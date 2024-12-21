Rachael Blackmore: Magic Day can take a step forward at Thurles on Saturday
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore is in the saddle at Thurdles on Saturday and provides the lowdown on both of her runners in her exclusive Betfair column...
Rachael rides in two races at Thurles on Saturday
Magic Day is in great form at home
Groovykindoflove can deliver another good performance
Listen to Saturday's Racing... Only Bettor!
13:20 Thurles - Magic Day
I'm looking forward to riding Magic Day in the two-mile maiden hurdle at Thurles on Saturday. She's a full-sister to Magic Daze, who was a high-class mare for Henry, she won a big two-mile handicap chase at the 2022 Punchestown Festival, and she won the Opera Hat Chase at Naas the following season.
Magic Day is having her second run here for Henry [De Bromhead]. Second in her only point-to-point, she finished fourth in a maiden hurdle at Navan last time, she ran well for a long way, so she should improve for that run. She seems to be in great form at home, and we're hoping that she can take another step forward here.
15:05 - Groovykindoflove
Groovykindoflove won her maiden over this course and distance last month. This is obviously going to be a lot more competitive, but she won well last time. It was her first time over the distance and she stayed it well, she seemed to improve for the step up from two-and-a-half miles.
She wore cheekpieces last time too for the first time, and they seemed to bring out some improvement in her. She's a big mare, so hopefully she's going to keep improving now. She is in good form at home, and we're hoping that she can put up a good performance.
Now read Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Blueking d'Oroux primed to outrun odds at Ascot
