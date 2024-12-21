Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Be Aware of Skelton Saturday power at Ascot, plus 16/1 Haydock tip

Timeform Superboost

A chance is given to Jungle Boogie - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who hasn't been easy to train but is still unexposed after just six career starts and ran very well in the Cheltenham Gold Cup when last seen in March, finishing sixth. That's easily the best form on offer in this contest, and the move back to 2m5f is right up his street, having not fully convinced with his stamina over staying distances.

He can boast a good record when fresh and right-handed, and today's sounder surface is another positive in the ten-year-olds favour. It's hard to know what connections are doing with Iroko, who has the Grand National as the ultimate target this term, and his trainer has already said that protecting his handicap mark is the aim. Fil D'or didn't achieve a lot last time when returning to winning ways at Thurles (low 130s), and I wonder if they are looking to reduce his handicap mark for March. On the best of his form, he would be hard to beat, but what level he is at is hard to gauge.

At the age of the selection, he will have no future plans, and a victory here will be a welcome one for his patient connections. Henry De Bromhead will have him straight today, and I expect him to front-run.

He is well-favoured to land this pot and is worth every inch of his 154 rating and more.

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Ascot - Back Jungle Boogie SBK 7/2

It is worth taking a punt with Percussion - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at big odds now under the handling of Brian Hughes. It's been a long time between drinks for the selection but the angle could be the fitting of the new visor.

The nine-year-old scored in first-time cheek-pieces in 2022 to break a poor run, but they seem to have lost their effect as his improvement has stalled. However, he has fallen to an attractive mark in the handicap, and there's not much to recommend most in this field. He shaped well at Aintree on his seasonal debut in the Grand Sefton and had a positive profile at the start of the season, including on his second outing of the year. A repeat of his run in the Summer Plate at Uttoxeter in June will be good enough to feature in this contest, so at a wild price, he is worth chancing.

It isn't easy to side against last year's winner, Famous Bridge, who has plenty to recommend him for a repeat victory. However, I suspect his 56-day absence between now and Kelso is not by design, given that they would have liked to follow last year's pattern. He is the obvious favourite who won't be missed by the many and the chief threat.

Take no less than 12/113.00 about the selection.

Recommended Bet 14:05 Haydock - Back Percussion SBK 16/1

This can go to Trelawne--7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who is the class act in this handicap and could quickly become a graded performer now that he has moved up to his optimum distance of three miles.

He has been crying out for a return to this stiffer test of stamina, and in the hope that Tom Bellamy goes from the front, he will be hard to pass. He showed a brilliant attitude to fend off Iroko at Haydock, and he was never stronger than at the finish in that 2m5f contest.

The ground is a slight concern, and connections are monitoring the going, but any rain, hopefully due early Saturday morning, will enhance his chances. He is open to vast improvement now moving up in distance, and his form behind Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny at Cheltenham last year over a trip too short when staying on at the finish suggests he can leave this mark of 152 behind him.

Victtorino is the second choice, having won the race last year and arriving after an excellent return in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. Should Trelawne come out, he will be considered.

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Ascot - Back Trelawne SBK 7/2

This competitive handicap can go to Be Aware - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has done nothing but progress in all of his runs for Dan Skelton. I expect him to improve for his outstanding seasonal return runner-up effort in the Greatwood Hurdle now race fit and likely granted a more vigorous pace to aim at.

The selection didn't have the Cheltenham race run to suit his racing position at the rear of the field, and being the only horse to come from well off the gallop, he deserved to be marked up. There has been lots of talk about the third, Dysart Enos, being keen during the Greatwood, but on closer inspection you will see that Be Aware ran freely in the early stages, and he outjumped many of his rivals only to reign back. The winner, Burdett Road, dictated the fractions from the front, and Dan Skelton's horse had to make up serious ground from the rear of the field to challenge. He hit the line hard, 1/2 a length behind the winner, despite being four lengths behind at the second last.

That was such a positive seasonal return behind one who was a race-fit from the flat that he can't be ignored in this valuable handicap that happens to be sponsored by Ladbrokes (same as Skelton). It would be no surprise if they also had this race in mind (plenty of Greatwood horses do well in this), having improved with every outing over hurdles in his short five-race career.

Today will likely set up well for him, but I expect him to be ridden closer to the gallop. I expect him to confirm the form with Dysart Enos and prove most potent at the finish. Impero can have a say at big odds, while Kabral Du Mathan, Fiercely Proud and Steel Ally are expected to feature in a competitive race. However, the selection can gain a deserved victory, and he is a winner in waiting.

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Ascot - Back Be Aware SBK 10/3

