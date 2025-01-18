Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Rachael Blackmore and Paul Nicholls' insight

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Ascot and Haydock

Harry Derham has developed a reputation for excelling with recruits and No No Tango advertised his new trainer's talent when making a successful stable debut at Wincanton last month.

No No Tango, making his first start since finishing fourth on his chasing debut in November 2023, jumped well in the main at the head of affairs and asserted between the final two fences to score with more in hand than the margin of two and a half lengths might suggest as he was only nudged out by his rider.

The style of that success earned No No Tango Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to remain of interest, and that view was reinforced by the runner-up going on to win comfortably at Leicester.

No No Tango looked a long way ahead of his mark at Wincanton and an 8 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop him following up, particularly as he has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve.

Recommended Bet Back No No Tango in the 12:10 Haydock SBK 15/8

Rachael Blackmore: "I ride Gold Bullion in the Navan Handicap Hurdle at Navan on Saturday.

"He was well beaten in the Pertemps Qualifier at Leopardstown over Christmas, we were a little disappointed that he didn't run a bit better than he did, but he has come out of the race well and he seems to be in good form at home.

"He won his maiden hurdle at Cork in May 2023 on just his second run for Henry, and he ran some good races over fences last season. This is obviously a competitive handicap hurdle, but he is lightly raced for his age and we hope that there is more to come from him."

Paul Nicholls: "He has missed a couple of engagements because of the weather and was due to run in a four horse Grade 2 chase at Kempton a week ago until the meeting was frozen off. He is difficult to place because he is handicapped to the hilt on a mark of 156 but still ran another fine race when a close second to Minella Drama in the Old Roan at Aintree in October.

"He then had a nasty bout of colic on the way home, spent the best part of two weeks at our vets, and took a while to recover. He is fine now but has it all to do under top weight of 12 stone in this competitive handicap."

Daryl Carter: "I am happy to forgive Trelawne - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for letting us down at Ascot as, on reflection, it looked like a strange race to go for, and the ground was too quick while one suspects he is much better going left-handed.

"Following his victory over Iroko here on his seasonal return, Kim Bailey mentioned they had a plan for him, and now he has turned up here, it's wise to think this was it. He is a horse I have always thought would appreciate stamina-sapping trips (advised for the Ultima at a high price last year), and the fact that he went off 5/16.00 for an Ultima Handicap when the stable had Chianti Classico in the race speaks volumes.

"Everything has gone well for Trelwane today, and the 14-lb he receives from Haydock specialist Royale Pagaille will be crucial.

"Royale Pagaille is highly respected under optimal conditions, but he arrived here 56 days after a gruelling race with Grey Dawning, and his stranglehold on this race has to end sooner or later. He is outstanding and will be hard to beat, but we have not seen the best of Trelawne yet.

"Back the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger."

Recommended Bet 14:30 Haydock - Back Trelawne SBK 4/1

Alan Dudman: "As expected with the forecast the lack of rain could mean plenty of good in the description for Ascot on Saturday and Kamsinas is worth a punt with not only form over 2m4f but also good ground form. The latter could be crucial.

"Fergal O'Brien's hurdler was a little weak on the Sportsbook from 13/27.50 out to 8/19.00 on Friday afternoon so he's moving towards each-way material at that price.

"He's had enough time to get over the exertions of a fourth at Haydock in bottomless ground 56 days ago at the Betfair Chase meeting, and it really was quite some test in the mud. He plugged on for minor honours but his very best form has been on either good or good to soft and doesn't mind the hustle and bustle of the big fields.

"A win at Aintree in October highlighted his strength in a finish over 2m4f as he produced the fastest final two furlongs in the field at 13.76 and 14.97 and certainly travelled well into the straight when out wide.

"His hurdling was low and quick under pressure too and for those that subscribe to left-handed and right-handed, he has a winning performance at Kempton going lefty too.

"As a Grade 2 winning novice he still looks on the right side of a winning mark from 137 and I expect he'll be held up here as JJ Burke was at pains not to get involved with the pace at Aintree."

