the dismissal of Alex Neil. Danny Ruhl has improved the South Yorkshire outfit in just about every area and remarkably, they have a realistic chance of climbing out of the drop zone. "Norwich have been picking up points without looking convincing. David Wagner's position is still a little unstead, and their match against Preston was hardly a thriller at the weekend. They may struggle to match the visitors newly-discovered intensity." Back Sheff Wed Double Chance [5/6] Bet now Read Betfair's 12 Pays of Christmas: Submit your injury-time losers for a chance to win!", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/trippier-newcastle-1280-thumb-1280x720-169147.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/trippier-newcastle-1280-thumb-1280x720-169147.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/trippier-newcastle-1280-thumb-1280x720-169147.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/trippier-newcastle-1280-thumb-1280x720-169147.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/trippier-newcastle-1280-thumb-1280x720-169147.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/trippier-newcastle-1280-thumb-1280x720-169147.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/trippier-newcastle-1280-thumb-1280x720-169147.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Newcastle must beat Milan to qualify from their Champions League group</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wednesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Champions%20League%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-chear-sheet-champions-league-and-more-121223-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-chear-sheet-champions-league-and-more-121223-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-chear-sheet-champions-league-and-more-121223-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-chear-sheet-champions-league-and-more-121223-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fwednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-chear-sheet-champions-league-and-more-121223-204.html&text=Wednesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Champions%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the best bets for Wednesday's Champions League football, with Manchester City, Newcastle and Celtic in action, plus the pick of the Championship tips...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Foden to fire in <b class="inline_odds" title="10.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10.00</span></b> Man City Bet Builder</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Wilson key to <b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.00</span></b> Newcastle Bet Builder</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bets for Celtic, Atletico and Sheffield Wednesday</strong></h3> </li> Crvena Zvezda v Man City: Back a Foden masterclass with 9/1 Bet Builder</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Lewis Jones: </strong>"Phil Foden was mesmerising at times in the first half at Kenilworth Road, gliding past players with ease and setting attacks with his intelligent distribution. The Champions League is made for a talent like Foden, who has delivered in this group stage scoring three and registering three assists across his four starts.</p><p>"In those matches he's averaged a whopping 4.7 shots per 90, including five in the corresponding fixture between these two teams that City won 3-1. Foden's expected goal tally in that clash was 0.87, according to Opta's model - yet he somehow failed to score.</p><p>"No player has created more 'big chances' than Foden's five in the Champions League group stage either, reinforcing the point that City's maestro is an all-rounder. He's a creator. He's a goal threat.</p><p>"All this leads to the<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/crvena-zvezda-v-man-city/32839947?gaZone=Main&gaTab=UG9wdWxhcg==&bssId=13526724&bsmSt=1702489500000&bsmId=924.387040331&modules=betslip&gaMod=minimarketview&bseId=32839947&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=60e4bb62854504d666c263bb70518c7bb7c7c78e&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=020a8ca1-8aba-11ee-be7c-fa163e86d20a&bsGroup=32839947" target="_blank" rel="noopener">[Evens] with the Betfair Sportsbook</a><span> </span>on Foden scoring or registering an assist rating a fair wager to attack. It's a bet that would have landed in all four of his starts in the Champions League this season."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Foden to score, assist & have 3+ shots @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="10.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13526724,13526724,13526724%26bsmId%3D924.386928097,924.387040333,924.387040430" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/newcastle-v-milan-champions-league-tips-wilson-can-spark-7-1-bet-builder-111223-719.html">20:00 - Newcastle v Milan Tips: Wilson can spark 7/1 Bet Builder</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Dave Tindall: </strong>"Newcastle's lengthy injury list is hurting them but at least the loss at Spurs saw Callum Wilson return to action after a month out.</p><p>"He made an impact too, setting up Joelinton's late consolation and also finding space in the box for a late headed effort that, with extra sharpness, might have caused more trouble for the goalkeeper.</p><p>"Wilson doesn't normally take long to get his eye in again when coming back from a layoff and I'll back him to get on the scoresheet on Wednesday night via a Bet Builder.</p><p>"The theme of this BB is Wilson showing his extra freshness by getting Newcastle off to a fast start. That manifests in him scoring the first goal which helps secure a half-time lead and overall victory."