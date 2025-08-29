Champions League: Liverpool and Barcelona 11/2 joint-favs after league stage draw

Liverpool and Barca joint favs after draw

Liverpool and Barcelona are the joint favourites at 11/43.75 to win the Champions League following the draw for the 2025/26 league stage.

This is the second season that the league stage has been in place. It means all clubs play eight matches and this season there will be a record six from the Premier League taking part.

They are Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Liverpool 11/2 joint-favs to win Champions League

Liverpool 11/26.50 will host both Madrid clubs, meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Los Blancos from the Reds in the summer, will be back at Anfield. The Premier League champions will also be at home against PSV and Qarabag.

Away trips to Inter, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille and Galatasaray will test the Reds' Champions League mettle.

They finished top of the league last season and are 6/17.00 to do so again in 2025/26.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City Champions League draw opponents

Arsenal are 13/27.50 to win the Champions League after being drawn at home to Atlético, Olympiacos and Kazakhstani side Kairat Almaty.

The Gunners reached the semi-finals last season, bowing out to winners Paris Saint-Germain, and showed that they can compete with Europe's best under Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City are 17/29.50 to win a second Champions League title and can look forward to seeing Kevin de Bruyne, who left them in the summer, when Napoli come to the Etihad Stadium.

Other visitors will include Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray. Pep Guardiola's men will travel to Real Madrid, Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt and Monaco.

Chelsea 11/112.00 are backing in the Champions League after winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Enzo Maresca will hope his Blues squad can continue their habit of winning tournaments - they also triumphed at the Club World Cup this summer - when they host Barcelona Benfica, Ajax and Cypriot side Pafos at Stamford Bridge, playing away ties against Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Qarabag and Napoli.

Newcastle and Spurs to both play defending champs PSG

Newcastle 33/134.00 grabbed fifth place in the Premier League to reach Europe's top club competition and, after a troubled summer, fans will be looking forward to seeing some of the continents besst teams at St James' Park.

Barcelona will be coming to town, along with Benfica, PSV and Athletic Bilbao, while Toon fans will also be travelling to PSG, Marseille, Leverkusen and Union SG.

Finally, Tottenham 22/123.00 are hoping to build on winning the Europa League with a strong showing in the Champions League this term under Thomas Frank.

They will host Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Copenhagen as well as travelling to PSG, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bodo/Glimt and Monaco. There are no easy games in the Champions League but Spurs may not be too unhappy with that draw.

