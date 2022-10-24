</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Champions League and more Max Liu
24 October 2022 "dateModified": "2022-10-24T17:22:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Chelsea.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get our experts' best bets for Tuesday's Champions League football with Chelsea, Manchester City and Celtic playing as well as big nights for Juventus and PSG... Chelsea to win tough test in Austria Dortmund to hold Man City Celtic to edge Shakhtar Grab a big price on Real Madrid RB Salzburg v Chelsea: Back Blues for all-important win RB Salzburg [5.0] v Chelsea [1.79], the Draw [4.0]17:45Live on BT Sport 4 Mark O'Haire says: "Group E of the Champions League has been relatively tight with just two of the eight fixtures featuring Over 2.5 Goals 1.87, whilst at least one side has failed to score in half of those eight encounters. The average goals per-game from the pool comes in at 2.13 yet the market is expecting 2.80 goals in Tuesday night's early kick-off from Austria. "Considering the state of play on the penultimate round of group action, I'm quite happy to oppose a high goals total and keep an improving Chelsea outfit onside. The Blues have allowed only three goals in eight outings under Graham Potter and the 2.00 on Chelsea to win and Under 4.5 Goals this midweek hold plenty of appeal. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/fc-salzburg-vs-chelsea/960258/"] "Across all competitions, none of Chelsea's contests this season have produced five goals or more, and only one of Salzburg's last 17 Champions League clashes have concluded with Over 4.5 Goals since November 2020." Mark's bet: Back Chelsea and Under 4.5 Goals @ [2.0] Dortmund v City: How to back an 8/1 Bet Builder Dortmund [5.4] v Man City [1.67], the Draw [4.6]20:00Live on BT Sport 2 Tom Vicotr says: "You have to go back nearly a full decade for Manchester City's last (and only) Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund. "On that occasion, Julian Schieber scored the only goal of the game as Jürgen Klopp's Schwarzgelben ensured City ended their group stage campaign without a win and set up their own run to the final of the competition in May 2013. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/borussia-dortmund-vs-manchester-city/960255/"] "Despite their record of three wins, a draw and a defeat, the Premier League champions are yet to keep a clean sheet against Dortmund in five attempts. Their last trip to the Germans' stadium came during a run to the final, when Terzić was only in caretaker charge, and that too featured a goal from Bellingham." Tom's bet: Back the 1-1 @ [9.6] Celtic v Shakhtar: Unfinished business for Bhoys Celtic [1.89] v Shakhtar Donetsk [4.3], the Draw [4.0] 20:00Live on BT Sport Frank Monkhouse says: "The head-to-head stats are perfectly poised ahead of Tuesday's action, with Celtic winning two of their previous five games against Shakhtar. The Ukrainians are also on a pair of wins, with the other ending in a draw. The spare came earlier this season in Poland when the clubs played out a thrilling 1-1 share. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/celtic-vs-shakhtar-donetsk/960256/"] "The home team were involved in another slog at the weekend when claiming all three points from a visit to the capital. A dogged and determined Hearts pushed Ange's boys all the way to the finish line in a game that produced seven goals. "Celtic won that match 4-3, with the winner credited to Greg Taylor, who bundled home to spark chaotic scenes in the away end. Postecoglou praised his team for digging deep and finding a way to win in such challenging circumstances." Frank's bet: Back Celtic win &amp; both teams score @ 3.65 RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Champions League holders must be backed RB Leipzig 2.94 v Real Madrid 2.56; The Draw 3.6520:00Live on BT Sport Extra Dan Fitch says: "Unbeaten in their first four games (W3 D1), the Champions League holders have a four point lead at the top of Group F, ahead of the second placed Germans. They are also top of the table in Spain after an unbeaten start to their La Liga campaign (P11 W10 D1), winning 3-1 at home against Sevilla on Saturday. