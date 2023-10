Eagles face Dolphins in big game of the day

Jags go for four in a row at Saints

The twists and turns keep coming in the NFL, with the two remaining unbeaten sides San Francisco and Philadelphia suffering big upsets last week.

There's now all to play for as the Detroit Lions actually look like challengers, and the Chiefs face another divisional rival with Patrick Mahomes still nowhere near top form.

And in the game of the weekend Miami and Philadelphia face-off now both 5-1 for the season in what will give us an idea of exactly where everyone stands in the NFL.

NFL Week 7 Schedule

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) @ New Orleans Saints (3-3)

Match Odds: 21/202.04 | 5/61.84

Points Spread: Saints -1.5

Total Over/Under: 39.5

The Jags have won three 'home' games in a row, two in London and one in Florida, but the Superdome in New Orleans is as tough a road game as they come.

Trevor Lawrence is a big doubt with a knee injury - if he does suit up he'll play in a knee brace for the first time, if he doesn't CJ Beathard will start his first game in almost three years. Neither is ideal.

The Saints have one of the best pass defences too, but the Jags lead the lead in takeaways and they'll likely have to lean on their defence and Travis Etienne to try and win this one.

A fully fit Lawrence and you'd roll with the in-form Jags here but there's a bit too much doubt over his situation so you have to side with the home team here given what an advantage the Saints fans give the team.

Detroit Lions (5-1) @ Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

Match Odds: 5/42.24 | 13/20

Points Spread: Ravens -3

Total Over/Under: 42.5

It's still so hard to believe, the these Detroit Lions look the real deal - and they've already win in Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay so Baltimore won't hold any fear for them.

Dan Campbell's Lions have been mauling teams recently - winning their past four by 14 points at least on the back of some fast starts, and Baltimore have just come back from playing in London last Sunday.

Lamar Jackson has been OK but the Ravens have been generally sluggish, so back Detroit here. Although they're outsiders it'd be no shock if they continued their impressive run.