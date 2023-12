12 Pays of Christmas set to run December 12th-24th

Customers can win £90 in free bets each day!

Submit your losing betslips to @Betfair on X for a chance to win!

Don't let injury time ruin your bets - use 90 Minute Payout on match odds selections here! What is 12 Pays of Christmas? We're getting everyone into the holiday spirit with our 12 Pays of Christmas promotion. Betfair customers can turn a previous losing bet into £90 worth of free bets, simply by submitting old losing betslips with Betfair! Each day, between December 13th and December 24th 2023, Betfair will choose one lucky customer and credit their account with £90 in free bets to use on all football! To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is:

Follow @Betfair on X Repost the competition post Respond to the tweet with a screenshot of your losing bet Entries must be submitted by 8am on Sunday 24th

They key thing to remember is that your bet must have been let down in injury time to be in with a chance of winning. Why? Well we are rewarding customers who failed to use our new 90 Minute Payout feature on the Betfair Sportsbook - where winning match odds selections are paid out once the clock hits 90:00, regardless of what then happens in added time.

You carefully crafted the perfect Acca or Bet Builder on a Saturday afternoon, only to be let down by a goal in added time. Is there a worse feeling when you were seconds away from winning? Betfair is the place to avoid that injury-time heartbreak with 90 Minute Payout this season.

We still pay out on the final result too, of course, so we can pay out on up to two selections in any football match!

To read all about how the market works, and the matches we have paid out on this season, please click here.

Find your losing betslips* now and join in our festive fun over the next few weeks with Betfair's 12 Pays of Christmas!

T&Cs apply. Find all the details you need right here.

*Struggling to find your losing slips on mobile? Head to Betfair.com on your desktop where you can find all your previous selections in seconds on the My Bets page. You can also choose Desktop View when on the Mobile Web version (not in the app). Simply:

Log in to Betfair on your mobile web browser

Tap thw "aA" icon in the bottom left of your search bar

Select 'Request Desktop Website'

Tap 'My Bets'

What is 90 Minute Payout?

Betfair's 90 Minute Payout is a new feature across all football where winning 'match odds 90' bets are paid out as the clock hits 90:00, therefore goals scored in stoppage time will not affect your winning selections!

If your team is losing heading into injury time however, the bet remains live and you will be paid out too should your result also land! Betfair will pay out on both the match result at 90:00 and the full-time whistle.

All you need to do is place a pre-match match odds bet with the markets designated with the '90 icon' to get involved, and you can use the feature in all types of bets, including Accas, Bet Builders and all multiples!

A great example on how this works was MD12 in the Premier League, when Spurs travelled to Wolves to kick off the weekend and Man City went to Stamford Bridge to close the weekend.

With both Spurs and Man City winning as their matches entered injury time - and past the desired 90:00 mark, customers' bets which selected those sides to win were settled as winners! That is despite Spurs (somehow) going on to lose, and Man City also dropping points as Cole Palmer equalised in added time.

More than 50,000 combined bets were saved from those two matches alone, ranging from singles, to Bet Builders, and of course - Accas! However, it doesn't stop there; we also paid out on the actual result too of course, meaning we settled both Spurs AND Wolves to win, plus both City to win and The Draw in the same game at Stamford Bridge.

Next time you bet with us, make sure you use the 'match odds 90' market on pre-match selections to benefit from our fantastic 90 Minute Payout!

WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises Arsenal & Man Utd fans to celebrate 90 Minute Payout!