Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and more

Andy Schooler: "A win to nil is offered at 2.78 but a better way to go looks to be to back Inter to win with under 2.5 goals in the match.

"Atletico rarely ship three or more and I'd expect them to go to Italy with their primary goal to stay in the tie ahead of the return leg where that impressive home record will come into play.

"I doubt they'll be too unhappy if they lose 1-0 (a 7.0 chance in the correct-score betting), especially now the away-goals rule has been scrapped, and they've shown time and again in the past that they are capable of keep things tight when necessary.

"The bet in question is basically backing Inter to win 1-0 or 2-0 and you can get 4.0 about that happening on the Exchange.

"With Atletico having been shutout in in four of their six games away to the top eight in La Liga, this looks the best approach."

Mark O'Haire: "Dortmund were the surprise winners of the 'group of death', finishing ahead of PSG, Milan and Newcastle. BVB have now made the knockout phase of the Champions League in five of their last six seasons, though three of their most recent four have ended in elimination. Meanwhile, the guests are 17 points shy of runaway leaders Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

"This match appeared the most even tie of the Last 16, and the bookmakers have agreed with that assessment, with the two teams close to a coin-flip in the To Qualify markets. Both sides prefer to play front-foot football and pack plenty of punch in forward areas, though first leg knockout ties can be notoriously cagey with quarter-final places at stake.

"Dortmund overcame Newcastle and Milan on their Champions League travels this term, though Die Schwarzgelben have suffered defeat in eight of their last nine away knockout matches. With PSV owning an unbeaten home record across all competitions at the Phillips Stadion this season, I'm happy to support PSV Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.86."

Dave Tindall: "Haaland is 4/9 to register on Tuesday night, 11/5 to score first, 23/10 for two or more and 17/2 to bag a hat-trick. True, he got a brace against Everton but it's worth noting that the striker has failed to hit the back of the net in six of his last seven matches. That relative barren run won't last for long though and I expect him to score on Tuesday.

"Jeremy Doku and Bernardo Silva haven't scored a home Premier League goal for over three months while Foden's last Etihad strike in the top flight came more than two months ago.

"The real goalscorer value lies with Rodri at 9/2. True, he's there to make things tick and start moves that lead to goals but he's wheeled away in celebration in three of his last four home Premier League matches. That's a better strike-rate than even Haaland!

"For Brentford, Toney scored twice in this fixture last year so add that to his four goals in the last five games and he has to enter calculations at 7/2. A three-pronged Bet Builder of Rodri, Toney and Haaland all to score pays a massive 35/1 and is worth a play."

Max Liu: "Can Brentford muster a goal at the Etihad? They got two last time they went there and one in this season's corresponding fixture a fortnight ago.

"In Ivan Toney they have a striker who has scored in both of his Premier League away games for Brentford this season - against Tottenham and Wolves - since he returned from his ban.

"City, meanwhile, have fallen behind in 11 of their 24 Premier League games this season and have kept just one clean sheet in their last five in the English top flight.

"With all those factors in mind, we will complete the treble with a bet on Yes in the Both Teams to Score market."