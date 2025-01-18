Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

No No Tango form has been given a boost

Yggdrasil entitled to strip fitter for comeback

Dominic's Fault open to more improvement than rivals

Timeform Superboost

The brilliant and ultra-consistent Jonbon is the warm favourite to win today's Clarence House Chase at Ascot (15:32), and the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00 to record another victory.

Nicky Henderson's star has won an incredible 16 of his 19 career starts including nine Grade 1s and also winning his last four races on the spin.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Jonbon to Win the 15:32 at Ascot SBK 1/1

Harry Derham has developed a reputation for excelling with recruits and No No Tango advertised his new trainer's talent when making a successful stable debut at Wincanton last month.

No No Tango, making his first start since finishing fourth on his chasing debut in November 2023, jumped well in the main at the head of affairs and asserted between the final two fences to score with more in hand than the margin of two and a half lengths might suggest as he was only nudged out by his rider.

The style of that success earned No No Tango Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to remain of interest, and that view was reinforced by the runner-up going on to win comfortably at Leicester.

No No Tango looked a long way ahead of his mark at Wincanton and an 8 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop him following up, particularly as he has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve.

Recommended Bet Back No No Tango in the 12;10 Haydock SBK 15/8

Yggdrasil was ultimately beaten nearly 30 lengths in fourth at Wincanton last month but he shaped much better than that bare result would suggest.

Yggdrasil went through that race as well as any and still held every chance early in the straight but he weakened from three out and left the impression that he needed the run on his first start for 19 months.

The BHA handicapper had already cut him some slack prior to that return and has eased him a further 3 lb, so he looks potentially well treated off a BHA mark of 108, mindful that he won off a stone higher when trained by Nick Williams.

Even based on the form he showed when third at Bangor in June 2023 on his first start for David Pipe he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 5 lb. He warrants plenty of respect down in trip and with his comeback run under his belt.

Recommended Bet Back Yggdrasil in the 14:40 Taunton SBK 11/4

Olly Murphy broke the century barrier for the first time last season when sending out 102 winners and he looks set to post an even higher total this term as he already has 85 winners to nis name.

Murphy's horses have been going well for much of the campaign but they are in especially good form at present and his record this month stands at seven winners from 20 runners at a strike rate of 35%.

Murphy unsurprisingly has Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag to highlight that fine form and he looks to have a good chance of adding to his tally with Dominic's Fault at Taunton.

Dominic's Fault probably would have made a successful handicap debut at Carlisle in October had he jumped the final flight better when looking poised, but he made amends for that narrow defeat at Lingfield last month where he ran out a decisive winner, ultimately passing the post six lengths clear. He's 9 lb higher here but can cope with that rise in the weights as he still has the Timeform 'small p' and is much less exposed than the bulk of these rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Dominic's Fault in the 15:15 Taunton SBK 13/8

