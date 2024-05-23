General Election Betting Live: Get the latest as Sunak and Starmer hit the campaign trail

General Election 2024 Betting Latest New and Analysis

Labour favourites on Betfair Exchange to win majority

Conservatives odds-on to lose more than 200 seats on 4 July

Thursday 23 May 12:00 - Labour favourites as £1.35m wagered on Betfair Exchange

Labour are the firm favourites in the general election betting on the Betfair Exchange as day one of the campaign gets underway.

Keir Starmer's party are 1.182/11 to win a majority and 1.061/18 to win the most seats in parliament when the UK votes on 4 July 24.

The UK is still reeling from prime minister Rishi Sunak's decision to call a snap election. It had been expected to take place in the autumn but Sunak, whose party have consistently polled 20 points behind Labour, has gambled by going early. The events of the next few weeks will reveal whether he was wise of foolhardy.

Since yesterday, when speculation mounted throughout the day before Sunak confirmed the election date, more than £1.35m has been wagered in the Betfair Exchange election markets.

That shows that bettors have a big appetite for an election and the next seven weeks are likely to be eventful both on the campaign trail and in the Betfair markets.

Our political betting expert Paul Krishnamurty, who will be providing his analysis throughout the election build-up, has identified five questions that could determine the outcome. Read Paul's updates to find out what the latest election news means for bettors.

New to Betfair politics? Find out here about the key general election markets and what the odds tell us about who will be in power in the UK on 5 July.