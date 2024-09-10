US Politics

US Election: Trump favourite as Betfair braced for flurry of debate night bets

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Donald Trump in first US election 2024 debate
Will Trump still be odds-on after tonight's debate?

US election favourite Donald Trump takes on vice president Kamala Harris in a crucial TV debate tonight and it should be a busy one on the Betfair Exchange as politics punters trade on the candidates' chances of winning the White House...

Donald Trump pulled ahead of Kamala Harris in the election winner market on the Betfair Exchange but, with anything possible between now and 5 November, the race for the White House still looks set to be one of the closest in history.

Tonight Trump and Harris meet for their first and potentially last TV debate which could prove to be a decisive moment in the election.

The Betfair Exchange has seen some big nights at US elections, from the record-breaking Biden v Trump vote in 2020 to Obama's victory in 2008.

Tonight we should see another as Trump and Harris try to achieve a decisive victory in the battle for the presidency.

You can track of the betting activity on Betfair Pedicts The US Election.

Who will win the US election? Day of debate odds

Betfair's Sam Rosbottom said: "Going into tonight's debate, Donald Trump is the odds-on favourite on the Betfair Exchange, sitting at 20/211.95 of winning the election. Kamala Harris will be hoping for a stellar performance as polls and the odds show her behind - she is currently at 11/102.11 with punters.

Kamala Harris gives speech 1280.jpg

"The risk of a dismal performance is shown by the dramatic impact this June's debate had on President Biden's odds. He dropped from a 33% chance of victory to only 19%.

"One thing's for certain - the punters will be waiting with bated breath to see if Harris can clinch a win tonight.

"We're bracing ourselves for a big night of activity on the Betfair Exchange market, back in June, £800,000 was wagered around the debate, and we're anticipating that more could be wagered this evening. This close race has punters eagerly watching the election for anything that might swing the vote this November."

The first debate of the 2024 US election was one of the most significant of all time and tonight we will find out what the second means for Harris and Trump.

We will have all the latest betting news in the build-up and in the aftermath on our live US election blog.

Now read US Election TV Debate Preview: This is a great opportunity for Harris to define herself

Max Liu

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

