General Election: Sunak stops the rot with debate victory

Sunak wins by tiniest of margins

Starmer fails to shine in debate format

Labour still on course for huge majority

Read our UK General Election live blog here

Previewing the first TV debate, I wrote that this might be Rishi Sunak's last chance to save what was turning into a catastrophic campaign. It is fair to say the PM managed it. According to YouGov's snap poll, he edged out Keir Starmer by 51-49%.







SNAP POLL/ Who performed best overall in tonight's debate?



Rishi Sunak: 51%

Keir Starmer: 49%https://t.co/055i80mtbx pic.twitter.com/6YIfRATsCt -- YouGov (@YouGov) June 4, 2024

Market moves slightly in Tory favour

The reaction across Betfair markets was minimal. A Labour Majority remains overwhelming likely (93%) at odds of 1.071/14. But the odds about the Conservatives losing 201 or more seats drifted from 1.222/9 to 1.282/7. So too the ultimate wipeout target of them winning fewer than 50 seats, from 8.615/2 to 9.617/2. Given all this happened late at night, we may see further movement today, but the main signal hasn't changed - Labour are on course for a big majority.

However that the market has moved in this direction at all could also be seen as a small victory, given the MRP published just before the debate. 24 hours earlier, YouGov's survey had forecast a record Labour majority of 194, Survation's numbers were much worse. With this firm, the number was 324, with the Tories reduced to just 71 seats.

NEW: Our first MRP of the 2024 General Election



Labour Set for Record Breaking Majority



LAB 487

CON 71

LD 43

SNP 26

RFM 3

PC 2



30,044 interviews conducted online and on the phone

Fwk 22 May - 2 June



Conducted on behalf of @BestForBritain@VasilSurvation looks at the findings... -- Survation. (@Survation) June 4, 2024

Sunak hammers tax scare message

There was nothing especially surprising in the debate and certainly no game changing moment. Sunak was fluent and disciplined, as on previous set-piece occasions, and succeeded in hammering home his predictable message. Labour will raise your taxes, bills and can't be trusted on national security. A message veterans will recall from every previous election campaign and Labour's perennial achilles heel.

Likewise, Starmer reiterated his message about 14 years of Tory failure across all major policy areas, and that it was time for a change. A fresh start. He didn't shine in the debate format, coming across rather wooden, but that was hardly a surprise.

I concur with the core poll finding that Sunak edged it. If only because he started with low expectations. Digging further into the poll numbers though, it doesn't make good reading for the PM, as seen below.

Conservative 2019 voters who viewed the #ITVdebate think Sunak won by 85% to 15%https://t.co/055i80n115 pic.twitter.com/lnJoLzTjIU -- YouGov (@YouGov) June 4, 2024

Who was more...



Trustworthy: Sunak 39% / Starmer 49%

Likeable: Sunak 34% / Starmer 50%

In touch: Sunak 17% / Starmer 66%

Prime Ministerial: Sunak 43% / Starmer 40%https://t.co/055i80n115 #ITVdebate pic.twitter.com/AYb5q574jA -- YouGov (@YouGov) June 4, 2024



There are two positive takeaways for Sunak. First the overwhelming verdict from 2019 Tory voters. His campaign seems almost exclusively focused on this group and indeed, to avoid a wipeout he needs to get many more back in the Tory column. Secondly, the core message about Labour tax rises is sure to be amplified, repeated, by supportive newspapers.

Don't expect a lasting impact

The downside of that is the Tory claims on tax don't really stand up to scrutiny, as demonstrated in post-debate interviews. Plus, when the manifestos are published, I expect Labour's to be scrupulously costed in order to shut down this line of attack. Along with the lack of charisma, solid defence is Starmer's style.

There's always a risk of seeing what you want to see, confirming preconceptions, in these scenarios. However I don't see much reason to change my pre-debate view that it wouldn't change much, if anything. This event will be forgotten quickly as we move on to more debates, manifesto launches, other incidents on the campaign trail. The first 2019 debate didn't exactly mirror the eventual result or change the weather.

This was the YouGov snap poll in 2019. That also made no difference. pic.twitter.com/hxxoxBFaQI -- Sam Freedman (@Samfr) June 4, 2024

Farage noise unlikely to fade

The big question remains what happens with those 2019 Tory voters and to what extent Reform eat into that share. This took the attention away from Nigel Farage for a couple of hours but yesterday's most memorable event will be the Reform leader having milkshake thrown over him in Clacton. The optics are perfect for him - the authentic, truth-telling man of the people being silenced by intolerant opponents.

Farage thrives off this stuff and will doubtless continue to lead the press a merry dance. He'll get no end of opportunities over the next month to batter Sunak and the Tories on their record. The general dissatisfaction among the electorate ensures he'll receive a hearing. Especially from that critical group of 2019 Tory (and Brexit) voters.

Nevertheless, Sunak started the night with people speculating that he was such a liability that the Tories might have to dump him mid-campaign, to be replaced by Penny Mordaunt. A competent, solid performance put that to bed. He lives to fight another day.