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/rb-leipzig-vs-real-madrid/960260/"] "RB Leipzig were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk and then in the reverse fixture in their first two games, but they have bounced back with two wins against Celtic. The Germans are on a seven match unbeaten run (W5 D2). At the weekend they fought back from being 3-0 down at Augsburg to draw 3-3, after the opposition went down to 10 men. That draw leaves Leipzig in eighth place in the Bundesliga." Dan's bet: Back Real Madrid @ [2.56] Benfica v Juventus: Back goals as Old Lady face must-win trip Benfica 2.04 v Juventus 4.0, the Draw 3.7520:00Live on BT Sport Extra Dan Fitch: " Juventus must beat Benfica to stand any chance on making the knockout stages of the Champions League. "Based on what we've seen so far in Group H, it will be the Portuguese giants that will qualify alongside PSG. Against all the odds, Benfica remain unbeaten (P4 W2 D2), drawing both games with PSG and winning the reverse of this fixture in Turin. At the weekend they came out on top in another difficult fixture, winning 1-0 away at Porto. Across all competitions, Benfica are unbeaten in all 19 of their games this season (W15 D4). [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/benfica-vs-juventus/960254/"] "Juventus' hopes of making the last-16 were dealt a massive blow in the last round of fixtures when they lost 2-0 away at Maccabi Haifa. They now need to win this match and away at PSG to stand any chance of qualification. The Old Lady have at least bounced back from that defeat against the Israelis, winning 1-0 away at local rivals Torino and then defeating Empoli 4-0 at home over the weekend." Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is off to Austria Get our experts' best bets for Tuesday's Champions League football with Chelsea, Manchester City and Celtic playing as well as big nights for Juventus and PSG... href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Tuesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Bets%20for%20Champions%20League%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-241022-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-241022-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-241022-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-241022-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-241022-204.html&text=Tuesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Bets%20for%20Champions%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get our experts' best bets for Tuesday's Champions League football with Chelsea, Manchester City and Celtic playing as well as big nights for Juventus and PSG...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li>Chelsea to win tough test in Austria</li> <li>Dortmund to hold Man City</li> <li>Celtic to edge Shakhtar</li> <li>Grab a big price on Real Madrid</li> </ul> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/red-bull-salzburg-v-chelsea-tips-blues-backed-to-succeed-in-austria-241022-766.html">RB Salzburg v Chelsea: Back Blues for all-important win</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204842178">RB Salzburg <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> v Chelsea <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a></strong><br><strong>17:45</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 4</strong></p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire says</strong>: "Group E of the Champions League has been relatively tight with just two of the eight fixtures featuring<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204842117" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a><span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.87</span></b>, whilst at least one side has failed to score in half of those eight encounters. The average goals per-game from the pool comes in at 2.13 yet the market is expecting 2.80 goals in Tuesday night's early kick-off from Austria.</p><p>"Considering the state of play on the penultimate round of group action, I'm quite happy to oppose a high goals total and keep an improving Chelsea outfit onside. The Blues have allowed only three goals in eight outings under Graham Potter and the<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.00</span></b><span> </span>on<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/red-bull-salzburg-v-chelsea/31823632" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Chelsea to win and Under 4.5 Goals</strong></a><span> </span>this midweek hold plenty of appeal.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FF162B;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#FF162B;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#FF162B;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FF162B;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_68_"> <polygon id="_x31_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="175,203.7 55,203.7 55,204.7 175,204.7 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x31_0_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="174.5,186.2 55.5,186.2 55.5,187.2 174.5,187.2 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x39__5_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="173.9,168.7 56.1,168.7 56,169.7 174,169.7 