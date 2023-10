Hojlund to help United get win

Arsenal to cover handicap

Kane to strike again for Bayern

Champions League Tips & Predictions

Tobias Gourlay: "There's not enough here to suggest there will be fireworks in Salzburg on Tuesday evening, but both teams have excellent scoring records in similar games, so we're leaning towards BTTS.

Japanese winger Take Kubo has scored five in eight for Sociedad this season, notching on each of his last two appearances. The former Real Madrid wonderkid has caught Premier League eyes with his good form this term, and is averaging a couple of shots a game - more than any team mate.

"He's 11/4 to score on the Sportsbook and looks the value pick for any Bet Builders. If you're anticipating a low-scoring game, the 15/2 about him to score first might also appeal...

"At the longest price of the three possible results, the draw holds the appeal in the Match Outcome market - and 1-1 looks a worthy favourite in the Correct Score market. We'll take a punt on Sociedad to make it two 1-1s out of two in Group D."

Back 1-1 Correct Score @ 7.2 Bet now

Dave Tindall: "Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has shown signs of promise without quite taking flight and he's yet to score in the Premier League this season.

"But the 20-year-old Dane did get off the mark against Bayern in the Allianz Arena and, fuelled by that positive, I have a feeling that this could be the setting on which he thrives in the early part of his United career.

"He's scored six goals in just six appearances for Denmark having only made his international debut in March so away from the helter skelter of the Premier League his goal tally in recent times is impressive."

Back Rasmus Hojlund to score anytime @ 2.5 Bet now

James Eastham: "Arsenal will be upbeat as they journey across the English Channel thanks to their 4-0 (away) win vs Bournemouth on Saturday. With better depth in his squad this season, Arteta has the option of rotating without unduly weakening the strength of his starting line-up.

"In every area, Arsenal look stronger than the opposition, so there are no grounds to argue with the visitors' status as favourites. The Gunners are 1.67 to collect all three points, with Lens 5.8 to cause an upset, and the Draw 4.3.

"We prefer backing Arsenal on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if the visitors win by a single goal, and make a profit if they go on to win by two or more goals."

Back Arsenal -1.0 Asian Handicap @ 2.2 Bet now

Dan Fitch: "Bayern will be expecting another win when they travel to Copenhagen, which would see them take control of Group A.

"The Bavarians won their opening game 4-3 at home to Manchester United and defensively they have looked a little vulnerable this season, with Thomas Tuchel's team drawing 2-2 at RB Leipzig over the weekend.

"Copenhagen came close to pulling off a memorable win at Galatasaray, only to surrender a two-goal lead in the closing minutes, to draw 2-2. It's hard to see them having so much success against Bayern. Harry Kane has scored nine goals in eight games and you can back him to find the net again, with a Bayern win and over 2.5 goals, at odds of 1/1."

Back Bayern Munich to beat Copenhagen, Kane to score and over 2.5 goals at 1/1 Bet now

Championship Tips & Predictions

Jack Critchley: "Ipswich have scored at least two goals in each of their last 14 home league games (W12 D1 L1), netting 49 goals at an average of 3.5 per game in this spell.

"Ipswich home matches have averaged 5.25 goals per game so far this season and their approach to matches at Portman Road is unlikely to change. Hull are handy on the road and should play their part in an entertaining fixture."

Back Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS and a Goal in Both Halves (Bet Builder) @ 2.1211/10 Bet now

Mark O'Haire: "Neither Stoke nor Southampton have been consistent enough to back with confidence this midweek. The two clubs have collectively lost nine of their combined 18 Championship contests thus far, with the pair amongst the bottom-six for goals conceded having managed a solitary shutout between them.

"With Both Teams To Score to short to support at 4/7, punters are advised to look at alternative options, such as Adam Armstrong in the Anytime Goalscorer market at a generous 2/1. The division's top goalscorer has struck seven times in nine starts, averaging a goal every 113 minutes.

"The 26-year-old boasts a fearsome 0.56 Expected Goals (xG) per-90 figure, whilst attempting multiple efforts at goal in all nine of his starts. The Saints hitman has also hit the target in seven of those nine league encounters in 2023/24, suggesting he'll be a major menace here."