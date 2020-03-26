Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 26 March

#11 Siren of Greece - Vaal R3 (12:30 GMT)

Siren of Greece stepped up on her debut effort when second at Turffontein last time, keeping on well to be beaten less than two lengths. A repeat of that form would give her leading claims in the context of this race, and she is fancied to make the weight she receives from the males count, with further improvement on the cards. Fire And Ice and The Eighth Lord can battle it out for the minor honours.

#2 African Adventure - Vaal R5 (13:45 GMT)

African Adventure has failed to hit the target in five starts since switching to handicaps, but he is slowly coming down the weights and finished just behind the principals in a bunched finish at this venue last time. He certainly showed enough on that occasion to suggest there are more races to be won with him from this sort of mark, and today could well be the day he gets his head back in front, with Highlander and Therevada others to consider.

#7 Diorama - Vaal R6 (14:20 GMT)

Diorama and Green Dragon look the pair to focus on here, with preference for the former at the forecast prices. Admittedly, she has been well held in two starts since winning at this venue in February, but this is much easier than the listed race she contested last time and she remains unexposed in handicaps, making only her second start in this sphere today. Tahitian Orana completes the shortlist.