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x38__4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="173.4,151.2 56.6,151.2 56.6,152.2 173.4,152.2 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x37__7_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="172.9,133.6 57.1,133.6 57.1,134.6 172.9,134.6 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x36__7_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="172.3,116.1 57.7,116.1 57.6,117.1 172.4,117.1 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x35__9_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="171.8,98.6 58.2,98.6 58.2,99.6 171.8,99.6 "></polygon> <path id="_x34__10_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M169.6,81.1H60.4c0,0.3-0.1,0.7-0.1,1h109.4C169.7,81.7,169.6,81.4,169.6,81.1z"></path> <path id="_x33__12_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M169.2,63.6H60.8c0,0.3,0,0.7,0.1,1h108.3C169.2,64.2,169.2,63.9,169.2,63.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__14_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M173.7,46H56.3c0.2,0.3,0.4,0.7,0.6,1h116.2C173.3,46.7,173.5,46.4,173.7,46z"></path> <path id="_x31__18_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M180.9,29.5h-42.3c0.3-0.3,0.7-0.7,1-1h39C179.4,28.9,180.2,29.2,180.9,29.5z M90.5,28.5h-39c-0.8,0.4-1.6,0.7-2.3,1h42.3C91.1,29.2,90.8,28.8,90.5,28.5z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>FC Salzburg</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#4057A3;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Dinamo Zagreb</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Salzburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Salzburg</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Dinamo Zagreb</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Salzburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Salzburg</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Bayern München</span> <span class="score">7</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Salzburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Salzburg</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Bayern München</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>FC Salzburg vs Chelsea</strong> Tuesday 25 October, 17:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/fc-salzburg-vs-chelsea/960258/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Across all competitions, none of Chelsea's contests this season have produced five goals or more, and only one of Salzburg's last 17 Champions League clashes have concluded with Over 4.5 Goals since November 2020."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Mark's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/red-bull-salzburg-v-chelsea/31823632" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Chelsea and Under 4.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/borussia-dortmund-v-manchester-city-tips-how-to-back-an-8-1-bet-builder-231022-1015.html">Dortmund v City: How to back an 8/1 Bet Builder</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204841900"><strong>Dortmund <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> v Man City <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.67</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2</strong></p><p><strong>Tom Vicotr says</strong>:<strong> </strong>"You have to go back nearly a full decade for Manchester City's last (<strong>and only</strong>) Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund.</p><p>"On that occasion, Julian Schieber scored the only goal of the game as Jürgen Klopp's Schwarzgelben ensured City ended their group stage campaign without a win and set up<span> </span><strong>their own run to the final of the competition</strong><span> </span>in May 2013.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000004506651596420995370000005674171353228010898_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000017481803904164145240000001342227488054808738_" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <rect x="90.3" y="74.2" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" width="47.2" height="57.9"></rect> <rect x="93.8" y="52" transform="matrix(6.123234e-17 -1 1 6.123234e-17 10.7328 217.0893)" style="fill:#FFFE0D;" width="40.2" height="102.3"></rect> </svg> <h3>Borussia Dortmund</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#86BDE5;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#8A2B34;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">VfB Stuttgart</span></li> <li><span class="team">Hannover 96</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FC Union Berlin</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">FC Bayern München</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sevilla</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC København</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">FC København</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City</strong> Tuesday 25 October, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/borussia-dortmund-vs-manchester-city/960255/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Despite their record of<span> </span><strong>three wins, a draw and a defeat</strong>, the Premier League champions are<span> </span><strong>yet to keep a clean sheet</strong><span> </span>against Dortmund in five attempts. Their last trip to the Germans' stadium came during a run to the final, when Terzić was only in caretaker charge, and that too featured a goal from Bellingham."