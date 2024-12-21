Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 15/2

Timeform Superboost

Strong Leader is the warm favourite to win today's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot (14:25). The horse has finished inside the top three in all of his last three starts and today you can back him to finish in the top three again at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40).

To take advantage of this superboost on the Betfair Sportsbook just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Strong Leader to finish Top 3 in 14:25 Ascot SBK 1/1

The final Saturday before the Christmas festivities begin for many and the ITV action comes from Ascot and Haydock.

We'll start off in the north with the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase, which will surely be a searching test of stamina given Haydock is already soft and with the prospect of more rain on Friday/early Saturday.

That should play into the hands of top weight Famous Bridge, who has stamina in abundance and looks sure to give a good account despite having to concede weight all round.

Nicky Richards' eight-year-old took this race last year off a mark of 135 and only races off 2lb higher this time around despite heading the weights.

The selection made a really solid comeback when second at Kelso last month and that run should have put him spot-on for this test.

Venetia Williams has her team in top order, and she saddles what should turn out to be one of the biggest threats in the shape of Frenchy Du Large.

This nine-year-old has been lightly raced in recent years but shaped as if retaining all his ability when runner-up at Ludlow last time, where he was returning from a mammoth 572-day layoff.

He's highly respected with cheekpieces back on.

Recommended Bet Back Famous Bridge SBK 11/4

Get more racing tips in the Racing...Only Bettor podcast





The Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase is a cracker and the pair at the head of the market, Victorrino and Trelawne, both have solid chances and will have their supporters as punters look to trouser some late pre-Christmas cash.

However, neither of them are the soundest jumpers and I'd prefer to look at one at a bit of a bigger price in what is an open contest.

The Changing Man quickly put a blip behind him (falling on return) when finishing a good second in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle last month and a repeat of that form should see him right in the mix once more.

His price looks about right, though, and I'm going to side with the French challenger Heloy Delbarriere, who hasn't won for a while but has been about as consistent as they come back in his native land of late.

Arnaud Chaille-Chaille's charge has finished placed on his last three hurdle starts, the latest of them in Group 1 company, and a mark of 139 as he makes his British chasing bow may not be insurmountable.

He does need to prove he can cope with the bigger obstacles in this country, but he's sure to have been well schooled for this assignment and looks worth chancing each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Heloy Delbarriere each-way SBK 15/2

The 2m premier handicap hurdle that closes Ascot's card is another absolute belter and really whets the appetite for the action that's coming our way over the Christmas period.

It's possible to make cases for plenty of the 13-strong field, with Be Aware and Dysart Enos sure to be towards the top of any shortlist.

They both ran well when second and third to Burdett Road in the Greatwood at Cheltenham on the comebacks and both should have derived plenty of benefit for that outing.

Neither has been missed in the market, however, and I'm siding with Paul Nicholls' unbeaten four-year-old Kabral Du Mathan, who has any amount of potential.

The winner of a juvenile hurdle on debut in France, he's also won both starts since joining the Ditcheat outfit and was most impressive when taking a conditional jockeys' handicap off 123 at Kempton on his return.

Connections clearly think plenty of him and a mark of 131 could still be on the lenient side for one who's open to plenty of improvement as he gains in experience.