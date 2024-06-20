General Election General Election Odds: The latest from Betfair's main markets

Is Keir Starmer headed for no.10?

Get daily odds updates from some of Betfair's biggest General Election betting markets including Most Seats, Overall Majority and PM after Sunak...

Get updates from Betfair's biggest General Election markets

Will Labour win a majority? Are they guaranteed to win most seats?

And if they do who will replace Rishi Sunak as next Tory leader?

Now follow our 2024 UK General Election live blog here. General Election 2024: Overall majority Current odds: Labour 1.051/20, Conservative 120.0119/1, No Overall Majority 27.026/1 Last 24 hour top price: Labour 1.061/18, Conservative 140.0139/1, No Overall Majority 38.037/1 Amount bet in last 24 hours: Labour £105,327, Conservative £39,907, No Overall Majority £39,725 All time low price: Labour 1.051/20, Conservative 1.738/11, No Overall Majority 1.758/11 All time top price: Labour 13.012/1, Conservative 200.0199/1, No Overall Majority 42.041/1 Update on Thursday 20 June General Election 2024: Most Seats Current odds: Labour 1.021/50, Conservative 75.074/1, Reform UK 75.074/1 Last 24 hour top price: Labour 1.031/33, Conservative 75.074/1, Reform UK 110.0109/1 Amount bet in last 24 hours: Labour £21,986, Conservative £724, Reform UK £3,727 All time low price: Labour 1.021/50, Conservative 1.241/4, Reform UK 48.047/1 All time top price: Labour 3.953/1, Conservative 80.079/1, Reform UK 1000.0999/1 Update on Thursday 20 June General Election 2024: Prime Minister after Sunak Current favourite's odds: Keir Starmer 1.031/33, Nigel Farage 26.025/1, Penny Mordaunt 400.0399/1, David Cameron 1000.0999/1, Kemi Badenoch 380.0379/1, Boris Johnson 950.0949/1 Last 24 hour top price: Keir Starmer 1.051/20, Nigel Farage 40.039/1, David Cameron 1000.0999/1, Penny Mordaunt 830.0829/1, Kemi Badenoch 1000.0999/1, Boris Johnson 1000.0999/1 Amount bet in last 24 hours: Keir Starmer £3,995, Nigel Farage £237, David Cameron £20, Penny Mordaunt £23, Kemi Badenoch £16, Boris Johnson £24 All time low price: Keir Starmer 1.031/33, Boris Johnson 1.664/6, Penny Mordaunt 5.39/2, Kemi Badenoch 8.07/1, David Cameron 16.5, Nigel Farage 18.017/1 All time top price: Keir Starmer 1.758/11, Penny Mordaunt 830.0829/1, Boris Johnson 1000.0999/1, Kemi Badenoch 1000.0999/1, Nigel Farage 990.0989/1 David Cameron 1000.0999/1 Update on Thursday 20 June General Election 2024: Next Tory Leader Current favourite's odds: Kemi Badenoch 3.39/4, Penny Mordaunt 9.617/2, Priti Patel 8.07/1, James Cleverly 15.5, Suella Braverman 12.011/1, Tom Tugendhat 7.613/2, Nigel Farage 9.08/1 Last 24 hour top price: Kemi Badenoch 8.07/1, Penny Mordaunt 18.017/1, Priti Patel 9.617/2, James Cleverly 21.020/1, Suella Braverman 13.5, Tom Tugendhat 20.019/1, Nigel Farage 13.5 Amount bet in last 24 hours: Kemi Badenoch £953, Penny Mordaunt £378, James Cleverly £283, Priti Patel £124, Suella Braverman £252, Tom Tugendhat £390, Nigel Farage £464 All time low price: Kemi Badenoch 3.185/40, Penny Mordaunt 3.1511/5, Priti Patel 4.03/1, Nigel Farage 4.03/1, James Cleverly 5.69/2, Suella Braverman 6.25/1, Tom Tugendhat 7.26/1 All time top price: Kemi Badenoch 11.010/1, Penny Mordaunt 18.017/1, James Cleverly 24.023/1, Suella Braverman 34.033/1, Nigel Farage 95.094/1, Priti Patel 170.0169/1, Tom Tugendhat 150.0149/1 Update on Thursday 20 June Now read more General Election articles