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Tom's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204841910" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back the 1-1 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-tips-celtic-and-rangers-left-playing-for-pride-on-matchday-five-241022-746.html">Celtic v Shakhtar: Unfinished business for Bhoys</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/celtic-v-shakhtar-betting-31823666" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Celtic <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> v Shakhtar Donetsk <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> </a></strong><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p><strong>Frank Monkhouse says</strong>: "The head-to-head stats are perfectly poised ahead of Tuesday's action, with Celtic winning<span> </span><strong>two</strong><span> </span>of their previous five games against Shakhtar. The Ukrainians are also on a pair of wins, with the other ending in a draw. The spare came earlier this season in Poland when the clubs played out a thrilling 1-1 share.</p><p></p><p>"The home team were involved in another<span> </span><strong>slog</strong><span> </span>at the weekend when claiming all three points from a visit to the capital. A dogged and determined Hearts pushed Ange's boys all the way to the finish line in a game that produced seven goals.</p><p>"Celtic won that match<span> </span><strong>4-3</strong>, with the winner credited to Greg Taylor, who bundled home to spark chaotic scenes in the away end. Postecoglou praised his team for digging deep and finding a way to win in such challenging circumstances."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Frank's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-champions-league/celtic-v-shakhtar-betting-31823666" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Celtic win & both teams score @ 3.65</a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/rb-leipzig-v-real-madrid-tips-champions-league-holders-must-be-backed-231022-629.html">RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Champions League holders must be backed</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204840415" target="_blank" rel="noopener">RB Leipzig <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.94</span></span> v Real Madrid <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span></span>; The Draw 3.65</a></strong><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport Extra</strong></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong><strong>: </strong>"Unbeaten in their first four games (W3 D1),<span> </span><strong>the Champions League holders have a four point lead at the top of Group F</strong>, ahead of the second placed Germans. They are also top of the table in Spain after an unbeaten start to their La Liga campaign (P11 W10 D1), winning 3-1 at home against<span> </span><strong>Sevilla</strong><span> </span>on Saturday.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#D84455;" d="M131.5,31.3c-1.5,1.2-7.2,5.2-16.3,5.2c-10.7,0.1-16.1-4.7-16.1-4.7C97.9,32.2,84.3,41.8,73.7,52 c8.9-3.9,22.4-7.9,41.3-7.9c19.1,0,32.8,4,41.6,8c-10.6-10.3-24.4-20-25.6-20.4C131.2,31.6,131.4,31.4,131.5,31.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>RB Leipzig</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Coller_types" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_00000127754455893461946190000002118259409257229247_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M144.5,20.3 c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_00000156588220170827154090000013048093700767810466_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M186.5,31.9 c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_00000176040831334608459570000005548537520592982695_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M48.1,36.5 c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_00000181771439289486078930000004122766065978946734_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3 c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1c0,0,0,0,0,0 s-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path d="M86.8,25.9c-2.7-6.6-2.3-10.4-1.6-12.5c0,0,0,0,0,0c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.5-0.7,0.6c0,0,0,0.1,0,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l-0.1,0.1 c-0.4,2-0.6,4.9-0.6,5.2c0.3,1.9,0.9,4.2,2,6.9C90,36.4,103.8,43.7,104.4,44l0.5-0.9C104.7,43,90.8,35.7,86.8,25.