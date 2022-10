Milan have absences in goal and in defence

Dinamo have scored in all but one of their group games



Dinamo Zagreb v Milan

Tuesday 25 October, 20:00

We'll take in a Champions League game now, because Dinamo Zagreb and Milan still have plenty to play for in a group that's wide open. The two clubs are locked together on four points, with second-placed Salzburg on six and leaders Chelsea on seven, so a win for either in the Croatian capital would represent a big step towards the last 16.

Despite some injury issues this season (Milan have lost keeper Mike Maignan and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and a host of other players have had spells on the sidelines), the Rossoneri have stayed in the hunt for a second successive Scudetto. They are just three points behind the leaders Napoli, and at the weekend they crushed Monza 4-1, getting the better of their former bosses Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi. Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his first goal for the club, and Brahim Diaz scored twice, including a goal after a fine run from the halfway line.

Dinamo are eight points clear at the top of the Croatian top flight, and in this competition they have managed a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a creditable draw with Salzburg, but on the road they have lost twice. Forward Mislav Orsic is having another excellent season - he has scored 11 goals in all competitions, including UCL strikes against Chelsea and Milan.

Both Teams To Score is trading at 1.875/6 here, and I think that's a good price. Milan are without their first-choice keeper Maignan because of a persistent calf injury, and backup Ciprian Tatarusanu has failed to convince. Centre-back Fikayo Tomori is suspended after his red card against his old club Chelsea, while Alexis Saelemaekers, Davide Calabria and Alessandro Florenzi are also carrying injuries. Dinamo have scored in three of their four group matches, and I think they can score here.

If you want to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder, you could back Both Teams To Score and both Rafael Leao and Mislav Orsic to have a shot on target at 3.72. Leao has scored five goals in Serie A this season.