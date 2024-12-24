Betfair's Christmas Quizzing... Only Bettor Special: Watch team Shearer vs team Blackmore now!

Shearer's team: Alan Shearer, Alan McInally, Abigail Davies

Blackmore's team: Rachael Blackmore, Paul Nicholls, Vanessa Ryle

Which Betfair ambassador has the best sporting knowledge?

Quizzes will be going live right here across the weekend

Test yourself by answering the questions with your friends and family this Christmas!

Get a completely Free Bet on any sport on Boxing Day

Christmas Quizzing...Only Bettor is LIVE@alanshearer and @rachaelblackmor go head-to-head in the ultimate battle between football and racing! https://t.co/B1IAB29gDG -- Betfair (@Betfair) December 20, 2024

What do you get when you manage to get both Alan Shearer and Rachael Blackmore in a room? Well, other than sporting royalty.

You also get two Betfair ambassadors, putting their sporting knowledge to the test in a world first Football vs Horse Racing Christmas quiz!

Of course they could not do it alone, so we added two more members of the Betfair family to each team and came up with a Question of Sport style quiz to put them through their paces.

Would Alan Shearer collect another gong to his three Premier League Golden Boots? Or was Rachael Blackmore able to whip her team into shape to add yet another prestigious medal to her ever impressive collection?

You can watch the full video of our Christmas Quizzing... Only Bettor Special right here, or across Betfair's social channels this Christmas!

Plus, don't forget to test yourself, family and friends this Christmas so you too can crown yourself as the one with all the sporting knowledge!

Let's meet the teams

Team Football

Alan Shearer (Captain) - Former England, Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle striker, who holds the record for most goals in Premier League history with 260. Shearer is Betfair's newest ambassador, and pens his thoughts on all things football each week here, including offering weekly Premier League predictions.

Alan McInally - Former Celtic, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich striker, who also represented Scotland at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Alan was also part of our Football... Only Bettor Podcast team at Euro 2024, previewing the tournament alongside Alan Shearer before appearing as a regular throughout the tournament to offer insight and expertise.

Abigail Davies - Current Sky Sports football journalist & reporter, as well as the face of Sky's Darts coverage and BBC's Snooker coverage. Abi also writes a daily tipping piece for us here on Betting.Betfair for the 2024 World Darts Championship which you can read right here!

Team Racing

Rachael Blackmore (Captain) - Betfair ambassador and 16 time Cheltenham Festival winning jockey who became the first woman to win the Gold Cup and the Grand National. She also became the first woman to be leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival with six victories, including the Champion Hurdle, in 2021. Blackmore's achievements saw her named the 2021 RTÉ Sports Person of the Year and the BBC World Sport Star of the Year. In 2023 she was awarded an MBE.

Paul Nicholls - Betfair ambassador and 14-time UK National Hunt Champion Trainer, who was landed the Gold Cup on four occasions, the Grand National once, trained over 3,500 winners in his career and was commemorated in 2020 with an OBE for his services to horse racing.

Vanessa Ryle - Weighed In and Racing... Only Bettor host who is also know for her trackside reporting for Sky Sports Racing. She is also Betfair's leading host of the Cheltenham Preview show and ambassador content with Rachael Blackmore and Paul Nicholls.

How will the quiz work?

Well, you'll just have to watch to find out!

Okay, okay. There are five rounds.

1st round - On the Buzzer - all team members are involved, and the first player to buzz in gets the chance to answer. If they get it wrong, it moves to the other team to steal.

2nd - Hedge Your Bets - a maximum of three questions per team, and team members can confer as they spread their balls between the three multiple choice answers. How however many balls you have left after the third question is the total number of points you score.

3rd - Captain's Mastermind Challenge - Alan Shearer and Rachael Blackmore take it in turns to answer quickfire questions about their careers. 60 seconds.

4th - Go Big or Go Home - Think Home or Away. Each team member chooses a home or away category, which reflects in the difficulty of the question. Away questions allow you to confer.

5th - Final Furlong - team captains Shearer and Blackmore describe (or act out) the sporting or Christmas phrases on screen for their team to guess.

Watch the full video via on our Socials here, or watch below now!