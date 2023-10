Rasmus Hojlund scored on his Champions League debut

Man Utd v Galatasaray

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

United on the back foot

There were more groans - and early exits - at Old Trafford at the weekend as Manchester United slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace. However, it was hard to view that as too much of a shock.

The defeat was their fourth loss from just seven top-flight matches, making it United's worst start to a league campaign in 34 years. In addition, wily old Palace boss Roy Hodgson has an excellent record at Old Trafford, this being his third win in the last four visits (other was a draw) with Palace.

As well as four Premier League defeats, Erik ten Hag's men also lost their Champions League group opener: a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich when two late Casemiro goals rather sugarcoated the scoreline. That leaves them bottom of Group A heading into this one.

Galatasaray flying high in Turkey

By contrast, Galatasaray are off to a flyer at home, piecing together six wins in seven matches in the Turkish Super Lig. That included a 2-1 victory over Ankaragucu at the weekend.

In this competition, they opened their Group A campaign with a 2-2 home draw against Copenhagen where late goals from Sacha Boey and Tete secured a dramatic point after they'd been 2-0 behind with just four minutes to play. Their late charge was helped by the Danes being reduced to 10 men after 73 minutes.

The big question with Turkish sides at this level is whether domestic form counts for anything when they go up against elite European clubs. History says not - on their travels at least - as they've lost 14 of their last 17 away games in the Champions League.

United expected to return to winning ways

Despite Galatasaray being on a 20-match unbeaten run in all comps, the market suggests that streak ends here.

Manchester United are 1.4840/85 to return to winning ways, with Galatasaray 7.613/2 and The Draw 5.14/1.

A fair amount of head-to-head form exists and it's not as one-sided as many would expect. United have two wins, Galatasaray one and three times they've finished level.

Looking closer, it's an expected split: Galatasaray have caused United problems in Turkey, winning their last meeting 1-0 in the 2012/13 Champions League although they did once play out a memorable 3-3 draw at Old Trafford in 1993/94, the Red Devils needing a late Eric Cantona goal to earn a share of the spoils.

Widening the search a little, Galatasaray have lost seven and drawn three of their last 10 away games against English opposition so they usually come up short when travelling to Premier League stadiums.

Hojlund worth a bet

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has shown signs of promise without quite taking flight and he's yet to score in the Premier League this season.

But the 20-year-old Dane did get off the mark against Bayern in the Allianz Arena and, fuelled by that positive, I have a feeling that this could be the setting on which he thrives in the early part of his United career.

He's scored six goals in just six appearances for Denmark having only made his international debut in March so away from the helter skelter of the Premier League his goal tally in recent times is impressive.

Hojlund is 2.56/4 on the exchange to score anytime and that's the bet here.

Familiar face offers Bet Builder option

Galatasaray's line-up includes several well-know names from the domestic and international stage, including Mario Icardi, Dries Mertens and former Premier League pair Wilf Zaha and Hakim Ziyech.

Zaha got his first Galatasaray goal at the weekend in the 2-1 win over Ankaragcu which is good timing ahead of his return an Old Trafford stadium he called home between 2013 and 2015.

He's been a nuisance to his former club in recent seasons, scoring twice in Palace's 3-1 win there in 2020 and grabbing the winner against United at Selhurst Park two seasons ago.

Both Zaha and Hojlund to score anytime is around 11/112.00 and note that this is a Bet 5 Get a free bet fixture on Bet Builders.

