Manchester City travel to Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday knowing they only need a point to ensure they top their Champions League group, but they might not have everything their own way.

Pep Guardiola's side were made to work hard for their victory at home to the German side back in September.

Jude Bellingham put the visitors in front early in the second half, and it took late efforts from John Stones and Erling Haaland to turn things around.

City are already through, but a defeat by more than one goal would put the ball in Dortmund's court for top spot and an easier (on paper) last-16 tie. Edin Terzić's side have almost booked their place in the knockout stages as well, after falling short under Marco Rose 12 months ago.

History on City's side

You have to go back nearly a full decade for Manchester City's last (and only) Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

On that occasion, Julian Schieber scored the only goal of the game as Jürgen Klopp's Schwarzgelben ensured City ended their group stage campaign without a win and set up their own run to the final of the competition in May 2013.

Despite their record of three wins, a draw and a defeat, the Premier League champions are yet to keep a clean sheet against Dortmund in five attempts. Their last trip to the Germans' stadium came during a run to the final, when Terzić was only in caretaker charge, and that too featured a goal from Bellingham.

The England midfielder is the only player to score against Guardiola's side in Europe this term, heading home from a corner, and his five goal involvements is the joint-highest in this year's competition. No player has scored from open play against the 2021 finalists in this season's competition, with Club Brugge - who haven't conceded at all - the only other team in that position.

Haaland's chance

With five goals to his name in the competition, Erling Haaland is the Champions League's joint-highest scorer along with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. This is despite only playing three times, remaining on the bench as 10-man City were held by FC Copenhagen last time out.

With Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich and Liverpool away to Ajax, Haaland may feel he has a chance to steal a march on his rivals. The Norwegian has already scored once against his former club this season, and has a terrifying 28 goals from 22 Champions League appearances.

More than half of those goals (15) came in Dortmund colours, but he never scored a Champions League hat-trick for the Bundesliga outfit. After three trebles in the Premier League this season, a hat-trick against his former club would be his first in Europe since delivering three of Red Bull Salzburg's six goals against Genk in 2019.

Bogey teams

Dortmund's last 14 Champions League home games have brought eight wins, four draws and two defeats. However, one of those reverses came against City in 2021 (the other was a 3-1 reverse against Ajax last season as the Dutch side won all six group games).

City, meanwhile, boast an enviable record in Germany... with the exception of their last trip to the country. Their last 16 games against Bundeslifa sides have brought 14 wins, one draw and one defeat, but the defeat came in Leipzig last December when Kyle Walker - an injury absentee this week - sent off.

Walker won't be the only man missing on Tuesday for the visitors. Sergio Gómez is also unavailable after his red card in Copenhagen, but centre-back John Stones could be fit enough to play a part in the middle.

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City prediction

While Manchester City only need a point to progress, it has rarely been in their nature to sit back and hold out for a goalless draw. They have only drawn a blank twice this term, and one of those games saw them play with 10 men for an hour.

At the corresponding point last season the total stood at three blanks, or four if you include the Community Shield defeat against Leicester City.

Both sides' weekend preparations may play a part in how they approach the game, with City hosting Brighton in the Premier League and Dortmund hosting Stuttgart after losing ground in the Bundesliga, and both sides gave themselves a confidence boost with comfortable victories.

Based on the teams' past and present, it's hard to see a low-scoring affair.