Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 25 March

#1 Falling For You - Fairview R3 (12:00 GMT)

Falling For You has been knocking on the door in her recent outings over this C&D, finishing placed for the third start in succession when narrowly denied last time. That represented a career-best effort, and, with further improvement a distinct possibility after only six starts, she rates very much the one to beat in this maiden. Jackpot Jewel and Ghalyoon are feared most of the remainder.

#3 Microbe - Fairview R5 (13:00 GMT)

Microbe is a solid operator at this sort of level and arrives here on her best run for a while, with two wins from her last three starts. Admittedly, this will be tougher after another small rise in the weights, but she has been rated even higher than this in her prime and should be kept onside in her current mood. Royal Fort and Ultra Boost are others to consider.

#8 Elusive Diva - Fairview R7 (14:00 GMT)

Elusive Diva was slightly disappointing when finishing in mid-division here last time, but she had been in good form prior to that, recording back-to-back seconds at this venue and not beaten far at all on either occasion. She has certainly shown enough to suggest she is on a fair mark and is well worth the chance to bounce back, with Black Gardenia and Miss Orange fancied to emerge as the main dangers.