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M87.2,25.1c-2.4-5.8-2.4-9.5-1.8-11.7c-0.3,0.3-0.8,0.6-1.2,0.8c-0.4,2.5-0.1,6.1,2,11.3 c4.1,10.2,17.9,17.4,18.5,17.7l0.5-0.9C105.1,42.2,91.2,34.9,87.2,25.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M143.1,25.9c2.7-6.6,2.3-10.4,1.6-12.5c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.5,0.7,0.6c0,0,0,0.1,0,0.1c0,0-0.1,0-0.1,0l0.1,0.1 c0.4,2,0.6,4.9,0.6,5.2c-0.3,1.9-0.9,4.2-2,6.9C140,36.4,126.1,43.7,125.5,44l-0.5-0.9C125.2,43,139.2,35.7,143.1,25.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M142.7,25.1c2.4-5.8,2.4-9.5,1.8-11.7c0.3,0.3,0.8,0.6,1.2,0.8c0.4,2.5,0.1,6.1-2,11.3 c-4.1,10.2-17.9,17.4-18.5,17.7l-0.5-0.9C124.8,42.2,138.7,34.9,142.7,25.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> </svg> <h3>Real Madrid</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">FC Augsburg</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">RB Leipzig</span></li> <li><span class="team">RB Leipzig</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Hamburger SV</span></li> <li><span class="team">RB Leipzig</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Hertha BSC</span></li> <li><span class="team">Celtic</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">RB Leipzig</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FSV Mainz 05</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">RB Leipzig</span></li> <li><span class="team">RB Leipzig</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Celtic</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> <li><span class="team">Elche</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Barcelona</span></li> <li><span class="team">Shakhtar Donetsk</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Getafe</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Shakhtar Donetsk</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid</strong> Tuesday 25 October, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/rb-leipzig-vs-real-madrid/960260/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"RB Leipzig were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk and then in the reverse fixture in their first two games, but they have bounced back with two wins against Celtic. The Germans are on a seven match unbeaten run (W5 D2). At the weekend they fought back from being 3-0 down at Augsburg to draw 3-3, after the opposition went down to 10 men. That draw leaves Leipzig in eighth place in the<span> </span><strong>Bundesliga</strong>."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204840415">Back Real Madrid @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/benfica-v-juventus-tips-back-goals-as-old-lady-face-must-win-trip-231022-629.html">Benfica v Juventus: Back goals as Old Lady face must-win trip</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204842039" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Benfica <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span></span> v Juventus <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0,</span></span> the Draw <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span></span></a></strong><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport Extra</strong></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch</strong>: "</p><p><strong>Juventus must beat Benfica</strong><span> </span>to stand any chance on making the knockout stages of the Champions League.</p><p>"Based on what we've seen so far in Group H, it will be the Portuguese giants that will qualify alongside PSG. Against all the odds, Benfica remain unbeaten (P4 W2 D2), drawing both games with PSG and winning the reverse of this fixture in Turin. At the weekend they came out on top in another difficult fixture, winning 1-0 away at Porto. Across all competitions,<span> </span><strong>Benfica are unbeaten in all 19 of their games this season (W15 D4)</strong>.