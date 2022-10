Chelsea to win tough test in Austria

Dortmund to hold Man City

Celtic to edge Shakhtar

Grab a big price on Real Madrid

RB Salzburg 5.04/1 v Chelsea 1.794/5, the Draw 4.03/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport 4

Mark O'Haire says: "Group E of the Champions League has been relatively tight with just two of the eight fixtures featuring Over 2.5 Goals 1.87, whilst at least one side has failed to score in half of those eight encounters. The average goals per-game from the pool comes in at 2.13 yet the market is expecting 2.80 goals in Tuesday night's early kick-off from Austria.

"Considering the state of play on the penultimate round of group action, I'm quite happy to oppose a high goals total and keep an improving Chelsea outfit onside. The Blues have allowed only three goals in eight outings under Graham Potter and the 2.00 on Chelsea to win and Under 4.5 Goals this midweek hold plenty of appeal.

"Across all competitions, none of Chelsea's contests this season have produced five goals or more, and only one of Salzburg's last 17 Champions League clashes have concluded with Over 4.5 Goals since November 2020."

Dortmund 5.49/2 v Man City 1.674/6, the Draw 4.67/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Tom Vicotr says: "You have to go back nearly a full decade for Manchester City's last (and only) Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

"On that occasion, Julian Schieber scored the only goal of the game as Jürgen Klopp's Schwarzgelben ensured City ended their group stage campaign without a win and set up their own run to the final of the competition in May 2013.

"Despite their record of three wins, a draw and a defeat, the Premier League champions are yet to keep a clean sheet against Dortmund in five attempts. Their last trip to the Germans' stadium came during a run to the final, when Terzić was only in caretaker charge, and that too featured a goal from Bellingham."

Celtic 1.8910/11 v Shakhtar Donetsk 4.3100/30, the Draw 4.03/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport

Frank Monkhouse says: "The head-to-head stats are perfectly poised ahead of Tuesday's action, with Celtic winning two of their previous five games against Shakhtar. The Ukrainians are also on a pair of wins, with the other ending in a draw. The spare came earlier this season in Poland when the clubs played out a thrilling 1-1 share.

"The home team were involved in another slog at the weekend when claiming all three points from a visit to the capital. A dogged and determined Hearts pushed Ange's boys all the way to the finish line in a game that produced seven goals.

"Celtic won that match 4-3, with the winner credited to Greg Taylor, who bundled home to spark chaotic scenes in the away end. Postecoglou praised his team for digging deep and finding a way to win in such challenging circumstances."

RB Leipzig 2.94 v Real Madrid 2.56; The Draw 3.65

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Dan Fitch says: "Unbeaten in their first four games (W3 D1), the Champions League holders have a four point lead at the top of Group F, ahead of the second placed Germans. They are also top of the table in Spain after an unbeaten start to their La Liga campaign (P11 W10 D1), winning 3-1 at home against Sevilla on Saturday.

"RB Leipzig were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk and then in the reverse fixture in their first two games, but they have bounced back with two wins against Celtic. The Germans are on a seven match unbeaten run (W5 D2). At the weekend they fought back from being 3-0 down at Augsburg to draw 3-3, after the opposition went down to 10 men. That draw leaves Leipzig in eighth place in the Bundesliga."

Benfica 2.04 v Juventus 4.0, the Draw 3.75

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Dan Fitch: "

Juventus must beat Benfica to stand any chance on making the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"Based on what we've seen so far in Group H, it will be the Portuguese giants that will qualify alongside PSG. Against all the odds, Benfica remain unbeaten (P4 W2 D2), drawing both games with PSG and winning the reverse of this fixture in Turin. At the weekend they came out on top in another difficult fixture, winning 1-0 away at Porto. Across all competitions, Benfica are unbeaten in all 19 of their games this season (W15 D4).

"Juventus' hopes of making the last-16 were dealt a massive blow in the last round of fixtures when they lost 2-0 away at Maccabi Haifa. They now need to win this match and away at PSG to stand any chance of qualification. The Old Lady have at least bounced back from that defeat against the Israelis, winning 1-0 away at local rivals Torino and then defeating Empoli 4-0 at home over the weekend."