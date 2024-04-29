Bet Builder Tips: Back 13/2 best bet in Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Camavinga averages over two fouls per 90 this season

Rodrygo the forward to back, not Jude or Vini

Bayern have their part to play

The Champions League represents Bayern Munich's last shot at salvation this season, though the Bavarians must find a way to overcome record winners and 7/52.40 tournament favourites Real Madrid to maintain their push for silverware on the continent.

Both teams doused Premier League dreams in the previous round to set up their showpiece semi-final showdown, and Tuesday evening's first leg at the Allianz Arena promises to be an enthralling contest between two European heavyweights.

Ahed of the action, I've put together a four-legged Bet Builder for Bayern Munich's first-leg tussle with Real Madrid that comes in at a price of approximately just under 13/27.50 with Betfair.

Leg #1 - Both teams to score

Bayern Munich's grip on the domestic scene in Germany has loosened this season, though Thomas Tuchel's side are still a force to be reckoned with on the continent and they have scored at least once in 80% of their Champions League fixtures this term.

They have been particularly potent in the final third at home, where they've netted ten goals in five while Bayern have only failed to score in one of their last 29 Champions League games on home soil.

Tuchel's troops possess enough firepower up front to generate chances against a Real Madrid side that shipped four goals against Man City over two legs in the quarter-finals, though Los Blancos are unlikely to be denied at the other end themselves.

Real have been averaging 2.2 goals per game in the Champions League so far and hold a 100%-strike rate in Europe this term, while four of their five away games in the competition have seen both teams find the bet.

Leg #2 - Rodrygo to have 1+ shots on target

Though his teammates Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham continue to dominate headlines and column inches, Brazilian attacker Rodrygo has been something of an under-the-radar star for Real Madrid this season, particularly in the Champions League.

Vini Jr and Bellingham mustered just one shot on target between them in Los Blancos' quarter-double header with Man City, and Rodrygo's output across both legs was vastly superior.

The 23-year-old had two shots on target in both quarter-final encounters with City, indeed, the attacker has managed at least two attempts on goal in six of his last seven appearances in the Champions League this season.

Rodrygo's pace and the intelligent timing of his runs could put him into more threatening positions in Munich on Tuesday and the Brazilian is favoured to test Manuel Neuer with at least one strike at the Allianz Arena.

Leg #3 - Eduardo Camavinga to commit 2+ fouls

With compatriot Aurélien Tchouaméni stepping back into Real Madrid's defensive line, Eduardo Camavinga has become Los Blanco's chief enforcer in midfield and the technically-gifted French international has been committing a club-high 2.10 fouls per game in the Champions League this season.

Camavinga will be instructed to anchor the midfield with just as much aggression in Tuesday evening's first leg and he is up against a Bayern Munich outfit that has been drawing 9.9 fouls per Champions League fixture this term.

No player competing across either Champions League semi-final fixture has been committing more fouls per game in the competition than Camavinga this season, so expect him to be in the thick of things again.

Leg #4 - Over 5.5 Bayern Munich corners

Real Madrid were content to play on the counter-attack in the away leg of their quarter-final clash with Man City earlier this month and they posted a possession figure of 32.7% at the Etihad Stadium as a result. Sitting deep, Los Blancos also conceded a staggering 18 corners against City, and though they are unlikely to concede that many again in Munich, that pattern of the first-leg contest at the Allianz Arena should be roughly similar.

With Real likely to wait for counter-punching opportunities, Bayern Munich - who have been averaging 59.4% possession per home fixture this season in the Champions League - should be a dominant force in terms of territorial control and their corner tally could climb as a consequence.

Bayern won eight corners at home to Arsenal in the second leg of the teams' quarter-final in Munich and they managed to earn at least six corners in five of their six Champions League home matches overall.

Real Madrid meanwhile, conceded seven corners when they visited Germany for a Last 16 first-leg meeting with RB Leipzig in February, and they could allow their hosts to win at least six again on their return to German soil this week.

Back the four-legged Bet Builder here @ 13/27.50 Bet here

For insightful and smart football betting predictions catering to all types of bettors, you should visit my website, Andy's Bet Club. My Opta-powered bet builder stats tool is a great resource for bettors for the remainder of the domestic season, Euro 2024 and beyond. You can join my growing community over on Twitter or X.

Football... Only Bettor - European Semi-Final special - Listen here!