Recommended Bet Back Kamsinas in the 14:50 Ascot SBK 8/1

Mark Milligan: "I put up Punta Del Este up in this column when he last ran at this track in November and, on the face of it, he proved a touch disappointing in finishing only fifth there.

"However, he had his work cut out from the rear in a race where the front pair were up there throughout, and he looks worth another chance in a contest that doesn't look quite as deep.

"His comeback run when third at Carlisle contained plenty of promise, particularly as that form was franked by the fifth-place finisher coming out and winning next time.

"Dan Skelton continues to have his team in fine form and, while the main Haydock hopes for the stable will be pinned on the highly exciting Royal Infantry earlier on the card, they will surely be expecting a bold showing from Punta Del Este.

"Of the opposition, recent winner Good Look Charm may emerge as the biggest threat.

"Although that wasn't a strong race she took at Sandown last time, she comes here at the top of her game and again has Chad Bament taking off a handy 10lb."

Recommended Bet Back Punta Del Este in the 15:05 Haydock EXC 5.3

Kevin Blake: "Now, a lot has happened in the three years since that race. Energumene has won six of his seven starts including two renewals of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the Punchestown Champion Chase and the Hilly Way Chase. Significantly, he was absent for almost 600 days prior to his recent winning return to action and his performance that day is open to interpretation. Receiving 10lb from Banbridge, he looked more likely than not to win only to jump across his rival at the final fence and cause him to unseat his rider.

"The form has been given a much greater shine thanks to the victory of Banbridge in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, but even considering that, 10lb is a lot of pounds and personally I felt Banbridge might well have run down Energumene that day had he not been interfered with. On the positive side, Banbridge had the benefit of race fitness and Energumene might well sharpen up for the run. He'll need to be sharp, as he faces a proper one in the latest Nicky Henderson two-mile chasing star Jonbon.

"Put simply, the nine-year-old is very good at winning races. He has won 16 of his 19 races under rules and the only horses to have beaten him are Constitution Hill, El Fabiolo and a somewhat flukey defeat to Elixir De Nutz in this race last year when it was staged at Cheltenham. For all that he usually finds a way to win, he can find ways to give himself some adversity to overcome via some sloppiness, lapses in concentration and an occasional tendency to jump to his left.

"It is in those occasional vulnerabilities in Jonbon that Energumene's path to success may sit. Paul Townend will have seen enough of Jonbon over the years to know this and he is very likely to know what to do. The gameplan will be clear, take control of the race from the front and try to force Jonbon into making mistakes. It won't be easy, but Energumene is priced fairly for those that believe he can do it. I'm a believer."

Recommended Bet Back Energumene in the 15:32 Ascot SBK 15/8

Katie Midwinter: "Joe Tizzard-trained U Cant Be Serious made a significant impression when winning his maiden hurdle at Taunton on his second start over obstacles last month. He beat €120,000 purchase Jackpot Des Bordes convincingly by nine-and-a-half-lengths, a Ditcheat representative who had previously finished half-a-length second to the now 133-rated Celtic Dino in a bumper.

"That effort was an improvement on his previous outings, with the step up in trip appearing to suit. He seemed to enjoy himself more the further he went, and the further step up in distance could bring with it further progression.

"An imposing type, the good-looking chestnut may not have been the most ideal type for bumpers and over the minimum trip in hurdling events, as he appears to have plenty of scope for jumping and could shape into a useful chaser in time. He jumped safely and effectively throughout on his previous start, and he can take another step forward in this contest.

"U Cant Be Serious has run respectably twice at the track previously, behind Celtic Dino and Let It Rain in respective races, including in a Listed bumper. Given the improvement he was able to show from his first to second start over flights, if he can show a similar amount of progression from his second to third outing, he could prove tough to beat.

"This is a step up in class and he faces some promising types, many of whom boast more impressive form figures, but U Cant Be Serious looks the type to keep on improving, and he receives the services of champion jockey Harry Cobden."