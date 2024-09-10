US Election: Trump favourite as Betfair braced for flurry of debate night bets

Betfair Exchange set for busy US election debate night

Trump favourite to win election but it is too close to call

Debate could be golden opportunity for Harris's hopes

Donald Trump pulled ahead of Kamala Harris in the election winner market on the Betfair Exchange but, with anything possible between now and 5 November, the race for the White House still looks set to be one of the closest in history.

Tonight Trump and Harris meet for their first and potentially last TV debate which could prove to be a decisive moment in the election.

The Betfair Exchange has seen some big nights at US elections, from the record-breaking Biden v Trump vote in 2020 to Obama's victory in 2008.

Tonight we should see another as Trump and Harris try to achieve a decisive victory in the battle for the presidency.

Who will win the US election? Day of debate odds

Betfair's Sam Rosbottom said: "Going into tonight's debate, Donald Trump is the odds-on favourite on the Betfair Exchange, sitting at 20/211.95 of winning the election. Kamala Harris will be hoping for a stellar performance as polls and the odds show her behind - she is currently at 11/102.11 with punters.

"The risk of a dismal performance is shown by the dramatic impact this June's debate had on President Biden's odds. He dropped from a 33% chance of victory to only 19%.

"One thing's for certain - the punters will be waiting with bated breath to see if Harris can clinch a win tonight.