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#DD1610;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#DD1610;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#DD1610;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#DD1610;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3 C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8 C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9 C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Benfica</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Edge_Hoop__x28_1_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <defs> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_00000111173366007181777440000012071068624219758467_" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> </defs> <clippath id="Shirt_Colour_00000058571975289323043390000012160753503182941622_"> <use xlink:href="#Shirt_Colour_00000111173366007181777440000012071068624219758467_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Shirt_Colour_00000058571975289323043390000012160753503182941622_);"> <path d="M93.5,27.7l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L90.7,82h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L90.7,91h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5 h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h15.4l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5 h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5 h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l1.9-3.1c-4.8-1-8.7-3.3-11.8-5.9H93.5z"></path> <path d="M122,36.8h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,82h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,91h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,100h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,204 h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,213h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,222h2.8l-2.8,4.5h15.4l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5 h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5 h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-4c-2.4,1.8-6.3,4-11.9,5.3L122,36.8z"></path> <polygon points="168.6,32.2 171.3,27.7 155.9,27.7 153.2,32.2 155.9,32.2 153.2,36.8 155.9,36.8 153.2,41.3 155.9,41.3 153.2,45.8 155.9,45.8 153.2,50.3 155.9,50.3 153.2,54.8 155.9,54.8 153.2,59.4 155.9,59.4 153.2,63.9 155.9,63.9 153.2,68.4 155.9,68.4 153.2,72.9 155.9,72.9 153.2,77.4 155.9,77.4 153.2,82 155.9,82 153.2,86.5 155.9,86.5 153.2,91 155.9,91 153.2,95.5 155.9,95.5 153.2,100 155.9,100 153.2,104.5 155.9,104.5 153.2,109.1 155.9,109.1 153.2,113.6 155.9,113.6 153.2,118.1 155.9,118.1 153.2,122.6 155.9,122.6 153.2,127.1 155.9,127.1 153.2,131.7 155.9,131.7 153.2,136.2 155.9,136.2 153.2,140.7 155.9,140.7 153.2,145.2 155.9,145.2 153.2,149.7 155.9,149.7 153.2,154.2 155.9,154.2 153.2,158.8 155.9,158.8 153.2,163.3 155.9,163.3 153.2,167.8 155.9,167.8 153.2,172.3 155.9,172.3 153.2,176.8 155.9,176.8 153.2,181.4 155.9,181.4 153.2,185.9 155.9,185.9 153.2,190.4 155.9,190.4 153.2,194.9 155.9,194.9 153.2,199.4 155.9,199.4 153.2,204 155.9,204 153.2,208.5 155.9,208.5 153.2,213 155.9,213 153.2,217.5 155.9,217.5 153.2,222 155.9,222 153.2,226.5 168.6,226.5 171.3,222 168.6,222 171.3,217.5 168.6,217.5 171.3,213 168.6,213 171.3,208.5 168.6,208.5 171.3,204 168.6,204 171.3,199.4 168.6,199.4 171.3,194.9 168.6,194.9 171.3,190.4 168.6,190.4 171.3,185.9 168.6,185.9 171.3,181.4 168.6,181.4 171.3,176.8 168.6,176.8 171.3,172.3 168.6,172.3 171.3,167.8 168.6,167.8 171.3,163.3 168.6,163.3 171.3,158.8 168.6,158.8 171.3,154.2 168.6,154.2 171.3,149.7 168.6,149.7 171.3,145.2 168.6,145.2 171.3,140.7 168.6,140.7 171.3,136.2 168.6,136.2 171.3,131.7 168.6,131.7 171.3,127.1 168.6,127.1 171.3,122.6 168.6,122.6 171.3,118.1 168.6,118.1 171.3,113.6 168.6,113.6 171.3,109.1 168.6,109.1 171.3,104.5 168.6,104.5 171.3,100 168.6,100 171.3,95.5 168.6,95.5 171.3,91 168.6,91 171.3,86.5 168.6,86.5 171.3,82 168.6,82 171.3,77.4 168.6,77.4 171.3,72.9 168.6,72.9 171.3,68.4 168.6,68.4 171.3,63.9 168.6,63.9 171.3,59.4 168.6,59.4 171.3,54.8 168.6,54.8 171.3,50.3 168.6,50.3 171.3,45.8 168.6,45.8 171.3,41.3 168.6,41.3 171.3,36.8 168.6,36.8 171.3,32.2 "></polygon> <polygon points="62.3,27.7 59.5,32.2 62.3,32.2 59.5,36.8 62.3,36.8 59.5,41.3 62.3,41.3 59.5,45.8 62.3,45.8 59.5,50.3 62.3,50.3 59.5,54.8 62.3,54.8 59.5,59.4 62.3,59.4 59.5,63.9 62.3,63.9 59.5,68.4 62.3,68.4 59.5,72.9 62.3,72.9 59.5,77.4 62.3,77.4 59.5,82 62.3,82 59.5,86.5 62.3,86.5 59.5,91 62.3,91 59.5,95.5 62.3,95.5 59.5,100 62.3,100 59.5,104.5 62.3,104.5 59.5,109.1 62.3,109.1 59.5,113.6 62.3,113.6 59.5,118.1 62.3,118.1 59.5,122.6 62.3,122.6 59.5,127.1 62.3,127.1 59.5,131.7 62.3,131.7 59.5,136.2 62.3,136.2 59.5,140.7 62.3,140.7 59.5,145.2 62.3,145.2 59.5,149.7 62.3,149.7 59.5,154.2 62.3,154.2 59.5,158.8 62.3,158.8 59.5,163.3 62.3,163.3 59.5,167.8 62.3,167.8 59.5,172.3 62.3,172.3 59.5,176.8 62.3,176.8 59.5,181.4 62.3,181.4 59.5,185.9 62.3,185.9 59.5,190.4 62.3,190.4 59.5,194.9 62.3,194.9 59.5,199.4 62.3,199.4 59.5,204 62.3,204 59.5,208.5 62.3,208.5 59.5,213 62.3,213 59.5,217.5 62.3,217.5 59.5,222 62.3,222 59.5,226.5 75,226.5 77.7,222 75,222 77.7,217.5 75,217.5 77.7,213 75,213 77.7,208.5 75,208.5 77.7,204 75,204 77.7,199.4 75,199.4 77.7,194.9 75,194.9 77.7,190.4 75,190.4 77.7,185.9 75,185.9 77.7,181.4 75,181.4 77.7,176.8 75,176.8 77.7,172.3 75,172.3 77.7,167.8 75,167.8 77.7,163.3 75,163.3 77.7,158.8 75,158.8 77.7,154.2 75,154.2 77.7,149.7 75,149.7 77.7,145.2 75,145.2 77.7,140.7 75,140.7 77.7,136.2 75,136.2 77.7,131.7 75,131.7 77.7,127.1 75,127.1 77.7,122.6 75,122.6 77.7,118.1 75,118.1 77.7,113.6 75,113.6 77.7,109.1 75,109.1 77.7,104.5 75,104.5 77.7,100 75,100 77.7,95.5 75,95.5 77.7,91 75,91 77.7,86.5 75,86.5 77.7,82 75,82 77.7,77.4 75,77.4 77.7,72.9 75,72.9 77.7,68.4 75,68.4 77.7,63.9 75,63.9 77.7,59.4 75,59.4 77.7,54.8 75,54.8 77.7,50.3 75,50.3 77.7,45.8 75,45.8 77.7,41.3 75,41.3 77.7,36.8 75,36.8 77.7,32.2 75,32.2 77.7,27.7 "></polygon> </g> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_21_"> <rect id="Right_38_" x="180.5" y="107" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.6144 99.2838)" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_38_" x="26.4" y="88.