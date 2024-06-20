General Election Odds: The latest from Betfair's main markets
Get daily odds updates from some of Betfair's biggest General Election betting markets including Most Seats, Overall Majority and PM after Sunak...
-
Get updates from Betfair's biggest General Election markets
-
Will Labour win a majority? Are they guaranteed to win most seats?
-
And if they do who will replace Rishi Sunak as next Tory leader?
-
Now follow our 2024 UK General Election live blog here.
General Election 2024: Overall majority
Current odds: Labour 1.051/20, Conservative 120.0119/1, No Overall Majority 27.026/1
Last 24 hour top price: Labour 1.061/18, Conservative 140.0139/1, No Overall Majority 38.037/1
Amount bet in last 24 hours: Labour £105,327, Conservative £39,907, No Overall Majority £39,725
All time low price: Labour 1.051/20, Conservative 1.738/11, No Overall Majority 1.758/11
All time top price: Labour 13.012/1, Conservative 200.0199/1, No Overall Majority 42.041/1
Update on Thursday 20 June
General Election 2024: Most Seats
Current odds: Labour 1.021/50, Conservative 75.074/1, Reform UK 75.074/1
Last 24 hour top price: Labour 1.031/33, Conservative 75.074/1, Reform UK 110.0109/1
Amount bet in last 24 hours: Labour £21,986, Conservative £724, Reform UK £3,727
All time low price: Labour 1.021/50, Conservative 1.241/4, Reform UK 48.047/1
All time top price: Labour 3.953/1, Conservative 80.079/1, Reform UK 1000.0999/1
Update on Thursday 20 June
General Election 2024: Prime Minister after Sunak
Current favourite's odds: Keir Starmer 1.031/33, Nigel Farage 26.025/1, Penny Mordaunt 400.0399/1, David Cameron 1000.0999/1, Kemi Badenoch 380.0379/1, Boris Johnson 950.0949/1
Last 24 hour top price: Keir Starmer 1.051/20, Nigel Farage 40.039/1, David Cameron 1000.0999/1, Penny Mordaunt 830.0829/1, Kemi Badenoch 1000.0999/1, Boris Johnson 1000.0999/1
Amount bet in last 24 hours: Keir Starmer £3,995, Nigel Farage £237, David Cameron £20, Penny Mordaunt £23, Kemi Badenoch £16, Boris Johnson £24
All time low price: Keir Starmer 1.031/33, Boris Johnson 1.664/6, Penny Mordaunt 5.39/2, Kemi Badenoch 8.07/1, David Cameron 16.5, Nigel Farage 18.017/1
All time top price: Keir Starmer 1.758/11, Penny Mordaunt 830.0829/1, Boris Johnson 1000.0999/1, Kemi Badenoch 1000.0999/1, Nigel Farage 990.0989/1 David Cameron 1000.0999/1
Update on Thursday 20 June
General Election 2024: Next Tory Leader
Current favourite's odds: Kemi Badenoch 3.39/4, Penny Mordaunt 9.617/2, Priti Patel 8.07/1, James Cleverly 15.5, Suella Braverman 12.011/1, Tom Tugendhat 7.613/2, Nigel Farage 9.08/1
Last 24 hour top price: Kemi Badenoch 8.07/1, Penny Mordaunt 18.017/1, Priti Patel 9.617/2, James Cleverly 21.020/1, Suella Braverman 13.5, Tom Tugendhat 20.019/1, Nigel Farage 13.5
Amount bet in last 24 hours: Kemi Badenoch £953, Penny Mordaunt £378, James Cleverly £283, Priti Patel £124, Suella Braverman £252, Tom Tugendhat £390, Nigel Farage £464
All time low price: Kemi Badenoch 3.185/40, Penny Mordaunt 3.1511/5, Priti Patel 4.03/1, Nigel Farage 4.03/1, James Cleverly 5.69/2, Suella Braverman 6.25/1, Tom Tugendhat 7.26/1
All time top price: Kemi Badenoch 11.010/1, Penny Mordaunt 18.017/1, James Cleverly 24.023/1, Suella Braverman 34.033/1, Nigel Farage 95.094/1, Priti Patel 170.0169/1, Tom Tugendhat 150.0149/1
Update on Thursday 20 June
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.