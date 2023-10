Inter will grab first group win

Inter and Benfica will both be looking for their first Champions League win of the season, when they meet in this Group D clash.

The hosts drew 1-1 away at Real Sociedad in their opening game. Inter recently suffered a surprise home loss to Sassuolo, but bounced back at the weekend with a 4-0 thrashing of Salernitana and remain top of Serie A.

Benfica came through a big test at the weekend when they beat Porto 1-0, but their opponents were reduced to ten-men for much of the game. The Eagles lost their first Champions League group game 2-0 at home to Salzburg, so there is a lot of pressure on them to get something here. Odds of 4/51.77 for an Inter win are big enough to back without further complicating matters.

PSV and Sevilla are also without a win, after the first round of fixtures in Group B.

The Eredivisie leaders were beaten 4-0 at Arsenal in their opener. Since then they have won three consecutive Dutch league games. Sevilla dropped points at home to Lens with a 1-1 draw. They are struggling down in 13th place in LaLiga, with a Sergio Ramos own goal having seen them lose 1-0 to Barcelona over the weekend.

This is a tough one to predict, with PSV in the better form, but Sevilla arguably having more quality within their squad. Combine PSV double chance and both teams to score at 21/202.04.

Bayern will be expecting another win when they travel to Copenhagen, which would see them take control of Group A.

The Bavarians won their opening game 4-3 at home to Manchester United and defensively they have looked a little vulnerable this season, with Thomas Tuchel's team drawing 2-2 at RB Leipzig over the weekend.

Copenhagen came close to pulling off a memorable win at Galatasaray, only to surrender a two-goal lead in the closing minutes, to draw 2-2. It's hard to see them having so much success against Bayern. Harry Kane has scored nine goals in eight games and you can back him to find the net again, with a Bayern win and over 2.5 goals, at odds of 1/11.98.

The pick of Tuesday's Champions League games sees the Serie A title holders Napoli hosting European royalty Real Madrid.

Napoli are third in the Italian top flight, but dropped points to Lazio, Genoa and Bologna, before defeating Udinese 4-1 and Lecce 4-0 in the last week. The Italians are just ahead of Madrid at the top of Group C, by virtue of scoring more goals. Napoli beat Braga 2-1, while Carlo Ancelotti's team defeated Union Berlin 1-0.

Real Madrid are leading LaLiga following their 3-0 weekend win at Girona, yet recently lost 3-1 at neighbours Atletico Madrid, in what was their biggest test of the season. Swerve the results markets and go for both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 4/51.77.