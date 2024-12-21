Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Blueking d'Oroux primed to outrun odds at Ascot

Paul Nicholls has seven runners at Ascot and Hereford on Saturday

Blueking d'Oroux an each way player in Long Walk Hurdle

Regatta De Blanc my best chance of the afternoon

Ascot

He won his novice hurdle narrowly at Hereford late last month, showing a willing attitude, stays well and seems to be on a fair handicap mark of 113 so I'm hopeful of a good run.

We had the choice of this handicap or a hot looking Graduation Chase thirty five minutes later for Solo who didn't get the trip when we tried three miles with him last time at Ascot early in November.

He will be much happier dropping back more than five furlongs now. But he faces a stiff task off top weight as he has been in the grip of the handicapper for a while.

He was only a four year old when finishing a creditable fifth in this race a year and was bang there until tiring going to the final flight.

He's much stronger now and ran a huge race at the weights, keeping on strongly when beaten only a length in the Coral Hurdle at this track a month ago.

He's come on for the outing and looks to have a decent each way chance in a competitive race.

He remains unexposed over long distances and I know his owner Max McNeill and his family would love to see him develop into a Grand National candidate.

He isn't the easiest to place, is on a steep enough mark of 155, has to give weight all round and is likely to improve for the run.

He's a nice prospect who won tidily on his debut for us at Huntington in January before a little setback ruled him out for the rest of the season.

I was delighted with his comeback success last month at Kempton where he was firmly on top at the finish. The plan was to take him to Sandown for a valuable handicap a fortnight ago but I withdrew him when the ground turned heavy.

I've had this race in mind for Kabral Du Mathan since then. He's unbeaten over hurdles and although he was raised 8lbs after Kempton I feel he has a lovely chance provided they do not get much rain at Ascot.

Hereford

She had smart form in Point-to-Points and Hunter Chases for Will Biddick and has run very well on both her two starts for us.

This Mares Chase looks an ideal opportunity for Regatta de Blanc who is progressive and stays well. She has plenty in her favour.

Unbeaten in three starts last season he was a bit keen on his seasonal return at Uttoxeter a month ago before weakening approaching the final flight.

While he didn't seem to get the trip that day he should be up to winning a handicap hurdle off his current mark and should be suited by dropping back four furlongs at Hereford.

Timeform Verdict on Paul's best chance

Kabral du Mathan won his sole start over hurdles when trained in France and also made an impressive British debut for Paul Nicholls in a juvenile hurdle at Huntingdon last season. He won with more in hand than the official margin implied on that occasion, looming up on the home turn and readily moving clear on the run-in under a hands-and-heels ride. Kabral du Mathan confirmed himself a good prospect when making a winning return and handicap debut at Kempton last month, a shade keen early but ultimately making a mockery of his opening mark to maintain his unbeaten record. He is just the type to continue progressing through the ranks this season and he's expected to defy a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights.