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Callum Wilson first goalscorer, Newcastle to lead at HT and Newcastle to win @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D36605331,25422,25422%26bsmId%3D924.386927785,924.385518512,924.385517255" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/celtic-v-feyenoord-tips---back-strikers-to-shine-in-dead-rubber-121223-140.html">20:00 - Celtic v Feyenoord: Back strikers to shine in dead rubber</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard: </strong>"Celtic have become the first British club in history to go 15 group-stage games without a victory, and they have gone 12 Champions League home matches without success. Another failure on Wednesday night would see the Glasgow giants equal the record set by Lille and Romanian side FCSB.</p><p>"Celtic are expected to be without injured trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada. Cameron Carter-Vickers could return after a hamstring injury, while Kyogo Furuhashi is pushing for a recall at centre-forward...</p><p>"Three of Feyenoord's five UCL games have featured at least three goals, and they have scored at least once in 18 of their last 19 competitive matches. Celtic's home games in the UCL have both featured at least three goals, and they have conceded at least twice in every group game.</p><p>"I'll back Over 2.5 Goals, Over 7.5 Corners and Kyogo to have a shot on target at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.7</span></b><span> </span>on the<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,26730366,7076456%26bsmId%3D924.385519193,924.387047839,924.387023105" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Bet Builder.</strong></a><span> </span>The Japanese striker has had a shot on target in each of Celtic's two home matches in the group stage. Indeed, he scored in both games."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals, Over 7.5 Corners and Kyogo 1+ shots on target at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.7</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,26730366,7076456%26bsmId%3D924.385519193,924.387047839,924.387023105" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/wednesday-champions-league-tips-atletico-11-4-shot-has-won-eight-times-111223-629.html">20:00 - Atletico v Lazio: 11/4 shot has won eight times</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch: </strong>"Both have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages. Atletico are currently top with an extra point over Lazio, so the Italians will need a win to usurp them. That doesn't seem likely given Atletico's home record this season, with the LaLiga giants having won all ten of their games at the Metropolitano Stadium.</p><p>"In contrast, Lazio are struggling on the road. They have failed to win any of their last four away games (D1 L3). This includes their 1-1 draw at Verona over the weekend."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Atletico Madrid and both teams to score at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="3.75"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D52480965%26bsmId%3D924.385518796" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/antwerp-v-barcelona-champions-league-tips-back-barca-in-belgium-131223-155.html">20:00 - Antwerp v Barcelona: Back Barca to bounce back in Belgium</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Tobias Gourlay: </strong>"With Robert Lewandowski not his usual prolific self of late, the man to watch today could be Joao Felix. The on-loan forward notched twice in the reverse fixture and also scored in Barca's last CL outing against Porto a couple of weeks ago - before netting the winner in a La Liga clash with his parent club Atletico Madrid.</p><p>"There's one reason to believe this one might not be another goal fest for the Catalans: they haven't scored more than two goals in any of their last 14 outings across the Champions League and La Liga.</p><p>"That said, Antwerp's two previous Group H home games have thrown up a 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar and a 4-1 loss to Porto. If the hosts come out to play, looking to get at Barca's banged-up backline, there could be more goals today.<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.221903759" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Over 2.5 Goals</a><span> </span>is priced in accordingly at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.67</span></b>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Barcelona to win & Joao Felix to score @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.9</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D52480964,19838737%26bsmId%3D924.385519439,924.386991801" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>Football... Only Bettor - Champions League Special - Watch now!</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vCxZgjJnrHU" title="UCL Tips... Things Can Always Be Worse | Football...Only Bettor | Episode 309" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Championship Tips & Predictions

Jack Critchley: "Having won just one of their first 18 league games this season (D4 L13), Sheffield Wednesday have since won both of their last two. The Owls last won three successive Championship games in September 2018.

"The Sheffield Wednesday revival continues. The Owls took advantage of a tentative Stoke City at the weekend with their victory resulting in the dismissal of Alex Neil. Danny Ruhl has improved the South Yorkshire outfit in just about every area and remarkably, they have a realistic chance of climbing out of the drop zone.

"Norwich have been picking up points without looking convincing. David Wagner's position is still a little unstead, and their match against Preston was hardly a thriller at the weekend. They may struggle to match the visitors newly-discovered intensity."

Back Sheff Wed Double Chance 5/61.84 Bet now

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets! New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

