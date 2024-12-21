Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Bets for Ascot, plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore insight

Horse Racing Tips

Get the best bets for Ascot this Saturday from Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake plus Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' exclusive insight on his runners and Rachael Blackmore rides at Thurles...

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

IMG-20241220-WA0002.jpg

13:15 Ascot - Katie Midwinter says: Back Carbon King at generous odds

Katie Midwinter: "At the prices, Carbon King makes each-way appeal in this race. Whilst he isn't the most consistent, which reflects in his price, he is capable of being competitive on occasion and these race conditions should suit.

"The trip is suitable with the return to chasing representing a positive, and the yard's runners have been performing well on the whole of late, with many placing or putting in competitive efforts.

"Considering the level of ability he has shown in the past, Carbon King may be worth sticking with at generous odds, especially as his two wins for his current stable have come when sent off at a double-figure price. He has enough ability to make the frame on a going day."

Recommended Bet

Back Carbon King E/W

SBK40/1

13:20 Thurles - Rachael Blackmore: Magic Day can take another step forward

Rachael Blackmore: "I'm looking forward to riding Magic Day in the two-mile maiden hurdle at Thurles on Saturday. She's a full-sister to Magic Daze, who was a high-class mare for Henry, she won a big two-mile handicap chase at the 2022 Punchestown Festival, and she won the Opera Hat Chase at Naas the following season.

"Magic Day is having her second run here for Henry [De Bromhead]. Second in her only point-to-point, she finished fourth in a maiden hurdle at Navan last time, she ran well for a long way, so she should improve for that run. She seems to be in great form at home, and we're hoping that she can take another step forward here."

Recommended Bet

Magic Day

SBKSP

13:50 Ascot - Daryl Carter: Back Be Aware to improve again

Daryl Carter: "Jungle Boogie can boast a good record when fresh and right-handed, and today's sounder surface is another positive in the 10-year-old's favour. It's hard to know what connections are doing with Iroko, who has the Grand National as the ultimate target this term, and his trainer has already said that protecting his handicap mark is the aim...

"At the age of the selection, he will have no future plans, and a victory here will be a welcome one for his patient connections. Henry De Bromhead will have him straight today, and I expect him to front-run. He is well-favoured to land this pot and is worth every inch of his 154 rating and more. Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger."

Recommended Bet

Back Jungle Boogie

SBK7/2

14:05 Haydock - Mark Milligan says: Famous Bridge has the stamina to win

Mark Milligan: "Famous Bridge has stamina in abundance and looks sure to give a good account despite having to concede weight all round. Nicky Richards' eight-year-old took this race last year off a mark of 135 and only races off 2lb higher this time around despite heading the weights.

"The selection made a really solid comeback when second at Kelso last month and that run should have put him spot-on for this test. Venetia Williams has her team in top order, and she saddles what should turn out to be one of the biggest threats in the shape of Frenchy Du Large."

Recommended Bet

Back Famous Bridge

SBK11/4

14:25 Ascot - Kevin Blake says: The Wallpark can handle step up in class

Kevin Blake: "The Wallpark has shown particularly strong progression over hurdles since July, with him winning all four of his starts since then, headlined by a valuable handicap hurdle at the Galway Festival and a competitive handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in October. The latter victory was his first attempt at three miles and he looked to relish the test the race presented.

"While a potential lack of pace isn't ideal for one that seems suited by being ridden with some patience, his rider will be aware of the pace situation and may well look to keep him that bit closer to the pace this time. He has just 6lb to find with Strong Leader on official ratings and with his arc of improvement having been so steep to this point, he might well be able to improve enough to take this big step up in class into his stride."

Recommended Bet

Back The Wallpark

SBK7/2

15:00 Ascot - Paul Nicholls: Threeundertheufive will improve for the run

Paul Nicholls: "He remains unexposed over long distances and I know his owner Max McNeill and his family would love to see him develop into a Grand National candidate. He isn't the easiest to place, is on a steep enough mark of 155, has to give weight all round and is likely to improve for the run."

Recommended Bet

Threeunderfive

SBK12/1

15:35 Ascot - Daryl Carter: Back Be Aware to improve again

"This competitive handicap can go to Be Aware - 10/3 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has done nothing but progress in all of his runs for Dan Skelton. I expect him to improve for his outstanding seasonal return runner-up effort in the Greatwood Hurdle now race fit and likely granted a more vigorous pace to aim at.

"The selection didn't have the Cheltenham race run to suit his racing position at the rear of the field, and being the only horse to come from well off the gallop, he deserved to be marked up. There has been lots of talk about the third, Dysart Enos, being keen during the Greatwood, but on closer inspection you will see that Be Aware ran freely in the early stages, and he outjumped many of his rivals only to reign back."

Recommended Bet

Back Be Aware

SBK10/3

Max Liu

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

