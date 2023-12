Newcastle can get the win that could see them qualify

Newcastle v AC Milan

Wednesday December 13, 20:00

All possibilities still open for Magpies

It's hard to know what Newcastle would have shaken hands on when drawn in this 'Group of Death' featuring PSG, Milan and Borussia Dortmund. The reality ahead of the sixth and final game is that Wednesday night could be one of triumph or disappointment.

Victory over Milan at St James' Park along with PSG failing to beat Dortmund and Eddie Howe's men are through to the last 16. A Newcastle win and a PSG draw would see Newcastle edge past the French side on a superior head-to-head record: a particularly sweet conclusion given how they were so cruelly denied victory by Kylian Mbappe's controversial late penalty in Paris.

Defeat for the Magpies means they finish bottom of the group and European football this season comes to an abrupt halt. A draw secures third place and a spot in the Europa League and that would also be their destination if both they and PSG claim victory on the night.

Not controlling their own fate is less than ideal, as is recent form which shows back-to-back defeats in the Premier League via an aggregate of 7-1. That came via a 3-0 loss at Everton followed by Sunday's 4-1 reverse at Tottenham.

Milan also struggling

The good news for Newcastle is that Milan are also finding life hard ahead of their trip to St James' Park.

The Rossoneri sit third in Serie A which, on first glance, seems okay. But they're nine points behind leaders and city rivals Inter and their last 10 results in all competitions show five defeats, two draws and just three wins.

Milan managed a 0-0 away draw at Dortmund when in better form than they are now. But since then in this tournament they've slumped to a 3-0 loss at PSG and were turned over 3-1 in the San Siro by Dortmund at the end of the November.

Their struggles continued after a 3-2 defeat away at Atalanta on Saturday.

Hosts odds-on for victory

It's been contrasting fortunes for Newcastle in their two Champions League home games.

They were brilliant in a deserved and memorable 3-0 win over PSG but not so much when Dortmund pricked the bubble of expectation in a 1-0 loss.

Newcastle are 17/20 to get the win that will keep up their hopes of a second-place finish alive. Milan are 3/14.00 while The Draw is also 3/14.00.

My starting point here is that Milan are no great shakes. They've not shown fight or class in the big games in recent times and although they too need a win to reach the knockout phase, I'm not sure they have enough to get it.

Fatigue is obviously a factor for Newcastle and they've appeared tired in their last two games but sluggishness always looks worse in tough away matches when up against perky hosts.

This time they have the electricity of a capacity St James' Park crowd under lights and if that doesn't lift them, nothing will.

Milan have yet to score in their two away games in Europe this season while, historically, they have an appalling record in England with just one win and 13 defeats in their last 21 visits.

In short, the door is open for Newcastle to get the win that they'll hope will secure their progression.

Wilson can make his mark

Newcastle's lengthy injury list is hurting them but at least the loss at Spurs saw Callum Wilson return to action after a month out.

He made an impact too, setting up Joelinton's late consolation and also finding space in the box for a late headed effort that, with extra sharpness, might have caused more trouble for the goalkeeper.

Wilson doesn't normally take long to get his eye in again when coming back from a layoff and I'll back him to get on the scoresheet on Wednesday night via a Bet Builder.

The theme of this BB is Wilson showing his extra freshness by getting Newcastle off to a fast start. That manifests in him scoring the first goal which helps secure a half-time lead and overall victory.

Giroud a goalscoring threat still

Given that Milan have fired blanks in their two away Champions League games so far in the group, it's tempting to add Both Teams to score 'No' as well.

But, against that, they've scored twice in each of their last three away games in Serie A.

Olivier Giroud has netted four goals across those three matches which could prompt a goalscorer punt on the veteran Frenchman.

He's 11/43.75 to score anytime but I'll play him in a Bet Builder alongside Wilson.

In his Arsenal days, Giroud once bagged both goals in a 2-1 win at St James' while he's scored nine times against Newcastle in the Premier League.