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -82.2045 87.3403)" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_106_"> <path id="Right_10_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M176.5,42.3c4.1-4.8,10-10.4,10-10.4s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,4.6-1.7,9-4.6,12.7l0,0C143.7,28.1,151.8,31.6,176.5,42.3z"></path> <path id="Left_10_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s5.9,5.6,10,10.4 c9.6-4.2,31.1-13.5,35.6-15.4C86.2,23.2,84.5,18.9,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3 C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8 C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9 C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path d="M211.7,107l0.2-1.7l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2 l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3 l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0-0.4c-1.2,1.4-2.3,2.7-3.2,3.9c-2.4,3.4-3.8,8.1-4.5,13.3l-0.2,2.1 l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2 l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3L190,96l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.1,1.6L211.7,107z"></path> <path d="M18.8,107l-0.2-1.7l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2L30.7,81 l2.5,1.2L32.7,77l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2 l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l0-0.4c1.2,1.4,2.3,2.7,3.2,3.9c2.4,3.4,3.8,8.1,4.5,13.3l0.2,2.1l-2.5-1.2 l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2L51,81l-2.5-1.2L49,85l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3 l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3L40.5,96l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.1,1.6L18.8,107z"></path> </svg> <h3>Juventus</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">FC Porto</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> <li><span class="team">Paris Saint-Germain</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> <li><span class="team">Benfica</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Rio Ave</span></li> <li><span class="team">Benfica</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Paris Saint-Germain</span></li> <li><span class="team">Vitória Guimarães</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> <li><span class="team">Benfica</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Marítimo</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Juventus</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Empoli</span></li> <li><span class="team">Torino</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Juventus</span></li> <li><span class="team">Maccabi Haifa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Juventus</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Juventus</span></li> <li><span class="team">Juventus</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Maccabi Haifa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Juventus</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bologna</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Benfica vs Juventus</strong> Tuesday 25 October, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/benfica-vs-juventus/960254/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Juventus' hopes of making the last-16 were dealt a massive blow in the last round of fixtures when they lost 2-0 away at Maccabi Haifa. They now<span> </span><strong>need to win this match</strong><span> </span>and away at PSG to stand any chance of qualification. The Old Lady have at least bounced back from that defeat against the Israelis, winning 1-0 away at local rivals Torino and then defeating Empoli 4-0 at home over the weekend."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204842039">Back both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></p> </blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £10 Get £2</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Bet £10 on Accas or Bet Builder at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens), and, after the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> 