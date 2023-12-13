0.5pts - Back Callum Wilson First Goalscorer, Newcastle to lead at Half Time and Newcastle Win on Bet Builder @ 7/18.00
0.5pts - Back Callum Wilson and Olivier Giroud both To Score on Bet Builder @ 13/27.50
Staked: 16.50pts
Returned: 11.20pts
P/L: -5.30pts
Previous:2022/2023 P/L: +£16.792021/2022 P/L: +£8.692020/2021 P/L: +£3.06
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.