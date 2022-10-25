</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Football Bet of the Day: Dynamic Dinamo can find the net Kevin Hatchard
25 October 2022
1:30 min read "2022-10-25T09:30:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Orsic Dinamo Zagreb 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Dinamo Zagreb and Milan are still in with a shot of qualifying for the Champions League's last 16, and Kevin Hatchard thinks they'll play out an entertaining game. Milan have absences in goal and in defence Dinamo have scored in all but one of their group games Dinamo Zagreb v Milan Tuesday 25 October, 20:00 Live on BT Sport 4 We were betrayed by Iago last night, and Señor Aspas hit the target for Celta Vigo last night, but failed to score in a 1-1 draw with Getafe. We move on. We'll take in a Champions League game now, because Dinamo Zagreb and Milan still have plenty to play for in a group that's wide open. The two clubs are locked together on four points, with second-placed Salzburg on six and leaders Chelsea on seven, so a win for either in the Croatian capital would represent a big step towards the last 16. Despite some injury issues this season (Milan have lost keeper Mike Maignan and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and a host of other players have had spells on the sidelines), the Rossoneri have stayed in the hunt for a second successive Scudetto. They are just three points behind the leaders Napoli, and at the weekend they crushed Monza 4-1, getting the better of their former bosses Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi. Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his first goal for the club, and Brahim Diaz scored twice, including a goal after a fine run from the halfway line. Dinamo are eight points clear at the top of the Croatian top flight, and in this competition they have managed a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a creditable draw with Salzburg, but on the road they have lost twice. Forward Mislav Orsic is having another excellent season - he has scored 11 goals in all competitions, including UCL strikes against Chelsea and Milan. Both Teams To Score is trading at [1.87] here, and I think that's a good price. Milan are without their first-choice keeper Maignan because of a persistent calf injury, and backup Ciprian Tatarusanu has failed to convince. Centre-back Fikayo Tomori is suspended after his red card against his old club Chelsea, while Alexis Saelemaekers, Davide Calabria and Alessandro Florenzi are also carrying injuries. Dinamo have scored in three of their four group matches, and I think they can score here. If you want to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder, you could back Both Teams To Score and both Rafael Leao and Mislav Orsic to have a shot on target at [3.72]. Leao has scored five goals in Serie A this season. Dinamo Zagreb and Milan are still in with a shot of qualifying for the Champions League's last 16, and Kevin Hatchard thinks they'll play out an entertaining game.

Milan have absences in goal and in defence Dinamo have scored in all but one of their group games Dinamo Zagreb v Milan Tuesday 25 October, 20:00 Live on BT Sport 4 We were betrayed by Iago last night, and Señor Aspas hit the target for Celta Vigo last night, but failed to score in a 1-1 draw with Getafe. We move on. We'll take in a Champions League game now, because Dinamo Zagreb and Milan still have plenty to play for in a group that's wide open. The two clubs are locked together on four points, with second-placed Salzburg on six and leaders Chelsea on seven, so a win for either in the Croatian capital would represent a big step towards the last 16. Despite some injury issues this season (Milan have lost keeper Mike Maignan and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and a host of other players have had spells on the sidelines), the Rossoneri have stayed in the hunt for a second successive Scudetto. They are just three points behind the leaders Napoli, and at the weekend they crushed Monza 4-1, getting the better of their former bosses Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi. Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his first goal for the club, and Brahim Diaz scored twice, including a goal after a fine run from the halfway line. Dinamo are eight points clear at the top of the Croatian top flight, and in this competition they have managed a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a creditable draw with Salzburg, but on the road they have lost twice. Forward Mislav Orsic is having another excellent season - he has scored 11 goals in all competitions, including UCL strikes against Chelsea and Milan. Both Teams To Score is trading at [1.87] here, and I think that's a good price. Milan are without their first-choice keeper Maignan because of a persistent calf injury, and backup Ciprian Tatarusanu has failed to convince. Centre-back Fikayo Tomori is suspended after his red card against his old club Chelsea, while Alexis Saelemaekers, Davide Calabria and Alessandro Florenzi are also carrying injuries. Dinamo have scored in three of their four group matches, and I think they can score here. If you want to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder, you could back Both Teams To Score and both Rafael Leao and Mislav Orsic to have a shot on target at [3.72]. Leao has scored five goals in Serie A this season. We move on.</p><p>We'll take in a Champions League game now, because Dinamo Zagreb and Milan still have plenty to play for in a group that's wide open. The two clubs are locked together on four points, with second-placed Salzburg on six and leaders Chelsea on seven, so a win for either in the Croatian capital would represent a big step towards the last 16. </p><p>Despite some injury issues this season (Milan have lost keeper <strong>Mike Maignan</strong> and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and a host of other players have had spells on the sidelines), the Rossoneri have stayed in the hunt for a second successive Scudetto. They are just three points behind the leaders Napoli, and at the weekend they crushed Monza 4-1, getting the better of their former bosses Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi. Former Liverpool striker <strong>Divock Origi</strong> scored his first goal for the club, and Brahim Diaz scored twice, including a goal after a fine run from the halfway line.</p><p>Dinamo are eight points clear at the top of the Croatian top flight, and in this competition they have managed a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a creditable draw with Salzburg, but on the road they have lost twice. Forward <strong>Mislav Orsic</strong> is having another excellent season - he has scored 11 goals in all competitions, including UCL strikes against Chelsea and Milan.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204840056">Both Teams To Score</a></strong> is trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> here, and I think that's a good price. Milan are without their first-choice keeper Maignan because of a persistent calf injury, and backup Ciprian Tatarusanu has failed to convince. Centre-back Fikayo Tomori is suspended after his red card against his old club Chelsea, while Alexis Saelemaekers, Davide Calabria and Alessandro Florenzi are also carrying injuries. Dinamo have scored in three of their four group matches, and I think they can score here.</p><p>If you want to use the Sportsbook's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/dinamo-zagreb-v-ac-milan/31823667">Bet Builder,</a></strong> you could back Both Teams To Score and both Rafael Leao and Mislav Orsic to have a shot on target at 3.72. Bet £10 Get £2

Bet £10 on Accas or Bet Builder at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens), and, after the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score at 5/6 href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class="active "> Bet of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> 