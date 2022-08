Guess The Result

Can you take part? A follower who correctly predicts the winner of a selected horse race on @BetfairRacing Twitter will be drawn at random to win a £25 free bet.

This promotion is open to Twitter users who are residents in the UK, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and Republic of Ireland with registered Betfair accounts

Betfair accounts must be fully verified

Prizes will only be credited to Betfair accounts registered in the UK, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and Republic of Ireland

Entrants must be 18+ and have an active Betfair account

What do I need to do?

Follow @BetfairRacing on Twitter

Retweet the competition post on Twitter

Respond to the tweet with your prediction for the winner of that day's selected horse race

Entries must be submitted by the start of the selected horse race

What can I win?

A £25 free bet into your Betfair account

What else do I need to know?

Strictly one entry per person, per day

The promotion starts once the tweet goes live from the @BetfairRacing Twitter account and ends when the race officially begins

Twitter accounts who correctly predict the winner of that day's selected horse race will be entered into a random draw to determine the winner

Winners will be announced within 24 hours of the race finishing on @BetfairRacing Twitter handle

The winner will be contacted on their Twitter account by Direct Message to request their Betfair username for their registered Betfair account

The free bet will then be added to their account within 24 hours

If the winner cannot be contacted within 24 hours we will announce this on our @BetfairRacing Twitter account and another winner will selected through a random draw

There are no minimum odds for the use of the free bet and it may be used on all markets.

You will be able to see your free bet amount under Sports Bonus , which can be seen at the top of the Betfair website when logged in.

, which can be seen at the top of the Betfair website when logged in. Your free bet can be used across multiple bets

Other boring but essential stuff