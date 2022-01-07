To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Double Daily Rewards: How to get your free £10 bet from Betfair

Silva and de Bruyne
Will Manchester City get your Double Daily Rewards week off to a winning start?

Starting today you can get a free £10 bet from Betfair as we double our Daily Rewards...

"For more information on the free £10 bet offer click here."

For one week Betfair customers can get a free £10 Bet as we double up our Daily Rewards across an action-packed seven days of sport.

To qualify for the offer customers must stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day. Once the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. The only thing we ask is that bets must settle within 48 hours.

Running from January 7-13, there is a wealth of sporting action to get stuck into.

The FA Cup starts this evening with Swindon hosting Manchester City and finishing up on Monday night with the other Manchester footballing giants, United, hosting Aston Villa. As ever we preview all the big games on Betting.Betfair, and our top man Paul Higham believes Swindon will at least enjoy the fairytale of putting one past the Premier League champions. Paul will be previewing one game per day across the period with our traders boosting the bet you choose on our Twitter feed.

There is also Italian, French and German action, not to mention the start of the African Cup of Nations.

Away from footy, we are in the final weekend of the NFL regular season. Mike Carlson marks your card for a big weekend in the gridiron.

The TV cameras are back at Ally Pally but it's for Snooker, not darts, as the Masters takes place in the capital. Gary Moss has already picked out a quintet of bets to have before the big start on Sunday. Don't forget to look our for Paul Krishnamurty's unmissable four players to back piece, dropping this weekend.

Saturday's best Racing comes from Sandown and our top-class tipsters Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake and Kate Tracey have made their picks.

No opt-in is required to take advantage of the offer. For more information click here. T&Cs apply."

