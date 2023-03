Real have won six of their last seven against Liverpool

Vinicius has 18 goals/assists in last 18 UCL games

Back a 12/1 Bet Builder on player props

Bet £5 on a Bet Builder on this game & get a free £5 Bet Builder

Real have Reds right where they want them

After going 2-0 down at Anfield it was the perfect night for Real Madrid in the first leg, with that remarkable 5-2 success meaning it'd take something equally as unlikely to see them throw it away here.

They've won six of their last seven games against Liverpool and if there's one team in the Champions League you don't want to have to face when chasing the game it's this Real Madrid side at the Bernabeu.

Real have won their last four Champions League games at home, have progressed from 26 of the last 27 times they've won the first leg away, and Carlo Ancelotti seems to have Jurgen Klopp's number.

They're 1/40 to qualify but you could argue that price should be even shorter.

Liverpool lurch into latest crisis

The last week has summed up Liverpool's season - smashing Man Utd 7-0 then losing to bottom club Bournemouth in another shocker of a display against a struggling side that hinted at a real attitude adjustment is needed within Klopp's squad.

The Reds have a tough run domestically coming up to resuscitate their top four hopes and although they've had more European miracles than most, managing to overturn a three-goal deficit against their arch nemesis looks a step too far.

If there is a glimmer of hope, they have won at the Bernabeau before and Real's one second-leg upset saw Ajax beat them 4-1 here in 2019 - the same season that Liverpool overturned Barcelona's three-goal lead in that historic night at Anfield.

Anfield is the missing ingredient though so not many to fancy them to perform more miracles here.

First goal all important

Liverpool need to ignore the scoreline as much they can and just have to concentrate on winning the game - which they're 9/5 to do and wouldn't be a huge shock if they pinch a late winner after Real basically shut the game down.

The hosts are 13/10 and the gameplan will be similar to the Champions League final from Ancelotti, just keeping the Reds at arm's length and using all that wonderful counter-attacking talent he has to spring forward.

A Real goal kills the tie, but they're European experts and they'll be in no rush - while Liverpool need a similar start as the first leg just without the defensive collapse that followed.

So the question for Liverpool is whether they try and hit Real cold again like the first leg and get off to a fast start, running the risk of getting caught themselves early and the game being done, or being a bit more patient and waiting for their opportunities.

Back Real Madrid to beat Liverpool @ 13/10

The half-time draw is of interest at 7/5 as Real would be happy to see the game out with the minimum of fuss - and Ancelotti knows how to set-up defensively to frustrate Liverpool, so an under 2.5 goals/Both teams to score 'no' double at 2/1 would also play out in this scenario.

Weighing up the options though then the 13/10 on Real Madrid just to win this game looks attractive enough, as they've become masters of beating Liverpool lately and I can see them frustrating their visitors before putting the tie to bed on the break.

Plenty of options for Bet Builders

The dangers are obvious here - Karim Benzema has scored 19 goals in 19 Champions League knockout games and is also the top scorer against Liverpool in this competition with six.

Vinicius Junior has 18 goal involvements (10 goals, 8 assists) in his last 18 Champions League games with more goals against Liverpool (five) that he's scored against anyone else - with his two goals at Anfield the second brace he's bagged against the Reds.

So two top goalscoring talents who have a particular love of scoring against Liverpool spells bad news for the visitors, and they must be in play for Bet Builders in some fashion, even if you don't fancy too many goals.

With Betfair offering punters a free £5 Bet Builder if you place a £5 Bet Builder on this match at the Bernabeu, it's the perfect game to pick out some multiples. Why not try this Bet Builder for Real Madrid v Liverpool... Back Vinicius goal/assist, Benzema 2+ shots on target, Nunez 1+ shot on target & Nunez, Fabinho & Alexander-Arnold 1+ fouls 12/1

Vinicius is 10/11 to score or assist so would be the pick, but Benzema will almost certainly get chances and is 11/10 to score, or Evens for 2+ shots on target which he's managed 12 times this season.

Mohamed Salah will always be a threat, but Darwin Nunez is the man who could cause bigger problems for Real, especially if they sit back a bit ore as he offers that physical presence in the box.

He's around Evens for a 1+ shots on target & 1+ fouls double that's well worth backing given how he puts himself about - while if you add two of Liverpool's other top aggressors Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold you'll get a solid 2/1 Bet Builder.