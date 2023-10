Back Arsenal to take the points

Lens' inexperience their downfall

Look out for Wahi and Machado

Lens v Arsenal

Tuesday 3 October, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

Arsenal fully deserve their status as short-priced favourites on their trip to take on Lens in the Champions League this week.

Mikel Arteta's players should have too much quality, class and experience for hosts that are loving the opportunity to play at this level but look extremely raw all over the field.

Lens have lost key men

Lens unexpectedly finished second behind PSG in Ligue 1 last season, a triumph masterminded by highly-regarded manager Franck Haise.

Since then two two of their best players have left - midfielder Seko Fofana (for Al Nassr) and last season's 21-goal top scorer Lois Openda (Red Bull Leipzig) - and that's just one of the reasons Lens are set to struggle.

Another is their glaring lack of experience all over the pitch. Almost every Lens player is playing in Europe's premier club tournament for the first time in their careers, so they face a massive challenge to stay competitive over 90 minutes against top-class visitors.

On Matchday 1 Lens were good value for their 1-1 (away) draw vs Sevilla, but Arsenal are a more complete side and should emerge the winners.

Make Arsenal your selection

Arsenal will be upbeat as they journey across the English Channel thanks to their 4-0 (away) win vs Bournemouth on Saturday. With better depth in his squad this season, Arteta has the option of rotating without unduly weakening the strength of his starting line-up.

In every area, Arsenal look stronger than the opposition, so there are no grounds to argue with the visitors' status as favourites. The Gunners are 1.674/6 to collect all three points, with Lens 5.85/1 to cause an upset, and the Draw 4.3100/30.

We prefer backing Arsenal on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if the visitors win by a single goal, and make a profit if they go on to win by two or more goals.

Wahi the player to follow

While Lens may lack appeal generally, some of their players are worthy of your attention. For example, look out for Elye Wahi, signed in late August from Montpellier as Openda's £25 million replacement in front of goal.

Aged 20, Wahi has the knack of raising his game to whatever level he's playing at. Last season he netted 19 times at a rate of a goal every 133 minutes for an average Montpellier side. Last month he came off the bench to score twice in France U21's 4-1 win over Denmark. And last Friday night he scored for the first time in a Lens shirt, finding the bottom corner with a typically sharp left-foot drive.

On big-spending Chelsea's radar over the summer, Wahi is one of those players that looks destined to end up in the Premier League one day. This is his first big opportunity to shine on a continental stage, and he's the type of player that will thrive rather than shrivel under the spotlight.

On the Sportsbook, Wahi's available at 10/3 in the Player To Score market and 11/53.15 in the To Score Or Assist market. Both are worth considering.

Back Machado to shoot on sight

An even better option would be Deiver Machado. The Colombian is the left wing-back in Lens' 3-4-2-1 system, and has full licence from manager to get forward. Machado ghosts into scoring positions and never hesitates when the chance to shoot opens up.

The stats bear this out. In 463 Ligue 1 minutes on the pitch this season, Machado's managed seven shots, three of which were on target. He's likely to be one of Lens' biggest weapons when they get the opportunity to hurt the Arsenal defence.

Machado is 5/4 in the Player To Have 1 Or More Shots market and 15/2 in the Player To Have 2 Or More Shots market. He's definitely worth a small investment.

